Stocks Fall as Economic Angst Brews Amid Shutdown: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — The final stretch of a risk-off week saw stocks falling amid a slide in big tech while concerns about weakening in key areas of the economy lifted bonds. Bitcoin extended this week’s rout to 8.5%.

Equities were poised to halt three weeks of gains, with the S&P 500 falling 1% Friday as consumer sentiment sank to an over three-year low, adding to anxiety caused by the government shutdown. Things were even worse for the Nasdaq 100 as a selloff in artificial-intelligence left the gauge on track for its worst week since April – when it entered a bear market.

Sentiment among American consumers soured as the shutdown weighed on the economic outlook while high prices worsened their views about personal finances. Fears about unemployment jumped, with 71% of respondents in the University of Michigan report expecting it to rise in the year ahead.

While the US payrolls report was not released this Friday due to the shutdown, a survey conducted by 22V Research showed that a labor-market unwind is the biggest risk to trading. That explains why risk assets and bond yields have been unusually sensitive to any news data on that front.

“The government shutdown creates further risk because the longer it continues, the more its impact will be felt on Main Street,” said David Russell at TradeStation.

Worries about valuations in AI high-flyers reaching unsustainable levels also hit the market this week after a torrid surge from this year’s bottom spurred calls for a breather. Technical indicators started flagging reasons for caution, adding to the drag on sentiment from warnings by Wall Street chief executives about a frothy market.

The Nasdaq 100 slid 1.7%. A gauge of the Magnificent Seven megacaps sank 2.3%. Nvidia Corp.’s chief Jensen Huang said his company is blocked from selling AI chips to China for now as Washington and Beijing impose restrictions on its sales into the largest semiconductor market.

The yield on 10-year Treasuries slid two basis points to 4.07%. The dollar lost 0.2%.

“While there is no jobs report Friday due to the government shutdown, there is enough private payroll and layoff data to suggest that the labor market is cooling,” said Glen Smith at GDS Wealth Management. “This cooling keeps the Fed’s rate cut plans alive for December and potentially into early 2026.”

The economy remains on an upward trajectory even if economic growth slows toward trend levels in 2026, according to Seema Shah at Principal Asset Management.

“The bigger concern — and the key focus of the Fed’s debate —will be the health of the labor market,” she said. “We anticipate the Fed will continue to implement rate cuts to prevent any weakness in employment from accelerating. Much of the market’s optimism hinges on the assumption that policymakers will maintain some level of support.”

BlackRock Inc. executive Rick Rieder, who is among those being considered to succeed Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, said the labor market is softening and interest rates should be lowered to 3%.

“We have a softening of the labor market that is quite significant,” Rieder told Bloomberg Television on a day when monthly payrolls data were not released due to the ongoing government shutdown. “If we had the number today, I think it would have been reflective thereof.”

Despite the slide, flows remain supportive. US equity funds had an eighth consecutive week of inflows, the longest streak this year, but cash attracted the bulk of inflows, Bank of America Corp. said citing citing EPFR Global data.

“Major indices are facing selling pressure this week,” said Craig Johnson at Piper Sandler. “Investors should prioritize good risk/reward setups, potentially after a healthy pullback within this bull market.”

Traders are pondering a moment of weakness embedded in a multi-month rip higher for stocks, yet the market on balance looks poised for further gains, said Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s Tony Pasquariello.

“I’m not saying that risk/reward is overly compelling, nor that this is an ideal location to add a bunch of incremental risk,” the head of hedge fund coverage at Goldman Sachs wrote in a note to clients Wednesday. “Looking forward, I’d argue the balance of risks still points in favor of the bulls.”

Corporate Highlights:

The Federal Aviation Administration has announced it’s trimming 10% of scheduled flight capacity across 40 domestic airports to ease the burden on the system caused by the US government shutdown, a move that has the potential to disrupt airlines and hundreds of thousands of travelers daily. Apple Inc.’s streaming service went down briefly for some users Thursday night shortly after the debut of the widely anticipated Pluribus, a new series from the creator of Breaking Bad. Tesla Inc.’s Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said he expects China to fully approve the carmaker’s advanced driver-assistance capabilities that are similar to those marketed as Full Self-Driving in the US. KKR & Co. reported its best fundraising quarter in more than four years, driven by record demand for its credit products, as earnings topped Wall Street expectations. KKR revealed plans to refund $350 million to investors in its second private equity fund in Asia due to underperformance. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its planned investment in branches once more as the bank chases deposits in the fastest-growing US markets. Comcast Corp., owner of the European pay-television service Sky, is in talks to buy ITV Plc’s media and entertainment arm in a deal that would dramatically shake up the UK broadcasting landscape. Constellation Energy Corp., the biggest US nuclear-plant owner, has been hinting for months about building new reactors — and investors are starting to show signs of impatience. Sweetgreen Inc. cut its full-year outlook after third-quarter results unexpectedly worsened, with the salad chain citing stubbornly weak demand. Six Flags Entertainment Corp. cut its outlook for a second time this year and took a $1.5 billion charge on its third-quarter results after overestimating the performance of its parks. Wendy’s Co. sales beat estimates by declining less than expected in the third quarter, the latest example of fast food outpeforming as cash-strapped consumers cut back on spending. A little-known Cigna Group subsidiary that sells generic drugs charges prices that skew higher than many competing suppliers, according to a new analysis that raises questions about the company’s role in setting medication prices. Brookfield Asset Management said its third-quarter earnings reached an all-time high amid record fundraising and deployment of capital, particularly within its infrastructure, transition and credit businesses. British Airways parent IAG SA said its all-important North Atlantic route experienced some weakness in the third quarter, weighing on earnings that missed estimates and causing the stock to drop the most since April. Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena SpA posted better-than-expected profit in the third quarter in a boost to Chief Executive Officer Luigi Lovaglio following the takeover of rival Mediobanca SpA. Cellnex Telecom SA plans to spend as much as €500 million ($576 million) on share buybacks by the end of next year, boosting its previous pledge by €200 million as it seeks to make the stock more attractive to investors. China is allowing Dutch chipmaker Nexperia to export again from its operations in the country, setting the stage for the Netherlands to back down and suspend its powers over the Chinese-owned company. Olympus Corp.’s new Chief Executive Officer Bob White is shaking up the Tokyo-based medical devices maker after a difficult period that included the ouster of his predecessor in a drug scandal. Some of the main moves in markets:

