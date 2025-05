Stocks Fall Before High-Stakes Nvidia’s Earnings: Markets Wrap

8 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Wall Street trading was fairly muted ahead of results from Nvidia Corp. — the last of the “Magnificent Seven” megacaps to report. Treasuries held losses after a solid $70 billion sale.

Following a rally in the previous session, the S&P 500 retreated. The world’s most-valuable chipmaker, which has soared more than 40% from its April low, edged up. The options market implies a post-results move of about 6% in either direction for the $3.3 trillion company that’s considered a bellwether for artificial-intelligence demand.

“Wednesday’s Nvidia earnings report is pivotal not just for Nvidia but for the entire stock market, as it can rejuvenate investor optimism across the board and help investors to focus on the power of AI and less on headlines out of Washington on tariffs and taxes,” said James Demmert at Main Street Research.

Subscribe to the Stock Movers Podcast on Apple, Spotify and other Podcast Platforms.

The bond market’s attention turned to a fresh wave of supply, including a US sale of five-year notes that was well-received. Earlier Wednesday, a 40-year bond sale in Japan met the weakest demand since July.

Traders will also keep an eye on the Federal Reserve minutes, which are likely to continue reflecting officials’ wait-and-see approach to monetary policy.

The S&P 500 fell 0.2%. The Nasdaq 100 was little changed. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.3%.

The yield on 10-year Treasuries rose four basis points to 4.48%. A dollar gauge added 0.2%. Oil climbed as traders weighed risks to Iranian and Russian supplies.

Read: Why Is Nvidia the King of AI Chips, and Can It Last?: QuickTake

“It’s hard to recall a time when so many investors were so focused on the earnings outcome of a single stock,” said Ryan Grabinski at Strategas Securities. “We have no clear view on how Nvidia’s earnings will land given the many variables at play, but what is certain is the persistent attacks from both the US and China leaves the company highly sensitive to headline risk.”

Nvidia and other big techs were among the biggest decliners in last month’s rout that sent the S&P 500 to the brink of a bear market. Many of the stocks have recouped much of the losses after President Donald Trump temporarily paused the stiffest levies and earnings showed demand remains intact.

The chipmaker’s surge from its April lows hasn’t been accompanied by high volumes, suggesting some investors might have missed out on the rally. An upbeat earnings report would bode well for US stocks as investors have about $7 trillion parked in cash funds, BBVA strategists have estimated.

American equities lost steam in the wake of a rally triggered by signs the US and the European Union were speeding up trade talks.

The EU’s trade chief, Maros Sefcovic, plans to speak to US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer Thursday, seeking to fast-track negotiations to reach a deal before a July 9 deadline.

“The reactivity of the market continues, with a surge following the delay of the tariff implementation, though the equity market has settled into a range that suggests the panic from April is behind us, but further catalysts are necessary to drive the next phase of the bull market,” said Mark Hackett at Nationwide.

“The latest trade developments remain in line with our base case that pragmatism will ultimately prevail over confrontation,” said Ulrike Hoffmann-Burchardi at UBS Global Wealth Management. “So far, the Trump administration has appeared to temper its more strident tariff policies in response to signs of distress in markets.”

Assuming trade tensions continue to ease, she sees room for the equity market rally to resume into 2026, with the S&P 500 reaching around 6,400 by June of next year. The gauge hovered near 5,900.

“Headline risk obviously remains a short-term driver of the tape, creating volatile back-and-forth action,” said Dan Wantrobski at Janney Montgomery Scott. “We thus anticipate further choppiness for the remainder of the year along these lines, but with a general upward bias above the 5500-5750 range and the potential for new highs at some point.”

Investor exposure to equities is still low enough that the “path of least resistance” for the market is higher, according to strategists at Barclays Plc led by Emmanuel Cau.

Absent a volatility shock, “systematic buying could continue to help equities to grind higher,” Cau wrote in a note.

Corporate Highlights:

President Trump said that the US government would retain guarantees and an oversight role over Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac even as he pursues a public offering for the mortgage giants.

Macy’s Inc. posted better-than-expected quarterly results — a sign the company’s strategy of focusing on its best-performing locations is paying off despite weakening consumer sentiment and tariff volatility.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. upped its full-year outlook, suggesting confidence in its ability to navigate the changing tariff landscape.

Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc.’s chairman pushed back on criticism of its pending acquisition of struggling footwear chain Foot Locker Inc.

Vail Resorts Inc., a ski resort operator, said Executive Chairperson Rob Katz will return to the role of chief executive officer, replacing Kirsten Lynch, who stepped down.

Honeywell International Inc. agreed to cooperate with Elliott Investment Management and add a member of the activist shareholder to its board as the industrial firm prepares to split into three companies.

The Trump administration issued a stripped-down license to Chevron Corp. to remain in Venezuela, allowing the company to conduct minimal maintenance on equipment but prohibiting it from producing oil in the sanctioned South American nation.

Bank of Montreal topped estimates as net interest income came in higher than expected even as the company set aside more money to cover loans that are still in good standing, highlighting growing concern about the fate of the North American economy.

BCE Inc., Canada’s largest telecom company by revenue, will set up a network of artificial intelligence data centers across the country, mirroring the aggressive AI infrastructure build-out happening in the US and abroad.

DeepSeek said it has upgraded the R1 artificial-intelligence model that helped propel the Chinese startup to global prominence earlier this year.

Shein Group Ltd. is considering switching its planned initial public offering to Hong Kong from London, people familiar with the matter said, representing the latest twist in the fast-fashion retailer’s turbulent pursuit of going public.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 fell 0.2% as of 1:34 p.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 was little changed

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.3%

The MSCI World Index fell 0.3%

Bloomberg Magnificent 7 Total Return Index was little changed

The Russell 2000 Index fell 0.6%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.2%

The euro fell 0.3% to $1.1296

The British pound fell 0.3% to $1.3473

The Japanese yen fell 0.4% to 144.89 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 1.9% to $107,577.83

Ether fell 0.7% to $2,651.32

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced four basis points to 4.48%

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 2.55%

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced six basis points to 4.73%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 1.8% to $62 a barrel

Spot gold fell 0.1% to $3,297.40 an ounce

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.