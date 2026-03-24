Stocks Fall, Oil Gains on Report of US Deployment: Markets Wrap

5 minutes

(Bloomberg) — A renewed oil advance stoked fears the war in Iran will exacerbate a global energy crunch, spurring losses in stocks and bonds amid a conflict that keeps dragging on.

The S&P 500 resumed its decline. The US is planning to deploy about 3,000 troops from the 82nd Airborne Division to the Middle East, the Wall Street Journal reported, as the White House weighs options to ease Iran’s chokehold on the Strait of Hormuz. Brent topped $104. Gold dropped for a 10th straight day. The dollar rose.

Iran and Israel showed no signs of letup in the 25th day of the war even as the US signaled momentum toward arranging formal talks to end the conflict. Iran’s biggest Gulf Arab neighbors were said to be considering joining the war, and could be pushed to if Tehran attacks their critical infrastructure.

Iran has started charging transit fees on some commercial vessels passing through the Strait of Hormuz, another sign of Tehran’s control over the world’s most-important maritime energy channel.

“It all comes down to the re-opening of the Strait of Hormuz,” said Matt Maley at Miller Tabak. “So, if we hear that ‘good progress is being made’ in the negotiations at the end of this week, it won’t be enough, if the Strait remains very restricted.”

Aside from the geopolitical risks, Maley also noted that the issues facing the private-credit market are not receding, so brushing these problems aside “is not a good idea.”

Two of the biggest names in private credit, Ares Management Corp. and Apollo Global Management Inc., blocked investors from getting even half of the money they wanted out of their funds, a sign of mounting strain in the $1.8 trillion market.

Barclays Plc’s Venu Krishna raised his year-end target on the S&P 500 to 7,650 despite growing macroeconomic risks from war in the Middle East, artificial intelligence disruption and private-credit stress. The gauge hovered near 6,550.

“The macro backdrop has become more fragile,” he wrote. “But we believe the US continues to offer stronger nominal growth than other major economies and a secular growth engine in technology that shows few signs of stopping.”

Any optimism about the war in the Middle East ending without the US first making an attempt to secure and control the Strait of Hormuz, or without getting first more leverage in talks with Iran, still seems misplaced, according to Thierry Wizman at Macquarie Group.

“The longer oil prices stay high, the longer central banks will feel obligated to sound as if they will tighten policy,” he said.

Yet Wizman noted that hawkish policies that come in response to supply-side induced inflation have been proven to be the cause of much more financial stress than when monetary policy comes in response to an inflation that is demand-driven.

In the wake of the war, growth in US business activity slowed in March to an almost one-year low and prices paid for materials and other inputs picked up.

“If this proves to be a short-term disruption, as markets are currently pricing, then the baseline outlook still assumes moderate global growth,” said Tiffany Wilding and Andrew Balls at Pacific Investment Management Co. “However, a prolonged disruption would pose more significant challenges and increase global recession risks.”

Corporate Highlights:

United Airlines Holdings Inc. Chief Executive Officer Scott Kirby said ticket prices may have to go up by 20% if jet fuel prices remain elevated for longer. Amazon Web Services is developing an AI agent to automate some of functions for sales, business development and other groups that have been targeted in the tech giant’s sweeping job cuts, the Information reported, citing people familiar with the matter. Arm Holdings Plc, which made its name licensing technology to semiconductor makers, will begin selling its own chips for the first time, aiming to claim a bigger piece of the massive spending on AI gear. Estée Lauder Cos. said it’s in talks to buy Puig Brands SA in a deal that would create a cosmetics giant with about $20 billion in annual sales. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 fell 0.4% as of 1:49 p.m. New York time The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.9% The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.2% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.4% The euro fell 0.4% to $1.1567 The British pound fell 0.5% to $1.3364 The Japanese yen fell 0.5% to 159.16 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 2.7% to $68,974.34 Ether fell 2.6% to $2,104.99 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced seven basis points to 4.42% Germany’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 3.03% Britain’s 10-year yield advanced four basis points to 4.96% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 5.3% to $92.82 a barrel Spot gold fell 0.5% to $4,385.34 an ounce ©2026 Bloomberg L.P.