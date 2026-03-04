Stocks Extend Slump as Prospect of Quick War Fades: Markets Wrap

3 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Stocks deepened losses as fading hopes for a swift end to the war in Iran amplified concerns about a spike in the price of oil and its knock-on effect on the economy.

Asia’s benchmark index plunged the most in nearly a year, led by a record selloff in South Korean equities, as traders unwound positions in some of this year’s biggest winners. S&P 500 futures fell 0.3%. Europe bucked the trend, with the Stoxx 600 rebounding after its worst day since April. Brent crude extended its rally, climbing 2.5% to around $83.50 a barrel.

The dollar paused after two days of haven-driven gains. The selloff in global bonds continued, with the 10-year Treasury yield rising three basis points to 4.09%. Gold resumed gains to trade above $5,100 an ounce.

The US-Israeli attack on Iran has destabilized the Middle East, with no clear sense of when or how the war will end. Markets are focused on oil as traders weigh President Donald Trump’s plan to insure and escort tankers passing through the Strait of Hormuz, with traffic in the vital waterway all but halted.

“All roads lead to higher oil prices,” Bilal Hafeez, head of market strategy at Macro Hive, told Bloomberg TV. “This is an inflationary shock and we need to see how long the oil price shock lasts for it to have a broader impact on inflation expectations and work its way through the system.”

Corporate News:

Blackstone Inc.’s talks with New World Development Co. have hit a roadblock because the billionaire family that runs the cash-strapped Hong Kong developer is reluctant to give up control. Bayer AG forecast profits and sales to be little changed in 2026 as the company grapples with generic competition for its blockbuster blood thinner and continued uncertainty over its efforts to contain a pesticide litigation in the US. Adidas AG forecast higher profits this year and market share gains through 2028 as the German brand looks to maintain its momentum with retro sneakers and new running and football products. Anthropic PBC is on track to generate annual revenue of almost $20 billion. Bayer forecast adjusted Ebitda for 2026 of EU9.6 billion to EU10.1 billion. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.4% as of 8:32 a.m. London time S&P 500 futures fell 0.3% Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.4% Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.4% The MSCI Asia Pacific Index fell 4% The MSCI Emerging Markets Index fell 3.9% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro was little changed at $1.1606 The Japanese yen rose 0.2% to 157.43 per dollar The offshore yuan was little changed at 6.9151 per dollar The British pound was little changed at $1.3348 Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 2.1% to $69,438.96 Ether rose 2.1% to $2,010.09 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced three basis points to 4.09% Germany’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 2.77% Britain’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 4.49% Commodities

Brent crude rose 2.5% to $83.44 a barrel Spot gold rose 1.5% to $5,166.74 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Anand Krishnamoorthy.

©2026 Bloomberg L.P.