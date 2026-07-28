Stocks Fall as Chip Slump Overshadows Oil Drop: Markets Wrap

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(Bloomberg) — Stocks fell as a deepening rout in chipmakers eclipsed gains elsewhere that were buoyed by lower oil prices and falling bond yields.

Nasdaq 100 futures slid 0.9% after Monday’s slump in semiconductor stocks extended to Asia. The region’s benchmark headed for a correction as SK Hynix Inc. and Samsung Electronics Co. tumbled more than 10% in Seoul. S&P 500 contracts were down 0.2%.

In Europe, the Stoxx 600 rose 0.2%. While chip-equipment maker ASML Holding NV extended losses by another 1.9%, advancing stocks outnumbered decliners by more than two to one even as earnings from Barclays Plc, LVMH and Unilever Plc drew a mixed reaction.

The chip sector losses point to deepening concerns over crowded equity positioning and rising corporate debt levels as the AI buildout progresses. A report from The Information that a Chinese state-backed company has begun mass-producing immersion deep-ultraviolet lithography machines has been another cause of concern.

“It’s perfectly legitimate for investors to dilute their positions in semiconductors. It’s a good time indeed to take some profits and diversify,” said Vincent Juvyns at ING Groep NV. “That being said, I advise clients to stay invested as visibility is pretty good for the sector.”

Brent fell 2% to $86.50 a barrel in a third straight day of losses. President Donald Trump said that the US and Iran were engaged in talks to try to end the Middle East conflict, with the two sides continuing to hold off on attacks. Treasuries gained for a second day as inflation fears eased.

The selloff in chip stocks has raised the stakes ahead of a packed week of risk events, including policy decisions from the Federal Reserve, Bank of Japan and Bank of England, as well as earnings from megacap tech companies. Markets are looking for evidence that the biggest spenders on AI can justify the billions of dollars they have poured into the technology.

Corporate News:

Barclays Plc shares fell as much as 7.1%, the most since April 2025, after the UK lender reported its latest earnings. Unilever Plc’s sales rose more than expected as consumers in key markets including India and Indonesia snapped up its Dove soap and Rexona deodorants. LVMH’s key fashion and leather goods unit, home to Louis Vuitton and Dior, barely eked out sales growth last quarter as the conflict in the Middle East deterred wealthy shoppers. Johnson & Johnson said it agreed to a $5.5 billion commitment to resolve years of litigation related to claims that its talc products caused ovarian cancer. Mercedes-Benz Group AG lowered its full-year guidance, citing weaker demand in China, where a prolonged property slump is undermining consumer sentiment and curbing demand for luxury vehicles. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.2% as of 8:34 a.m. London time S&P 500 futures fell 0.2% Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.9% Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.2% The MSCI Asia Pacific Index fell 3.3% The MSCI Emerging Markets Index fell 3.6% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro was little changed at $1.1371 The Japanese yen was unchanged at 163.75 per dollar The offshore yuan was little changed at 6.7687 per dollar The British pound rose 0.1% to $1.3304 Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 2.2% to $63,507.7 Ether fell 3.1% to $1,884.08 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined three basis points to 4.61% Germany’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 3.11% Britain’s 10-year yield declined four basis points to 4.96% Commodities

Brent crude fell 2% to $86.62 a barrel Spot gold fell 0.6% to $4,049.80 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Anand Krishnamoorthy.

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