Stocks Fall as Broadcom’s Outlook Fails to Inspire: Markets Wrap

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(Bloomberg) — A selloff in high-flying chipmakers dragged down stocks, with Broadcom Inc.’s underwhelming outlook testing the artificial-intelligence trade that has powered the market from war-driven lows.

The record-breaking run in equities took another breather amid signs of overheating, particularly in tech companies that have largely outperformed since the end of March. Investors hoping for a stronger forecast from Broadcom were disappointed by guidance that was not enough to buoy Wall Street sentiment, driving the shares down 15%. The Nasdaq 100 dropped 1%.

Weakness in tech shares overshadowed a decline in oil prices. A conditional ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon offered to ease the way toward a US-Iran peace deal, even as the truce was marred by ongoing clashes. Brent crude dropped to $95, snapping three days of gains.

Washington and Tehran have sketched out a framework to extend their truce by two months and reopen the Strait of Hormuz, but negotiations are stalling and sporadic fighting has resumed. Iran insists a deal with the US requires a ceasefire in Lebanon but President Donald Trump said he’d like to keep the two separate.

Corporate Highlights:

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. projected second-quarter revenue that failed to impress investors who had bid up the stock in recent months amid concerns about the threat posed by hackers armed with powerful artificial-intelligence tools. Blackstone Inc. limited redemptions from its flagship private credit fund for the first time after investors sought to pull 10% of the shares, the latest such fund to cap withdrawals amid a continued investor exodus. SpaceX is seeking to raise $75 billion in an initial public offering that would be the biggest of all time, as Elon Musk’s rocket, satellite and artificial intelligence company targets a historic debut that could clear a path for more mega-listings. Petco Health & Wellness Co.’s second-quarter forecast fell below consensus estimates, outweighing a better-than-expected first quarter including a return to positive revenue growth for the first time in nearly two years. UnitedHealth Group Inc. was upgraded to buy from neutral at Bank of America Corp., which cited improving medical cost trends. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.’s global chip supply will fall short of AI-fueled demand for years to come, chief executive officer C.C. Wei said, suggesting production capacity remains a key bottleneck in the buildout of global computing infrastructure. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 fell 0.2% as of 9:32 a.m. New York time The Nasdaq 100 fell 1.1% The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.1% The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.4% The MSCI World Index rose 0.1% Broadcom fell 15% Philadelphia Stock Exchange Semiconductor Index fell 4.6% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.2% The euro rose 0.3% to $1.1636 The British pound rose 0.3% to $1.3452 The Japanese yen rose 0.1% to 159.87 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 2% to $63,590.58 Ether fell 0.2% to $1,775.89 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined three basis points to 4.46% Germany’s 10-year yield declined one basis point to 3.02% Britain’s 10-year yield declined three basis points to 4.90% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 3.2% to $92.96 a barrel Spot gold rose 1.6% to $4,504.69 an ounce ©2026 Bloomberg L.P.