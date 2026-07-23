Stocks Fall on AI Jitters and as Oil Pushes Higher: Markets Wrap

Share

5 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Stocks fell as unease over ever-higher artificial intelligence spending outweighed an otherwise strong earnings report from Alphabet Inc., while rising crude prices pushed bond yields higher.

Futures for both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 dropped 0.3%. Alphabet fell more than 3% in premarket trading after raising its capital spending forecast for the year to as much as $205 billion, an increase from an earlier projection of $190 billion and more than double its 2025 outlay.

Also casting a pall over markets was the continued rally in oil as the Red Sea became another flashpoint for shipping disruptions in the Middle East, lifting Brent above $98 a barrel for a fifth straight day of gains. Germany’s 10-year bond yield hit its highest level since 2011 as traders ramped up expectations for tighter monetary policy.

While the outlook for higher hyperscaler spending boosted chipmakers in Asia, the performance of their US peers was mixed. Earnings from Texas Instruments Inc., the biggest maker of analog and embedded processing chips, failed to excite investors, who had bid up the company’s shares almost 70% this year.

Tesla Inc., which reported in Wednesday’s other major earnings release, slid nearly 6%. Profit tumbled despite a strong quarter for its electric-vehicle business, with a surge in spending resulting in its first cash burn in two years.

Alphabet’s earnings landed just as markets were grappling with whether hyperscalers can justify pouring ever more money into AI. Still, chipmakers and other companies supplying the technology’s buildout are reaping the rewards as demand for their products and services remains sky-high.

“Markets don’t really know what they want from these hyperscalers, either there’s too much capex or not enough,” said David Kruk, head of trading at La Financiere de l’Echiquier in Paris. “Even if their results are great, the market price action can go another way given the heavy positioning on these stocks.”

In Europe, the Stoxx 600 fell 0.7% on a busy day for earnings, with both STMicroelectronics NV and Nestle SA getting punished for disappointing results. In the US, earnings from Intel Corp. due after the close will give investors the latest read on chip demand.

While equity markets have so far paid little attention to July’s rebound in oil prices, sentiment could shift soon, said Juliette Cohen, strategist at CPR Asset Management in Paris. The link is much stronger in bond markets, with some sovereign yields trading at their highest levels in months or longer.

“There’s a clear acceleration trend both on oil prices and on bond yields,” Cohen said. “We have breached a number of symbolic thresholds like 5% on the UK and 4% in France. All of this is starting to have an effect on equity markets.”

Corporate Highlights:

SK Hynix Inc. has capped the amount of its South Korea-listed shares that can be converted into its US-traded American depositary receipts at 2.5% of total shares outstanding. RTX Corp. raised its full-year forecast for sales and profit as demand for the aerospace and defense manufacturer’s products continues to grow. Comcast Corp. reported earnings that beat analysts’ estimates on key metrics, buoyed by the first-ever quarterly profitability at its Peacock streaming platform and a string of Hollywood hits. BNP Paribas SA reported better-than-expected revenue and profit for the second quarter as its stock traders blew past analysts’ estimates. UniCredit SpA said it will likely assume control over Commerzbank AG soon as Chief Executive Officer Andrea Orcel moves to complete one of Europe’s largest bank deals ever. TotalEnergies SE said second-quarter profit surged as the Iran war boosted prices of crude and refined products, offsetting a drop in profits in its gas business. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures fell 0.3% as of 6:33 a.m. New York time Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.3% Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.4% The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.7% The MSCI World Index was little changed Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro was little changed at $1.1408 The British pound was little changed at $1.3370 The Japanese yen fell 0.1% to 163.35 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.2% to $65,735.41 Ether rose 0.1% to $1,928.6 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced two basis points to 4.67% Germany’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 3.19% Britain’s 10-year yield advanced four basis points to 5.07% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 4.2% to $90.46 a barrel Spot gold fell 1% to $4,089.65 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Subrat Patnaik.

©2026 Bloomberg L.P.