Stocks Fall, Trump Prepares to Pick Warsh for Fed: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Stocks fell and Treasury yields pushed higher as the Trump administration is preparing for the president to nominate Kevin Warsh to be the next Federal Reserve chair. Gold dropped and the dollar rose.

President Donald Trump said he plans to announce his pick to lead the US central bank on Friday morning. The people, who requested anonymity to discuss matters not yet public, cautioned that the selection is not final until Trump makes a formal announcement.

MSCI’s Asian share benchmark fell 1% and equity-index futures for the US declined 0.6%. Bond yields climbed.

Warsh, a former Fed governor and one of the four finalists on Trump’s shortlist to be the next central bank leader, visited the White House on Thursday, one person said. Trump’s comments on his Fed pick signal the likely end of a months-long process that has fueled speculation about the future of the world’s most powerful central bank.

Trump was earlier said to be considering four candidates on his shortlist: National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett, Fed Governor Christopher Waller, former Governor Kevin Warsh and BlackRock Inc. executive Rick Rieder.

What Bloomberg strategists say…

While the dollar is stronger amid speculation President Trump will name a relatively mainstream Fed Chair candidate such as Kevin Warsh, risk sentiment is souring again. Equity investors may be concerned that Warsh would be wary of delivering too many rate cuts, or this could be some fresh concerns that the AI boom has become overstretched.

Trump has openly sought to shape the Fed’s rate policy through his appointments in an effort to find someone broadly acceptable to markets who’ll also share his inclination to cut rates further and faster.

“Whatever he may say now, Warsh has a long hawkish history that markets have not forgotten, so the dollar and yields are higher,” said Sean Callow, a senior analyst at ITC Markets in Sydney.

Bond investors who have spent months wagering that Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s successor will push for interest-rate cuts face a stress test of those bets.

Among metals, gold reversed earlier gains to fall. After a volatile session, the yellow metal dropped on Thursday, its first decline in nearly two weeks, as geopolitical upheaval and a retreat from sovereign bonds and currencies powered a record-breaking rally. Silver fluctuated.

Corporate Highlights:

Apple’s revenue in the holiday quarter trounced Wall Street estimates, driven by strong demand for the new iPhone 17, growth in services and a rebound in China. Microsoft Corp. shares got caught up in a selloff Thursday that wiped out $357 billion in value, second-largest for a single session in stock market history. Amazon.com Inc. is in talks to invest as much as $50 billion in OpenAI and to expand the AI startup’s existing deal for computing power. SpaceX is considering a potential merger with Tesla Inc., as well as an alternative combination with artificial intelligence firm xAI, according to people familiar with the matter. US law enforcement has been investigating allegations by former Meta Platforms Inc. contractors that Meta personnel can access WhatsApp messages. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures fell 0.6% as of 11:24 a.m. Tokyo time Japan’s Topix fell 0.1% Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.4% Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 1.6% The Shanghai Composite fell 1.5% Euro Stoxx 50 futures rose 0.7% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.5% The euro fell 0.6% to $1.1899 The Japanese yen fell 0.5% to 153.87 per dollar The offshore yuan was little changed at 6.9504 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 3.6% to $81,340.06 Ether fell 3.8% to $2,708.55 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced four basis points to 4.27% Japan’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 2.235% Australia’s 10-year yield was little changed at 4.83% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 1.8% to $64.21 a barrel Spot gold fell 4.1% to $5,154.65 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

