Stocks Fall, Havens Rise on Greenland Tariff Woes: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — US and European stock futures fell and haven assets such as gold rallied after President Donald Trump proposed new levies on eight countries, including Germany and France, that have opposed his plans to acquire Greenland. The dollar weakened against most of its major peers.

US equity-index futures retreated, with contracts for the Nasdaq 100 falling 1.1%. Futures for Europe slid 1.2% as tariff-related worries hit markets. Asian shares weakened, though losses were more modest. South Korea, a key beneficiary of artificial intelligence investment, was among the few markets that rose. Chinese stocks gained, as the country’s economic growth met the government’s target last year.

The risk-off mood spurred buying of gold and silver, which both hit record highs, while cryptocurrencies sold off. The euro reversed early losses to trade higher, while Treasury futures gained along with German and French bond futures. There will be no cash trading in Treasuries due to a holiday in the US on Monday. Oil fell as tensions over Iran cooled.

The renewed focus on tariffs emerges as risk appetite has been supported by resilient earnings and sustained investment tied to artificial intelligence. That presents a fresh test for stock markets, which have climbed to record highs on the AI-led rally after rebounding from the selloff triggered by Trump’s century-high levies.

“The threat of tariffs against fellow NATO members adds a fresh dose of uncertainty to the international trade picture, keeping financial markets off balance,” said Tim Waterer, chief market analyst at KCM Trade. “Traders are taking a cautious stance, at least until we see how things play out this week.”

Trump said over the weekend he’d impose a 10% tariff on goods from eight European countries starting Feb. 1, rising to 25% in June unless there’s a deal for a “purchase of Greenland.”

The tariffs will apply to Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the UK, the Netherlands and Finland.

The move drew quick rebukes from European leaders, who are now poised to halt the approval of the trade agreement struck last year. Bloomberg reported that French President Emmanuel Macron may request the activation of the EU’s anti-coercion instrument – the bloc’s most powerful retaliation tool.

“The outcome of these new trade tensions is unclear, but what has long been evident is that there is no such thing as trade or tariff certainty anymore,” analysts including Carsten Brzeski, global head of macro at ING Bank, wrote in a note to clients. “What is clear is that a full-blown trade war between the EU and the US would leave only losers.”

The US dollar is taking a broad step lower, and now cryptocurrencies are also sliding to underscore that this is a risk-off move. Gold’s surge is a clear indicator for the way investors are prizing real assets above others amid heightened global risks.

Asian assets were already facing pressure after US stocks on Friday gave up an earlier gain to close 0.1% lower, after Trump suggested he’d nominate someone other than Kevin Hassett to succeed Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. Treasuries slid across the curve as traders dialed back expectations for rate cuts, with odds lifted that former Fed Governor Kevin Warsh will be nominated to lead the Fed.

Attention in Asia is also on Japan, where Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi is due to hold a press conference later this evening, according to Kyodo. That came amid speculation she will call a snap election. Japan’s 30-year bond yield rose 10 basis points to 3.58% on Monday.

Meanwhile, in China, gross domestic product rose 5%, according to data released by the National Bureau of Statistics on Monday, confirming an estimate given by President Xi Jinping in a speech on New Year’s Eve and matching the expansion in 2024.

Investors will also focus on the European open, with the region’s equities likely to bear the brunt of any selloff, according to strategists.

Deutsche Bank anticipates the fallout on the euro may ultimately be limited given the US relies on Europe for capital, while others see Trump’s salvo purely as a negotiating tactic to gain leverage ahead of the World Economic Forum at Davos this week.

“My working assumption is that an ‘off ramp’ from these threats will soon be found, and that this turns into yet another ‘TACO moment’,” Michael Brown, a strategist at Pepperstone Group in London, wrote in a note to clients. “With the fundamental bull case for risk still a resilient one, and providing that any European retaliation remains largely rhetorical, I would view equity dips as buying opportunities for now and wouldn’t be surprised to see the week’s initial FX moves fade relatively rapidly.”

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures fell 0.9% as of 10:55 a.m. Tokyo time Japan’s Topix fell 0.9% Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.5% Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 0.7% The Shanghai Composite rose 0.3% Euro Stoxx 50 futures fell 1.3% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.2% The euro rose 0.3% to $1.1627 The Japanese yen rose 0.3% to 157.66 per dollar The offshore yuan rose 0.1% to 6.9599 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 3.2% to $92,310.23 Ether fell 4.2% to $3,199.04 Bonds

Japan’s 10-year yield advanced 4.5 basis points to 2.230% Australia’s 10-year yield advanced three basis points to 4.74% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.1% to $59.50 a barrel Spot gold rose 1.4% to $4,660.24 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

