Stocks Fall as Trump’s Trade Threats Lift Dollar: Markets Wrap

7 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Stocks slid from all-time highs as Donald Trump intensified his trade offensive, sending the dollar higher. Concerns about the potential inflationary impacts of tariff hikes weighed on Treasuries. Brazil’s real trimmed losses after the US president said he may talk to the South American nation following a threat to impose a 50% duty on imports.

Following a rally that drove the S&P 500 to its fifth record in nine trading days, equity bulls took a breather. While more than 400 shares in the benchmark retreated, Nvidia Corp. led a rebound in big tech, pushing the market away from session lows. Cryptocurrency-exposed climbed after Bitcoin topped $118,000 for the first time. The six biggest US banks are set to report earnings next week, with analysts predicting trading-revenue increases.

Subscribe to the Stock Movers Podcast on Apple, Spotify and other Podcast Platforms.

Trump threatened a 35% tariff on some Canadian goods and raised the prospect of increasing levies on most other countries, ramping up his trade rhetoric. The US president told NBC News he’s also eyeing blanket tariffs of 15% to 20% on most trading partners. The current global baseline minimum tariff rate for nearly all US trading partners is 10%.

“The stock market is looking lower due to President Trump’s more hawkish stance on tariffs,” said Matt Maley at Miller Tabak. “With the market overbought and very expensive, the market is getting ripe for some sort of a pullback.”

Bond losses were led by longer-dated debt. A gauge of Treasury volatility hit a more than three-year low on Thursday, adding to evidence the market is stabilizing after months of turmoil in response to tariff threats and concerns over increased fiscal spending.

Dollar volatility also remained contained, with the greenback heading toward its best week since February. The pound headed for a sixth straight drop, its worst streak this year, with a downturn in the UK’s economic growth leading traders to bet on further losses. Oil gained as traders braced for fresh US efforts to crimp Russian energy exports.

While negative trade headlines and tariff threats may multiply in the coming weeks, US trade policy will likely move toward greater stability in the second half of the year, according to Ulrike Hoffmann-Burchardi at UBS Global Wealth Management.

“Our base case is that the effective US tariff rate will land near 15% by year-end, slowing the US economy over the next six months but not causing a recession,” she said. “Many of the most heavily weighted US equities in the S&P 500 are fairly insulated from tariff risk, in our view, and we think the index can climb to 6,500 by June next year despite periodic volatility.”

The gauge closed Thursday on the edge of 6,300.

Investors are counting on US stocks to rally on the back of a robust earnings season, before the market loses steam toward year-end, according to Bank of America Corp. strategists. Client feedback suggests “no one” is worried about the economy or equity valuations, strategist Michael Hartnett wrote in a note.

Meantime, Citigroup Inc. strategists led by Beata Manthey said gins in global equities will slow over the coming 12 months, adding that earnings expectations appear relatively optimistic given the “highly uncertain” outlook.

Analysts expect S&P 500 second-quarter profits to rise 2.8% — the slowest growth rate in two years, according to data compiled by Bloomberg Intelligence. Excluding technology, the index is expected to post a decline of 0.7% year-over-year.

“We believe second quarter earnings will be good, but not as good as first quarter,” said Michael Landsberg at Landsberg Bennett Private Wealth Management. “Much of the second quarter was marked with tariff and trade issues and that may have caused some dislocations in earnings for certain industries as their customers may have been in a holding pattern.”

That said, Landsberg noted that he believes expectations “are a bit low” for S&P 500 earnings.

“While we do acknowledge the volatility and the unknown picture the tariffs have brought, we think earnings will be better overall than current projections. This low bar, if cleared, should be a positive for market performance,” he added. “There are still unresolved issues like tariffs and questions about how far along we are on the administration’s deregulatory push, both of which could move markets higher once completed.”

Corporate Highlights:

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. jumped after Wedbush upgraded the movie-theater operator to outperform, saying the company “is poised to benefit from a more consistent release slate over the next several quarters.”

Capricor Therapeutics Inc. tumbled after US regulators rejected the company’s treatment for a deadly muscle disorder.

Levi Strauss & Co. climbed after raising its revenue outlook, with the maker of 501 jeans expecting sales growth to outweigh the effect of President Donald Trump’s tariffs.

Texas Instruments Inc. was upgraded to buy at TD Cowen, which said the chipmaker is uniquely positioned as industry cycle improves.

Tesla Inc. will open its first showroom in India on Tuesday and begin deliveries as early as next month, according to people familiar with the matter, as the Elon Musk-led electric vehicle maker looks to tap potential demand in the third-largest automobile market to counter slowing sales elsewhere.

A group of Microsoft Corp. investors is pressuring the company to assess how effectively it identifies customers who misuse its artificial intelligence tools, a push that follows reports detailing

Delta Air Lines Inc. has been cannibalizing new Airbus SE jets in Europe by stripping off their engines and using them to get grounded planes in the US back into service, as it seeks to overcome a shortage and avoid aircraft import tariffs.

Performance Food Group Co. has attracted takeover interest from US Foods Holding Corp., a potential deal that would create a food distribution company with combined sales of roughly $100 billion, people familiar with the matter said.

Mali’s government seized more than a ton of gold from Barrick Mining Corp., days after the West African nation’s junta leader signed a law granting himself a mandate renewable forever.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 fell 0.3% as of 10:50 a.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.1%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.6%

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 1%

The MSCI World Index fell 0.4%

Bloomberg Magnificent 7 Total Return Index rose 0.2%

The Russell 2000 Index fell 1%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.2%

The euro was little changed at $1.1690

The British pound fell 0.6% to $1.3504

The Japanese yen fell 0.7% to 147.31 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 3.9% to $118,018.76

Ether rose 6.5% to $3,002.5

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced five basis points to 4.40%

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 2.72%

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced three basis points to 4.63%

The yield on 2-year Treasuries advanced three basis points to 3.90%

The yield on 30-year Treasuries advanced six basis points to 4.93%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 2.3% to $68.11 a barrel

Spot gold rose 1.1% to $3,360.76 an ounce

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.