Stocks Fall as Anxiety Running High Before Tariffs: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Stocks dropped around the world, bonds climbed and gold hit a fresh peak just hours away from President Donald Trump’s tariff rollout that will set the stage for a shake-up in global trade.

Following market trepidation in Asia and Europe, the S&P 500 kicked off Wednesday’s trading session with losses. Not even a solid jobs reading was able to appease investors worried about the implications of sweeping tariffs on the economy. Fears that a trade war will dampen consumer sentiment and require more interest-rate cuts from the Federal Reserve continued to push Treasury yields lower.

President Donald Trump’s deliberations over his plans to impose reciprocal tariffs are coming down to the wire, with his team said to be still finalizing the level and scope of new import taxes he is slated to unveil at 4 p.m. in Washington. Several proposals are said to be under consideration, including a tiered tariff system with a set of flat rates for countries, as well as a more customized reciprocal plan.

The S&P 500 fell 0.5%. The Nasdaq 100 slid 0.5%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.3%.

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined three basis points to 4.13%. The dollar fell 0.2%.

Wall Street on Tariff Day:

Fawad Razaqzada at City Index and Forex.com:

The US president hopes that higher tariffs will bolster domestic industry, create jobs, and even lift the stock market. Investors remain wary, fearing that these measures could fuel inflation while simultaneously weighing on economic growth —a precarious mix for an already fragile market.

Oliver Blackbourn at Janus Henderson Investors:

Perhaps the most important question is whether this announcement will tip the scales towards a global recession. While we believe this is unlikely at present, it is important to acknowledge that US equities are relatively expensive, which could make them more vulnerable to any negative surprises.

Tom Essaye at The Sevens Report:

Normally, when these types of events loom, the market has a pretty good idea of what to expect. But because of the unorthodox communication strategy of the administration, it’s very hard to try to nail down the list of possible outcomes for today’s announcement and a total wild card surprise is possible.

David Bahnsen at The Bahnsen Group:

Regardless of what happens on Liberation Day, tariff uncertainty is impossible to predict, and so rather than trying to read the tea leaves and adjust investments based off of what’s going on in Washington, we’re focused on investing in companies that have superior cash flow generation during all seasons, and not just seasons when we’re worried about tariffs.

Investing in companies that grow their dividend is particularly impactful during this uncertain tariff environment because companies that have a decades long track record of growing their dividend don’t just suddenly stop growing their dividend because there are tariffs. Companies that are committed to growing their dividend tend to do so for a very long time.

Dave Lutz at JonesTrading:

A good handful think the tariff announcement will be a “buy the news” event as it removes a bit “uncertainty” overhanging the market. We will navigate a sea of rumors and chatter ahead of the 4 p.m. Rose Garden Presser. Flight to havens continues ahead of the Trump announcement.

Andrew Brenner at NatAlliance Securities:

Well the day we have been fearing is now here. We will stay with our bark will be worse than the bite.

Kenny Polcari at SlateStone Wealth:

Global investors remain on the edge. In the end – it is not Black and White at all. A small, strategic reciprocal tariff might achieve a policy win without much damage, while a sweeping one could backfire.

Matt Maley at Miller Tabak:

Even if this announcement gives the stock market a boost over the near-term, we believe that the stock market will have to see a move below the March lows eventually to fully “price-in” what is likely going to be the fundamental backdrop for the rest of this year and the first half of 2026.

Thomas Lee at Fundstrat Global Advisors:

The central question for investors is how does President Trump want the market to react. Despite claims to the contrary, evidence strongly indicates Trump does care about stock market performance.

Arthur Hogan at B. Riley Wealth:

Wall Street is unclear if that will be just the beginning of negotiations or the end.

Vail Hartman and Ian Lyngen at BMO Capital Markets:

While today’s tariff revelations might offer investors some additional clarity from which to reassess the economic implications from Trump’s attempts to restructure the global trade landscape, the developments are unlikely to offer anything definitive. Countermeasures from the US’s trading partners are effectively inevitable, and the series of tariff announcements will continue indefinitely.

As a result, elevated uncertainty and volatility should emerge as mainstays in the US rates market.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 fell 0.5% as of 9:42 a.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.5%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.3%

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.9%

The MSCI World Index fell 0.5%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.2%

The euro rose 0.2% to $1.0817

The British pound rose 0.2% to $1.2943

The Japanese yen rose 0.1% to 149.42 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.1% to $85,364.68

Ether fell 2.1% to $1,872.43

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined three basis points to 4.13%

Germany’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 2.67%

Britain’s 10-year yield declined three basis points to 4.61%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude was little changed

Spot gold rose 0.5% to $3,129.84 an ounce

