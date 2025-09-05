Stocks Fall as Dismal Jobs Spur Rush to Treasuries: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Strong evidence the US labor market is slowing rippled through markets, driving stocks lower and bonds higher on concern the Federal Reserve will now have to rush to prevent further weakness.

The sharp job cooling triggered fears about a more pronounced slowdown, sparking a flight to Treasuries, with two-year yields down 12 basis points. The data also triggered a fast repricing in money markets, which now project almost three Fed cuts in 2025.

Prospects for policy easing as soon as September were not enough to buoy equity investors, with the S&P 500 wiping out earlier gains amid worries the Fed is now behind the curve on preventing jobs weakening at a time when inflation continues to show signs of stickiness.

To Bret Kenwell at eToro, investors should tread carefully. There’s a clear difference between a temporary cooling in the jobs market and a deeper, more damaging downturn.

“Hoping for the former while ignoring the risks of the latter — just to usher in lower rates — is a slippery slope,” Kenwell said. “Stocks have held up well amid high rates and a resilient economy, but that resilience could quickly fade if the labor market shows real cracks.”

Nonfarm payrolls increased 22,000 in August, according to a Bureau of Labor Statistics report out Friday. Revisions showed employment shrank in June — the first payrolls decline since 2020. The jobless rate ticked up to 4.3%.

President Donald Trump said he would be imposing tariffs on semiconductor imports “very shortly” but spare goods from companies that have pledged to boost their US investments. Meta Platforms Inc.’s Mark Zuckerberg and Apple Inc.’s Tim Cook joined tech industry leaders in touting their pledges to boost spending in the US on artificial intelligence during a dinner hosted by President Trump that highlighted his deepening relationship with Silicon Valley. Broadcom Inc. is helping OpenAI design and produce an artificial intelligence accelerator from 2026, getting into a lucrative sphere dominated by Nvidia Corp. Tesla Inc. proposed a new compensation agreement for Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk potentially worth around $1 trillion, a massive package without precedent in corporate America. Apple Inc.’s annual sales in India hit a record of nearly $9 billion in the last fiscal year, signaling growing consumer demand for its flagship devices as the company ramps up its retail footprint in the world’s most populous country. Lululemon Athletica Inc. slashed its outlook, disappointing investors for a third straight quarter as it struggles to meet high expectations and balance tariff expenses in a difficult consumer environment. BMW AG unveiled the first of a new range of electric vehicles meant to help the German carmaker push back against Chinese rivals and take back the lead in automotive engineering. BBVA SA is finally submitting its takeover bid for Banco Sabadell SA to the target’s shareholders, ushering in the final leg of a deal that could create a huge new Spanish bank. Orsted A/S shareholders voted to support a crucial 60 billion Danish kroner ($9.4 billion) rights offering, just after the company issued a fresh profit warning on Friday. Nvidia Corp.’s major server production partner Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. reported solid monthly sales growth, signaling demand for AI infrastructure remains intact in the US. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 fell 0.7% as of 10:50 a.m. New York time The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.4% The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.9% The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.3% The MSCI World Index fell 0.3% Bloomberg Magnificent 7 Total Return Index fell 0.9% The Russell 2000 Index fell 0.5% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.5% The euro rose 0.7% to $1.1732 The British pound rose 0.6% to $1.3511 The Japanese yen rose 1% to 147.05 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.2% to $110,577.92 Ether fell 0.9% to $4,268.74 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined nine basis points to 4.07% Germany’s 10-year yield declined six basis points to 2.66% Britain’s 10-year yield declined seven basis points to 4.65% The yield on 2-year Treasuries declined 12 basis points to 3.47% The yield on 30-year Treasuries declined seven basis points to 4.78% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 2.6% to $61.84 a barrel Spot gold rose 1.1% to $3,585.38 an ounce ©2025 Bloomberg L.P.