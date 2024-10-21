Stocks Fall as Buyer Fatigue Kicks In After Rally: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Stocks took a breather after notching their longest weekly rally this year, with traders gearing up for key earnings reports from Boeing Co. to Tesla Inc. and United Parcel Service Inc.

Following a relentless advance to all-time highs, equities dropped from nearly overbought levels. Despite Monday’s slide, the S&P 500 has gone 30 sessions without suffering back-to-back losses. That’s according to SentimenTrader. While a month without consecutive down days may not sound like much, the current streak ranks among the very best since 1928, the firm noted.

Wall Street faces a big earnings hurdle this week, with roughly 20% of the S&P 500 companies scheduled to release results. The latest Bloomberg Markets Live Pulse survey shows respondents see Corporate America’s results as more crucial for the equity market’s performance than who wins the November election or even the Federal Reserve’s policy path.

“Election day approaches, earnings season is in full swing, and the economy is projected to grow at over 3%,” said Paul Nolte at Murphy & Sylvest Wealth Management. “In some quarters that may be nirvana, but inflation continues to be above target rates and valuations are among the highest in history. If the markets climb a wall of worry, this one is nearly sky-high.”

All major groups in the S&P 500 fell, with the gauge down 0.6%. The Nasdaq 100 dropped 0.5%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slid 0.9%. The Russell 2000 of small firms retreated 1.7%. Most megacaps retreated, though Nvidia Corp. headed toward a record high.

Treasury 10-year yields advanced eight basis points to 4.17%. The dollar rose. Oil climbed as traders tracked the risk to supplies from tensions in the Middle East and China again moved to bolster its the economy.

“As is typical, the early days of earnings season are sparking relatively strong price reactions,” said Bloomberg Intelligence strategists Gina Martin Adams and Wendy Soong. “Both beats and misses are resulting in bigger-than-usual price moves.”

Stocks that surpassed third-quarter earnings or revenue estimates — or both — recorded an average one-day excess return to the index of 2.1%, 2.3% and 2.6%, more than double the longer-term average (for whole earnings seasons), they said.

Misses are likewise resulting in steeper selloffs of 3.8%, 2% and 3.7%, BI said.

Companies in the US benchmark gauge that have beaten profit estimates so far this season are being rewarded “more significantly” compared with the previous four quarters, according to Morgan Stanley strategists led by Michael Wilson. They also noted that the revisions breadth for 2025 is “significantly outperforming” seasonality.

“This is an encouraging development and may help to explain why equity prices have held up well,” Wilson said.

Tesla faces questions on its earnings call this week on production targets and regulatory challenges after the unveiling of its much-hyped Cybercab failed to enthuse investors and quell concerns over its recent vehicle sales. Boeing will also have to mollify investors increasingly concerned over production delays, labor strife and depleted financial resources.

Reports from UPS, Norfolk Southern Corp. and Southwest Airlines Co. should reveal the combined impact of Hurricane Helene and the three-day East Coast dockworker strike on the recent quarter.

This quarter, Walgreens Boots Alliance, Micron and United Airlines had the largest price gains, while FedEx, Elevance Health and Adobe were among the worst performers

Carson Block, famous for finding overvalued companies to bet against, said most investors would now do better to just buy the biggest US stocks as steady inflows push the market ever higher.

While there are concerns over valuation after the S&P 500 Index repeatedly hit new records this year, the Muddy Waters Capital LLC founder said inflows from retirement funds will stay a key driver for further gains, especially for the most heavily-weighted names.

“It probably pays to not think too much, just close your eyes and buy probably Magnificent Seven,” Block said in an interview with Bloomberg TV, referring to the grouping of mega-cap stocks. “In the past few years, I have looked back on my career as an activist short seller and done the math and felt like I probably could have just been” long the S&P 500, he added.

After the S&P 500 Index logged 47 closing records this year, some on Wall Street are worried that the equity benchmark will lose ground. But a number of market breadth measures — with perfect track records — suggest investors should position for further gains in 2025.

Nearly one third of stocks in the S&P financial and industrial sectors notched a 52-week high last week. It’s rare to see so many equities peaking at once in those groups. In the 20 other instances that’ve occurred since 1954, the broader US stock benchmark has risen in the following year 100% of the time, according to an analysis from SentimenTrader.

The furious rally in bank stocks after strong earnings also helped spark a separate bullish signal, with roughly 90% of financial names closing in on a 36-week high, a “flawless” cue for more upside, according to the research firm.

US stocks are unlikely to sustain their above-average performance of the past decade as investors turn to other assets including bonds for better returns, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. strategists said.

The S&P 500 Index is expected to post an annualized nominal total return of just 3% over the next 10 years, according to an analysis by strategists including David Kostin. That compares with 13% in the last decade, and a long-term average of 11%.

They also see a roughly 72% chance that the benchmark index will trail Treasury bonds, and a 33% likelihood they’ll lag inflation through 2034.

“Investors should be prepared for equity returns during the next decade that are toward the lower end of their typical performance distribution,” the team wrote in a note dated Oct. 18.

Corporate Highlights:

Boeing Co. and the union representing 33,000 striking workers reached a tentative agreement on a new contract with help from the White House, underscoring the high stakes to end a work stoppage that has crippled one of the largest US exporters.

Spirit Airlines Inc. soared after the struggling carrier reached an agreement with US Bank National Association extending a key deadline to restructure debt.

Walt Disney Co. named James Gorman chairman of the board and said it will appoint a new chief executive officer in early 2026.

Microsoft Corp. is launching a set of artificial intelligence tools designed to send emails, manage records and take other actions on behalf of business workers, expanding an AI push that intensifies competition with rivals like Salesforce Inc.

Kenvue Inc. rallied after activist investor Starboard Value took a stake in the Tylenol maker with an eye toward making changes to boost the company’s stock price.

One of Kering SA’s longest-standing bulls has thrown in the towel, dealing another blow to the Gucci-owner just days ahead of a sales update. Citibank Inc. downgraded the stock to neutral, removing a buy rating it has held for more than a decade, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Investment firm JAB agreed to acquire Mondelez International Inc.’s stake in JDE Peet’s NV for €2.16 billion ($2.3 billion), increasing its control over the struggling coffee maker as its shares trade near all-time lows.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Co. said profit jumped 36% for the first nine months of the year, after a stock-market rally bolstered investment returns at China’s second-largest insurer by market value.

Key events this week:

ECB’s Christine Lagarde is interviewed by Bloomberg Television, Tuesday

BOE’s Andrew Bailey as well as ECB’s Klaas Knot and Robert Holzmann to speak at Bloomberg Global Regulatory Forum in New York, Tuesday

Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker speaks, Tuesday

Canada rate decision, Wednesday

Eurozone consumer confidence, Wednesday

US existing home sales, Wednesday

Boeing, Tesla, Deutsche Bank earnings, Wednesday

Fed’s Beige Book, Wednesday

US new home sales, jobless claims, S&P Global Manufacturing and Services PMI, Thursday

UPS, Barclays earnings, Thursday

Fed’s Beth Hammack speak, Thursday

US durable goods, University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 fell 0.6% as of 11:37 a.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.5%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.9%

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.7%

The MSCI World Index fell 0.7%

Bloomberg Magnificent 7 Total Return Index fell 0.3%

The Russell 2000 Index fell 1.7%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.4%

The euro fell 0.4% to $1.0824

The British pound fell 0.5% to $1.2984

The Japanese yen fell 0.6% to 150.36 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 2.7% to $66,919.12

Ether fell 1.8% to $2,661.29

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced eight basis points to 4.17%

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced 10 basis points to 2.28%

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced seven basis points to 4.13%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 1.5% to $70.27 a barrel

Spot gold was little changed

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Vildana Hajric.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.