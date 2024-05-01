Stocks Fall as Traders Bet on a Fed Hawkish Hold: Markets Wrap

10 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Stocks extended this week’s losses after weaker-than-estimated economic data, with traders expecting the Federal Reserve to signal their rate-cut plan remains on hold.

Equities edged lower after data showed US factory activity contracted — while input prices rose at the fastest pace since 2022. Separately, job openings figures signaled more softening in the labor market. Bonds saw small gains as the Treasury kept its quarterly debt sales steady and said it will start buybacks this month.

Never miss an episode. Follow the Big Take podcast on iHeart, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you listen. Read the transcript.

Fed officials are poised to leave rates unchanged for a sixth consecutive meeting and signal no plans for cuts in the near future after higher-than-expected inflation. The decision, and possibly an announcement on the pace of the balance-sheet reduction program, will be released at 2 p.m. in Washington. Chair Jerome Powell will hold a press conference 30 minutes later.

The S&P 500 hovered near 5,015, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 lost about 1%. Advanced Micro Devices Inc. led losses in chipmakers after a bearish forecast for artificial-intelligence processors. AI darling Super Micro Computer Inc. tumbled 15% on disappointing results. Amazon.com Inc. climbed as its cloud unit posted strong sales growth.

Treasury 10-year yields fell three basis points to 4.65%. The dollar was little changed. Oil sank as US crude inventories swelled to the highest since June.

What Will Powell Say?

Win Thin and Elias Haddad at Brown Brothers Harriman:

Powell will have to maintain a much more hawkish tone. The Fed will have to acknowledge the recent deterioration in the inflation outlook.

While the bar for a hawkish surprise is high, dropping the guidance for easing “at some point this year” is possible and would certainly roil markets.

Thierry Wizman at Macquarie:

The data-dependent approach locks the Fed into a hawkish tone. If Jay Powell aims his caution only at the medium term, the impact may be muted, though, as the swap market has already absorbed a hawkish multi-month delay to rate cuts.

But bonds (and stocks) may react more adversely if Powell invokes longer-term structural impediments to disinflation, as those would imply a higher long-run policy rate. The impact could be partly offset if there’s a reduction in the pace of quantitative tightening today, and if it’s a large one.

Chris Low at FHN Financial:

A further discussion of quantitative policy is likely to result in an announcement of a slowdown in the roll-off pace, with a reminder that the goal of slowing the pace at which the Fed shrinks its balance sheet is to promote more functional markets and thus allow the Fed to shrink its balance sheet further than if it continued at the current pace.

Guidance about future rate policy will come from the press conference, not the statement. Powell should make the case for more patience before rate cuts. When asked, he should downplay the likelihood of rate hikes — while not entirely dismissing the possibility.

Fawad Razaqzada at City Index and Forex.com:

Even before the hawkish repricing of US interest rates in the last few weeks, virtually no one was expecting a rate cut in May. So, the key focus in this meeting will be about how the Fed is assessing the direction of prices and employment. The market is now expecting a more hawkish-leaning FOMC meeting. But any inclination towards a rate cut before the end of the summer would now provide a dovish surprise.

Krishna Guha at Evercore:

The jury is out on whether recent elevated inflation will give way in time allowing the Fed to move ahead with cuts or prove persistent and macro in nature requiring at a minimum a much more extended hold – and that there are still two-sided risks on a forward-looking basis.

All this argues in favor of a calibrated hawkish reset at today’s May FOMC meeting in line with Powell’s intermeeting comments rather than a more aggressive hawkish reset. The caveat is that late-breaking news is often not fully incorporated into Fed messaging.

Ian Lyngen and Vail Hartman at BMO Capital Markets:

The Fed has been transparent in its communication regarding not cutting rates for the foreseeable future and requiring further evidence before Committee members are convinced on the inflation front.

As is so often the case, the more relevant risk from Powell’s press conference is that in attempting to reiterate the Fed’s broader policy approach and responsibilities (i.e. a steady hand in pursuit of the dual mandate), investors fixate on a handful of comments or responses to the media’s questions.

A survey conducted by 22V Research shows that only 16% of investors polled expect a “risk-on” reaction to Wednesday’s Fed decision, 44% said “risk-off,” and 40% “negligible/mixed.” The tally also revealed that two thirds of respondents still expect a rate cut in 2024.

The options market is more concerned about a potentially big move in the S&P 500 off of the Fed’s rate decision Wednesday than it’s been at any point in almost a year.

The index is implied to move 0.95% when the Fed gives its view on rates, according to an options strategy known as an at-the-money straddle, where traders buy an equal number of calls and puts with the same strike price and expiration. The last time traders priced in a Fed-day move this wide was in May 2023, data compiled by Citigroup Inc. show.

Wall Street lore says traders should dump stocks in May to avoid the summer doldrums. But that strategy appears to have been a bust in recent memory.

The old Wall Street adage “sell in May and go away” refers to a six-month stretch from May to October that historically has been the worst time to own stocks — but that hasn’t been the case lately. In fact, the S&P 500 has delivered gains in eight of the past 10 years during this time frame, with an average return of 4%, data compiled by Bloomberg show.

That said, this span still hasn’t beaten the best six months of the year on average for US equities in the past 70 years: November to April.

Last month’s slide in the S&P 500 drove sell-side strategists out of equities and bonds and into cash, bringing a contrarian sentiment barometer from Bank of America Corp. closer to signaling it’s time to buy US stocks.

BofA’s so-called Sell-Side Indicator (SSI) ticked down 33 basis points in April to 54.6%, bringing it just below its 15-year average, strategists led by Savita Subramanian wrote in a note to clients Wednesday.

As the Fed signals it plans to delay interest rate cuts, investors are counting on a revival in corporate buybacks to help sustain this year’s stock market rally.

Strategists at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. expect total share repurchases by American firms to surge 13% to $934 billion in 2024 before crossing $1 trillion next year, backed by robust economic growth. That would mark a rebound from the 13% decline in 2023, when concerns about a potential recession led finance chiefs to preserve cash.

Corporate Highlights:

Mastercard Inc. cut a forecast for full-year revenue growth citing foreign exchange headwinds, as first-quarter spending on the payments giant’s network fell short of estimates.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. posted results that were better than feared and executives outlined a plan for reshaping it into a more diversified and profitable bank.

Estée Lauder Cos. lowered its revenue outlook for the remainder of the year as the company faces lackluster demand for its high-end products in China.

Pinterest Inc. reported first-quarter sales and user growth that surpassed Wall Street’s expectations, bolstered by a push into shopping and a focus on Gen-Z users.

Starbucks Corp. sales fell for the first time since 2020 as half-off deals and new lavender lattes weren’t enough to entice increasingly budget-conscious consumers.

Sales at restaurant chain owner Yum! Brands Inc. fell for the first time since the depths of the pandemic in 2020, providing more evidence that one of the most resilient parts of the consumer economy is weakening.

Pfizer Inc. raised full-year earnings guidance after completing its deal with the US government to take doses of its Covid pill back.

CVS Health Corp. cut its annual earnings outlook for the second quarter in a row, citing increased medical costs in its Medicare insurance business.

Johnson & Johnson will ask thousands of people suing over its allegedly tainted baby powder to vote for a settlement that would resolve all litigation for $11 billion — $2.1 billion more than the company offered last year.

Clorox Co. lowered its sales forecast for the year after reporting a surprise drop in shipment volumes, as the bleach maker’s recovery from last year’s cyberattack shows signs of stalling.

Marriott International Inc. reported first-quarter earnings that missed expectations as softening US demand growth weighed on results.

KKR & Co. reported first-quarter profit that beat Wall Street estimates after the alternative asset manager changed how it relays financial results to emphasize recurring earnings over lumpier private equity asset sales.

Key events this week:

Eurozone S&P Global Manufacturing PMI, Thursday

US factory orders, initial jobless claims, trade, Thursday

Apple earnings, Thursday

Eurozone unemployment, Friday

US unemployment, nonfarm payrolls, ISM Services, Friday

Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee speaks, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 fell 0.3% as of 12 p.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.8%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.3%

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.1%

The MSCI World index fell 0.3%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro rose 0.1% to $1.0680

The British pound was little changed at $1.2487

The Japanese yen was little changed at 157.65 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 5.2% to $56,776.31

Ether fell 2.7% to $2,881.32

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined three basis points to 4.65%

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced five basis points to 2.58%

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 4.37%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 3.4% to $79.16 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.9% to $2,306.83 an ounce

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Jessica Menton.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.