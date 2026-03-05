Stocks Fall as Oil Surge Boosts Treasury Yields: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — A renewed spike in oil prices combined with data showing labor-market resilience lifted Treasury yields as stocks fell amid reduced odds of Federal Reserve interest-rate cuts.

The slide in bonds put two-year yields on pace for their biggest four-day surge since May as higher energy costs fuel inflation worries. Brent hovered near $84 as the war in the Middle East disrupted flows to key buyers. The S&P 500 lost traction after a rally in the previous session.

Markets have been rocked by the Iran conflict, which entered its sixth day with no immediate prospect of a resolution in sight. The war has boosted oil, gas, and product prices, lifting freight rates, and spawning a wave of disruption for producers and importers.

As inflation expectations build, traders have dialed back expectations for Fed cuts. Swaps are currently pricing in about 35 basis points of rate cuts by year-end, compared with 60 basis points at the end of last week.

On the eve of the US payrolls report, data showed jobless claims held steady, settling near some of the lowest levels seen in the last year and sending a stronger signal that the labor market continues to operate in a low-firing environment.

“In the setup for tomorrow’s payrolls report, the market will take its cues from moves in the energy sector and any challenge to the stability seen in risk assets,” said Ian Lyngen at BMO Capital Markets.

Assuming the conflict is resolved over the coming weeks, our sense is that this spike in prices will prove to be transitory with Brent oil trading back down to the forward curve strip price of around $65 a barrel, according to Chris Senyek at Wolfe Research.

“If the equilibrium for oil settles in higher, there is clearly still upward pressure on the 10-year yield,” he said.

Corporate Highlights:

Broadcom Inc. Chief Executive Officer Hock Tan said the company expects its AI chip sales to top $100 billion next year. Amazon.com Inc.’s cloud unit is launching AI tools for medical practices. Morgan Stanley is eliminating about 3% of its global workforce, targeting investment-banking and trading businesses as well as the wealth and asset-management operations. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. CEO Greg Abel said he will use all of his take-home pay to acquire the conglomerate’s stock for as long as he’s in the role. Abel said the conglomerate has no immediate plans to alter its stake in Kraft Heinz Co. after the food company paused its plans to split in two. Kroger Co. offered a soft forecast for the full year as the largest US supermarket operator seeks to stabilize operations under its new top boss. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 fell 0.6% as of 10:25 a.m. New York time The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.4% The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.2% The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.7% The MSCI World Index fell 0.6% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.4% The euro fell 0.4% to $1.1586 The British pound fell 0.3% to $1.3331 The Japanese yen fell 0.4% to 157.68 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 2.5% to $71,487.23 Ether fell 3.3% to $2,079.48 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced three basis points to 4.13% Germany’s 10-year yield advanced eight basis points to 2.83% Britain’s 10-year yield advanced eight basis points to 4.52% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 5.2% to $78.51 a barrel Spot gold fell 1.2% to $5,078.59 an ounce