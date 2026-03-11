Stocks Fall as Oil Keeps Gaining on War Jitters: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Wall Street traders hit by geopolitical worries kept a lid on stocks and bonds, with oil surging after the release of stockpiles from rich nations was seen as just a reprieve as the war in Iran drags on.

US crude topped $85 despite the International Energy Agency’s approval of its largest-ever release of emergency reserves. Relatively tame inflation data from before the outbreak of the conflict failed to boost equity sentiment, with the S&P 500 retreating. Treasuries also dropped, leaving traders anticipating the Federal Reserve will cut rates only once this year.

The US and Israel’s war on Iran forced world governments to intervene to shore up energy supplies, even as President Donald Trump said fighting will end soon. The Strait of Hormuz has been all but impassable since the opening salvos of the war, which continued for a 12th day with missiles and drones fired from both sides.

The IEA agreed to discharge 400 million barrels from emergency oil reserves as governments seek to contain a price spike driven by the Middle East war. The move exceeds the 182.7 million barrels that member states ultimately put into the market in 2022 after Russia invaded Ukraine.

“Despite the prospect of releasing oil reserves, continued uncertainty translates into continued upside risk for oil prices, and that translates into a Fed that will remain cautious about cutting interest rates,” said Ellen Zentner at Morgan Stanley Wealth Management.

Underlying US inflation slowed in February from a month earlier, offering some relief from price pressures before the war with Iran. Inflation has generally been on a downward trend. But renewed price concerns which has boosted energy costs, risks amplifying affordability worries.

“February’s inflation numbers were heading in the right direction, but then along came the conflict in the Middle East and now the path is changing,” said Brian Jacobsen at Annex Wealth Management.

The S&P 500 fell 0.4%. The yield on 10-year Treasuries climbed six basis points to 4.21%. West Texas Intermediate rose to around $87.

The consumer price index, excluding food and energy, rose 0.2% from January. From a year ago, it was unchanged at 2.5% — the slowest pace in nearly five years.

While investors are far more focused on how the conflict in Iran feeds into inflation over the months ahead, the latest data offers some reassurance that price pressures were not moving in the wrong direction before the recent energy shock, said Seema Shah at Principal Asset Management.

“The Fed has historically looked through energy‑driven price spikes,” she noted. “But with inflation having sat above target for almost five years, it may be harder to do so this time.”

Her base-case remains two rate cuts in the second half of the year, though that outlook would be at risk if energy prices remain high and the conflict drags on.

Nearly no one is expecting the Fed to ease next week, but there’s also a nearly universal recognition that “the Fed’s job has gotten harder,” noted Jim Baird at Plante Moran Financial Advisors.

Corporate Highlights:

Oracle Corp. soared after reporting strong sales and issuing an outlook that suggests little letup in demand for AI computing. Nvidia Corp. will invest $2 billion in Nebius Group NV as part of a strategic partnership to develop and build artificial intelligence data centers. Cintas Corp. agreed to buy UniFirst Corp. in a cash-and-stock deal valuing the uniform supplier at $5.5 billion. Campbell’s Co. cut its profit outlook as consumers eschew chips and pretzels while supply constraints are weighing on sales of freshly baked goods. Bunge Global SA said the conflict in the Middle East is lifting crop prices for US farmers even as it causes upheaval to global trade flows, including oil and fertilizer. What Bloomberg Strategists say…

“Until commercial shipping resumes at scale, the global backdrop — from crude to equities and FX — will remain at the mercy of the boats.”

—Brendan Fagan, Macro Strategist, Markets Live. For the full analysis, click here.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 fell 0.4% as of 11:46 a.m. New York time The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.3% The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.2% The euro fell 0.4% to $1.1570 The British pound fell 0.1% to $1.3400 The Japanese yen fell 0.5% to 158.82 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.2% to $70,133.7 Ether was little changed at $2,042.12 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced six basis points to 4.21% Germany’s 10-year yield advanced nine basis points to 2.93% Britain’s 10-year yield advanced 14 basis points to 4.69% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 4.7% to $87.40 a barrel Spot gold fell 0.5% to $5,164.52 an ounce ©2026 Bloomberg L.P.