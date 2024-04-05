Stocks Face Pressure Before Jobs Data, Yen Rallies: Markets Wrap

4 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Shares in Asia fell Friday tracking US stocks, as interest rate uncertainty and geopolitical tensions weighed on sentiment.

Equities in Australia and Japan fell, while those in Hong Kong swung between gains and losses after Thursday’s holiday. Markets in mainland China and Taiwan remained closed for a second day. Contracts for US stocks were little changed Friday after the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 indexes both fell.

The yen extended a rally to hit a two-week high as Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda stoked bets about an additional interest rate hike later in the year. The Japanese currency had risen by the most in nearly a month against the dollar on Thursday, pulling it back from levels that traders speculated would spark intervention.

Elsewhere, oil edged higher Friday as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said at a security cabinet meeting his country will operate against Iran and its proxies and will hurt those who seek to harm it. President Joe Biden told Netanyahu on a call that US support for his war would depend on new steps to protect civilians.

“If we get a direct conflict between Israel and Iran, that’s something that will likely restrict the supply of oil coming from the Middle East,” said Matt Maley, chief market strategist at Miller Tabak + Co. “That has not been an issue up until now, but it could become one very quickly.”

US nonfarm payrolls data due later Friday is expected to show more than 200,000 new roles added to the economy in March — a further sign of robust activity that may lead the Federal Reserve to keep rates higher for longer.

Fed Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari said Thursday that rate cuts may not be needed this year if progress on inflation stalls. He was among the more than a half-dozen central bank officials speaking ahead of the release of the March jobs data. Meanwhile, Cleveland Fed counterpart Loretta Mester suggested the central bank could be getting close to the level of confidence it needs to begin lowering interest rates in the next few months.

“As always, the monthly jobs report will have the final say,” said Chris Larkin at E*Trade from Morgan Stanley. “Investors will be looking for a ‘Goldilocks’ number that won’t give the Fed any reason to delay rate cuts, but also doesn’t suggest the labor market is taking a serious downturn.”

Australian and New Zealand government bonds rallied following gains for Treasuries in New York trading. The 10-year Treasury yield was steady in Asia after slipping four basis points to 4.31% in the previous session.

In other commodities, gold inched lower Friday after touching a fresh record earlier in the week. Copper rallied to the highest in 14 months, extending gains that began in February in the bellwether industrial metal in response to rising supply risks.

Key events this week:

Eurozone retail sales, Friday

US unemployment, nonfarm payrolls, Friday

Fed’s Michelle Bowman, Thomas Barkin and Lorie Logan speak, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 10:53 a.m. Tokyo time

Nikkei 225 futures (OSE) fell 2.5%

Japan’s Topix fell 1.9%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.8%

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 0.9%

Euro Stoxx 50 futures fell 1.5%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.0827

The Japanese yen rose 0.2% to 151.03 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.2512 per dollar

The Australian dollar fell 0.2% to $0.6572

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.3% to $68,178.63

Ether fell 0.6% to $3,306.26

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.31%

Japan’s 10-year yield was unchanged at 0.775%

Australia’s 10-year yield declined six basis points to 4.12%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.1% to $86.70 a barrel

Spot gold fell 0.8% to $2,271.48 an ounce

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.