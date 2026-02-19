Stocks Extend Rally as AI Fears Ease, Oil Rises: Markets Wrap

6 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Stocks built on their technology-led rally as volatility tied to bets on artificial intelligence subsided, removing a key source of recent market anxiety.

Asian shares rose 0.6% after Wall Street gauges got a boost from tech. South Korea — a poster child for AI investments — jumped 3% to a record as it returned from Lunar New Year holidays, with Samsung Electronics Co. also hitting an all-time high. Equity-index futures indicated gains for US stocks and a flat start for Europe.

Supporting the risk mood, Bitcoin edged up, while gold and silver — assets that have rallied along with stocks this year — also advanced. Meanwhile, Treasuries extended their losses to a third day after US economic data came in stronger than expected. Also, some Federal Reserve policymakers signaled renewed concerns over inflation that remained stubbornly above the 2% target.

Risk appetite has rebounded following a recent bout of volatility, suggesting concerns about disruption from AI are easing as some stock pickers flag fresh buying opportunities. Reports that OpenAI, the owner of ChatGPT, is close to finalizing the first phase of a new funding round that may raise more than $100 billion also supported sentiment.

Asian markets “found some stability off the lead from the US sessions and even a hawkish Fed minutes release wasn’t enough to kill the recovery,” said Matthew Haupt, a portfolio manager at Wilson Asset Management. “The selloff appears over.”

The sharp swings in global equities reflected the rising stakes tied to the AI boom and the unpredictable ripple effects across sectors, regions and asset classes.

The moves over the past two weeks also highlighted how quickly shifts in sentiment around AI can reverberate far beyond the technology sector with the emergence of the so-called AI scare trade.

Real estate firms, software makers, private credit providers, insurance brokerages and wealth managers are among industries battered in recent sessions by fears of AI’s disruptive power.

“AI scare is not going to go away completely, rather it increases the sector’s volatility over the near term,” said Anna Wu, cross-asset investment strategist at Van Eck Associates Corp.

In other corners of the market, the Australian dollar strengthened following robust jobs data. Financial markets remained shut in mainland China, Hong Kong and Taiwan. Japan’s sale of 20-year government bonds drew weaker demand than its 12-month average as a decline in yields after Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s election victory damped investor appetite.

Oil edged higher after its biggest daily gain since October in the last session. Brent held above $70 a barrel, after adding 4.3% on Wednesday, while West Texas Intermediate traded near $65. Axios reported that any US military operation would likely be a weeks-long campaign and that Israel’s government is pushing for a scenario targeting regime change in the Islamic Republic.

Meanwhile, US stock market bulls on Wednesday shrugged off minutes of the Federal Open Market Committee’s January meeting. It revealed “several participants” said they would have preferred a post-meeting statement that raised the possibility of raising the federal funds rate “if inflation remains at above-target levels.”

Fed funds futures pricing on Wednesday indicated traders slightly pared bets on rate cuts this year but still expect a further two 25 basis-point reductions in 2026.

“From our perspective, the minutes support our view that rate cuts are off the table for the foreseeable future,” said Charlie Ripley, a fund manager at Allianz Investment Management.

Corporate Highlights:

Airbus SE said the lack of reliable engine supplies for its A320 family of jets is holding back production and aircraft deliveries, extending the planemaker’s struggles to meet record demand for its bestselling model. Renault SA expects profitability to decline this year as the automaker rolls out new electric models including the Twingo and grapples with rising competition in Europe. Nestlé SA said sales growth may quicken this year as new Chief Executive Officer Philipp Navratil seeks to reorganize the Swiss foodmaker. Rio Tinto Group met market expectations with flat full-year earnings, as improvements in copper and aluminum failed to offset one-off restructuring costs, US tariffs and China’s drag on its key iron ore unit. Air France-KLM reported better-than-expected earnings in the fourth quarter and said it remains upbeat about the lucrative North Atlantic routes in spite of heightened geopolitical tensions. Mark Zuckerberg testified that it’s “very difficult” to enforce Instagram’s age limits as he sought to defend the platform during a landmark trial over social media addiction. Elliott Investment Management is pressing London Stock Exchange Group Plc to launch a review of its portfolio and pursue a £5 billion ($6.8 billion) share buyback over the next 12 months, according to people familiar with the matter. Alphabet Inc. unveiled several new initiatives to support its expansion in India, including new fiber-optic routes that will connect the country with the US and other locations in the Southern Hemisphere. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.1% as of 6:50 a.m. London time Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.2% The MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose 0.5% Euro Stoxx 50 futures fell 0.1% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro rose 0.1% to $1.1798 The Japanese yen fell 0.2% to 155.05 per dollar The offshore yuan was little changed at 6.8985 per dollar The British pound was little changed at $1.3498 Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 1.2% to $67,077.09 Ether rose 2.1% to $1,981.04 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced two basis points to 4.10% Japan’s 10-year yield was little changed at 2.140% Australia’s 10-year yield advanced six basis points to 4.78% Commodities

Spot gold rose 0.8% to $5,016.20 an ounce West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.3% to $65.39 a barrel This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Joanne Wong and Gabrielle Ng.

©2026 Bloomberg L.P.