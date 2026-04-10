Stocks Eye Best Week Since May on US-Iran Hopes: Markets Wrap

4 minutes

(Bloomberg) — The first inflation snapshot of the war-fueled spike in energy costs matched expectations, driving stocks higher ahead of this weekend’s planned peace talks between the US and Iran.

While consumer prices jumped the most since 2022, core inflation – which is closely watched by the Federal Reserve – was relatively tame. That was enough to put the S&P 500 on pace for its best week since May. Bond yields edged up, but traders kept betting on a rate cut in 2026. Oil hovered near $98.

“There are no signs, yet, that high energy prices are seeping into core inflation,” said Brian Jacobsen at Annex Wealth Management. “That could be a process that plays out over time as companies absorb the brunt of the blow, at least initially.”

Separate data showed US consumer sentiment fell in recent weeks to a record low, indicating Americans’ increasing worries about mounting inflation due to the Iran war.

“The message is clear: inflation remains sticky,” said Bret Kenwell at eToro. “While this may not justify higher interest rates from the Fed, it should keep policymakers on pause unless we see a more notable deterioration in the labor market or the broader economy.”

Investors also kept a close eye on the latest geopolitical developments, looking for signs that a ceasefire deal between the US and Iran will hold. Delegations for both countries are set to meet in Pakistan on Saturday, with shipping through the Strait of Hormuz remaining the focus.

For financial markets, the key issue is whether peak shipping security fear is behind us, according to Elias Haddad at Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. He notes that President Donald Trump’s openness to Iran’s proposal suggests the worst may be in the rear-view mirror.

Since the Hormuz chokepoint was closed for an extended period, we should expect another one or two hot inflation prints, which leaves the Fed clearly on hold for the next several meetings,” said Jeff Roach at LPL Financial.

Given the global situation and strong earnings growth, some investors may view the current inflation data as manageable and expect energy pressures to moderate, according to David Russell at TradeStation.

“But a resolution to the Hormuz crisis will be key to improvement,” he added.

Corporate Highlights:

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell summoned Wall Street leaders to an urgent meeting on concerns that the latest artificial intelligence model from Anthropic PBC will usher in an era of greater cyber risk. Anthropic PBC agreed to rent data center capacity from CoreWeave Inc. as part of efforts to handle increasing demand for its artificial intelligence services. Ares Management Corp. is planning a significantly smaller flagship US direct lending fund than its previous record-breaking vehicle of $33.6 billion to speed up the deployment of capital amid broader dislocations in private markets. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. sold ¥272.3 billion ($1.7 billion) of yen-denominated bonds, marking its first such deal since Warren Buffett stepped down as chief executive officer. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. reported a 35% increase in quarterly revenue, suggesting global AI chip demand remained intact during the first weeks of war in the Middle East. What Bloomberg Strategists say…

“US banks start reporting next week, which will help give a read on the health of credit markets including any bank exposure to private markets.”

—Edward Harrison, Macro Strategist, Markets Live. For the full analysis, click here.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 0.2% as of 11 a.m. New York time The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.4% The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.3% The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.5% The MSCI World Index rose 0.3% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro rose 0.2% to $1.1727 The British pound rose 0.2% to $1.3463 The Japanese yen fell 0.1% to 159.18 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.6% to $72,870.7 Ether rose 1.3% to $2,242.39 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced three basis points to 4.30% Germany’s 10-year yield advanced six basis points to 3.05% Britain’s 10-year yield advanced eight basis points to 4.82% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.7% to $98.52 a barrel Spot gold rose 0.3% to $4,778.98 an ounce ©2026 Bloomberg L.P.