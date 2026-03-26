Stocks Fall and Oil Rises as Ceasefire Hopes Wane: Markets Wrap

3 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Stocks joined bonds lower and oil rose amid growing uncertainty about a ceasefire in the Middle East and concerns that the conflict that has roiled global markets is intensifying.

Equities fell around the world, driving the S&P 500 down about 1%. With anxiety running rampant before the expiration of a US reprieve in strikes on Iranian energy infrastructure, President Donald Trump threatened to increase military action as Tehran signaled little willingness no compromise. Brent climbed to around $107.

As the war grinds on, each side has kept up attacks even amid renewed efforts to jawbone the other into a resolution. Trump warned Iran to get serious about discussions “before it is too late,” after the White House insisted that peace talks are ongoing. Tehran has rejected US overtures and issued its own conditions.

The US and Israel began a bombing campaign in Iran almost a month ago, leading Tehran to effectively close the Strait of Hormuz, snarling the flow of oil and roiling markets. Trump on Monday said he was delaying for five days a threat to begin targeting Iran’s power infrastructure to allow talks for a deal.

“The progress being made in the talks between the US and Iran seem to be sketchy at best,” said Matt Maley at Miller Tabak. “Given what where hearing from the rhetoric from both sides, it looks like the line of least resistance is to the downside for now given the level of uncertainty surrounding this situation.”

Corporate Highlights:

Memory chip stocks extended their losses on Thursday after Alphabet Inc.’s Google publicized research that could allow more efficient use of the storage needed for artificial-intelligence development. Micron Technology Inc., Western Digital Corp. and Sandisk Corp. retreated. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. posted results that missed Wall Street estimates, dragged down by losses on wayward credit bets. US insurers Equitable Holdings Inc. and Corebridge Financial Inc. are set to merge in an all-stock deal valuing that combined business at $22 billion. Henkel AG has agreed buy Olaplex Holdings Inc., the hair-care brand that developed a cult following for its shampoos and other treatments, in a $1.4 billion deal. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 fell 0.8% as of 9:30 a.m. New York time The Nasdaq 100 fell 1.1% The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.5% The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 1.2% The MSCI World Index fell 0.9% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.1% The euro fell 0.1% to $1.1543 The British pound fell 0.1% to $1.3349 The Japanese yen was little changed at 159.56 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 2.3% to $69,348.16 Ether fell 4.2% to $2,076.09 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced three basis points to 4.37% Germany’s 10-year yield advanced eight basis points to 3.04% Britain’s 10-year yield advanced 10 basis points to 4.94% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 3.7% to $93.68 a barrel Spot gold fell 1.3% to $4,446.34 an ounce ©2026 Bloomberg L.P.