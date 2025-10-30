Stocks Fall Amid Trade, Tech and Fed Crosswinds: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Stocks fell as traders navigated a US-China trade truce, mixed technology earnings and a cautious Federal Reserve amid a host of moving parts shaping markets.

S&P 500 futures slipped 0.2%, pointing to a lower open. President Donald Trump hailed an “amazing meeting” with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, where the two sides agreed to roll back export controls and ease other trade barriers — steps that were largely anticipated by markets.

Meanwhile, shares of the Magnificent Seven tech heavyweights, the driving force behind the US stock rally, showed wide divergence in early trading. Meta Platforms Inc. slumped 7.8% as investors questioned whether the Facebook parent’s heavy spending on artificial intelligence infrastructure would pay off.

Alphabet Inc. jumped 7.6% after posting stronger-than-expected growth in its cloud unit, while Microsoft Corp. fell more than 3% as results failed to meet lofty expectations. Together, the three companies spent about $78 billion on capital expenditures last quarter, up 89% from a year earlier. Amazon.com Inc. and Apple Inc. are due to publish results after the close on Thursday.

Investors are navigating a slew of cross-currents after global stocks rallied to record highs on optimism over AI’s potential and expectations of Fed policy easing. At the same time, months of tension between the US and China remained in focus as traders looked for an end to the world’s largest trade dispute.

“After a month of strong growth across global equity markets, I think it’s quite healthy frankly to take a breather,” said David Kruk, head of trading at La Financiere de l’Echiquier. “The path of the Fed — with Powell’s surprise hawkish tilt yesterday —is a big question, as is the extent of capex announced by the Mag 7.”

On Wednesday, Fed officials delivered their second straight rate reduction to support a softening labor market and said they would stop shrinking the portfolio of assets from December. Still, Chair Jerome Powell cautioned that another cut this year wasn’t a foregone conclusion, prompting money markets to pare the odds of a quarter-point move to about 60% from near certainty.

The European Central Bank is due to announce its policy decision later Thursday.

In other corners of the market, a gauge of the dollar was little changed while US Treasuries rebounded. The yen weakened toward the 153 per dollar mark after the Bank of Japan left its benchmark interest rate unchanged and offered no new hints on when it might hike.

“There has been a lot of good news priced in,” Nancy Curtin, global chief investment officer at Alti Tiedemann Global, told Bloomberg TV. “Having said that, we are still in the midst of the third-quarter earnings. If we end up again with 12-13% earnings growth in this quarter, with expectations on the rise for next quarter – that helps sustain markets.”

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.1% as of 8:03 a.m. London time S&P 500 futures were little changed Nasdaq 100 futures were little changed Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average were little changed The MSCI Asia Pacific Index fell 0.4% The MSCI Emerging Markets Index fell 0.2% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro rose 0.2% to $1.1619 The Japanese yen fell 0.5% to 153.56 per dollar The offshore yuan fell 0.1% to 7.1068 per dollar The British pound was little changed at $1.3201 Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.1% to $111,320.83 Ether fell 0.3% to $3,938.97 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.08% Germany’s 10-year yield advanced three basis points to 2.65% Britain’s 10-year yield advanced four basis points to 4.43% Commodities

Brent crude fell 1% to $64.28 a barrel Spot gold rose 0.9% to $3,965.62 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Subrat Patnaik, James Hirai and Margaryta Kirakosian.

