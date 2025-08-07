Stocks Fall as Weak Treasury Sale Lifts US Yields: Markets Wrap

7 minutes

(Bloomberg) — A rally in stocks sputtered near all-time highs, while Treasuries lost steam after a weak $25 billion sale of 30-year bonds that tested investor appetite for longer-term debt.

Following an almost 30% surge from its April lows, the S&P 500 retreated. A closely watched gauge of chipmakers jumped, but Intel Corp. slipped 3% as President Donald Trump called on its chief to resign, citing conflicts of interest. Eli Lilly & Co. tumbled 14% after disappointing data on its new weight-loss pill. Apple Inc. extended a two-day surge to 8%.

Subscribe to the Stock Movers Podcast on Apple, Spotify and other Podcast Platforms.

The 30-year Treasury bond auction was awarded at 4.813% versus a 4.792% when-issued yield at the 1 p.m. New York time bidding deadline. Long-end gains subsequently faded, leaving yields in the sector little changed near 4.82%. The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced two basis points to 4.25%. The dollar wavered.

Whether or not the blistering rally in American equities is about to cool, concerns over an overheated market have surfaced. Added to bulls’ worries is seasonality. August and September have historically been the two worst months for the S&P 500.

“We talk about the potential for ‘air pockets’ in this current environment based primarily on headline risk, which remains elevated in our view,” said Dan Wantrobski at Janney Montgomery Scott. “This renders them vulnerable to pullbacks as we enter the second half of 2025.”

Earlier gains in stocks were driven by hopes of a de-escalation of geopolitical risks after the Kremlin said Vladimir Putin and Trump are finalizing details for a meeting. Equities were also buoyed by Trump’s vow to exempt companies that move production to the US after declaring plans for a 100% tariff on semiconductor imports.

Meantime, Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller is emerging as a top candidate to serve as the central bank’s chair among President Trump’s advisers as they look for a replacement for Jerome Powell, according to people familiar with the matter.

“I have long believed Waller achieves the President’s aims, gets Powell to give up his seat, which then allows him to fill two seats at the Board of Governors,” said Neil Dutta at Renaissance Macro Research. “The risk with anyone else is that they potentially keep Powell in place and end up being a Chairman in Name Only.”

Fed Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic said he still views one rate cut as likely this year, and reiterated there are reasons to be skeptical that the inflationary effects from tariffs will be temporary.

“Our base case remains that the US effective tariff rate will settle at around 15% — enough to weigh on growth and lift inflation, but not enough to derail the US economy or the equity rally,” said Ulrike Hoffmann-Burchardi at UBS Global Wealth Management.

On the economic front, US continuing jobless claims rose to the highest since November 2021. Labor productivity rebounded along with the economy, resuming a trend of efficiency gains that are keeping a lid on wage-related inflationary pressures.

Elsewhere, the Bank of England cut rates to the lowest in over two years in a closer-than-expected decision that leaves investors with what Governor Andrew Bailey called “genuine uncertainty” on its next move. The pound climbed after the decision.

Corporate Highlights:

Unitedhealth Group Inc. and home health and hospice care company Amedisys Inc. have reached a proposed a settlement with the US Justice Department in a lawsuit that challenged the companies’ $3.3 billion deal. Peloton Interactive Inc. projected a sales decline for the current quarter and said it would once again cut jobs, but the company preached confidence in a turnaround plan under new management. Airbnb Inc. slid as the short-term rental company warned that sales growth may moderate in the second half of the year. Lyft Inc. reported revenue that fell short of Wall Street’s expectations in the second quarter, stoking concerns about its efforts to expand globally. DoorDash Inc., the largest food delivery service in the US, issued an outlook for orders in the third quarter that surpassed Wall Street’s expectations, a sign that demand for its services remains resilient despite broader concerns about consumer spending. Warner Bros. Discovery Inc., the parent of HBO and CNN, swung to a profit in the second quarter, buoyed by a string of successes at the box office. Duolingo Inc. lifted its earnings forecast for the year, citing the better-than-expected performance of its subscription tiers over the second quarter. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. reported revenue that beat estimates, which analysts attributed in part to a milestone payment for its controversial gene therapy Elevidys. Krispy Kreme Inc. posted second-quarter earnings that missed estimates and revealed more details about its turnaround plans. Ralph Lauren Corp. reported another quarter of robust growth, but cautioned it wasn’t sure how US consumers would respond to tariffs and price hikes in the second half of the year. Crocs Inc. sank on a weaker outlook, with the maker of colorful clogs warning that cautious consumers are further pulling back on spending. Kenvue Inc. slashed its full-year sales target as demand continued to deteriorate and the company searches for a new chief executive officer to help reset the business. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 fell 0.3% as of 1:13 p.m. New York time The Nasdaq 100 was little changed The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.8% The MSCI World Index was little changed Bloomberg Magnificent 7 Total Return Index rose 0.2% Philadelphia Stock Exchange Semiconductor Index rose 1.1% The Russell 2000 Index fell 0.7% Apple rose 2.9% Intel fell 3.3% Eli Lilly fell 14% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro fell 0.2% to $1.1638 The British pound rose 0.5% to $1.3428 The Japanese yen was little changed at 147.42 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 1.2% to $116,419.08 Ether rose 3.8% to $3,816.81 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced two basis points to 4.25% Germany’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 2.63% Britain’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 4.55% The yield on 2-year Treasuries advanced two basis points to 3.73% The yield on 30-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.82% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.4% to $64.10 a barrel Spot gold rose 0.5% to $3,385.28 an ounce ©2025 Bloomberg L.P.