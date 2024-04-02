Stocks Fall on Fears Rate Cuts Will Be Delayed: Markets Wrap

8 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Stocks and bonds dropped around the globe as solid economic readings and a rally in commodities spurred speculation that major central banks will keep interest rates higher for longer.

In a revival of the “good news is bad news” trade, better-than-estimated data on US job openings and factory goods orders added to skepticism about the pace of Federal Reserve easing. With traders now projecting fewer rate cuts than the Fed itself, 10-year yields hit the highest levels in 2024. That weighed on the equity market — which had been ignoring the repricing of central-bank bets over the last few months amid a torrid rally.

“Stock bulls may find it difficult justifying buying stocks at these elevated levels as yields rise,” said Fawad Razaqzada at City Index and Forex.com. “Rising crude oil prices pose additional risk to the inflation outlook. Additionally, numerous jobs reports are expected throughout the week. Trading could be volatile.”

Following hotter-than-estimated data in various corners of the world, the global version of Citigroup’s Economic Surprise Index — which measures the difference between actual releases and analyst expectations — is now hovering near the highest in a year. Just this week, data from the world’s two biggest economies — the US and China — showed strong factory activity.

The S&P 500 fell below 5,200, while the Nasdaq 100 slid over 1% — with Tesla Inc. leading losses in megacaps. A gauge of small caps sank 2%. Wall Street’s favorite volatility measure — the VIX — soared. US 10-year yields rose five basis points to 4.36%. Oil climbed to $85, copper rallied to around $9,000 a ton and gold hovered near all-time highs. Bitcoin sank.

As traders awaited remarks from Fed Chair Jerome Powell on Wednesday, they waded through the latest comments from a few officials,

Fed Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly said three rate cuts is still a reasonable expectation for 2024 — though there’s no urgency to make adjustments at the moment. Her Cleveland Loretta Mester said she wants to see more evidence that inflation is headed lower before cutting interest rates, but noted recent figures have generally aligned with her expectation for slower progress on price growth.

The latest job-openings reading — which precedes Friday’s payroll data — suggested labor demand is stabilizing at an elevated level. Combined with low jobless claims, the March jobs report will likely “surprise to the upside again”, according to Torsten Slok, chief economist at Apollo Global Management.

“The US economy’s ability to resist headwinds has been remarkable,” said Mark Hamrick at Bankrate. “The timing of a rate cut remains uncertain.”

Swap traders are currently projecting about 65 basis points of rate reductions this year — less than the 75 basis points signaled in the Fed’s latest “dot plot” forecasts.

“Our base case is that the Fed engineers a soft landing and starts to cut rates in the second half of the year,” said Gargi Chaudhuri at BlackRock. “The downside risks to economic growth have diminished, so the risk of only two Fed rate cuts now appears higher than the risk of four cuts.”

To Mislav Matejka at JPMorgan Chase & Co., the market has made the assumption that economic growth would come to the rescue — yet earnings estimates for 2024 are still not moving up. Meantime, the firm’s fixed-income strategists expect bond yields to move lower in the second half of the year, and Matejka says that there is also a “lot of complacency in the bond market” about inflation risks.

Investors who are selling stocks because the Fed may scale back plans for interest rate cuts are missing the point. The move would be a good sign for the economy — and therefore equity markets, according Morgan Stanley Investment Management’s Andrew Slimmon.

“I think a patient Fed validates that the economy is strong,” Slimmon told Bloomberg Television on Tuesday in an interview. “That’s better for equities.”

The Fed not cutting rates all the way down to 2.5%, having to pause in between or being forced to stop entirely just after a few cuts are among risks that could weigh on assets, but that’s an issue for the second half at the earliest, an HSBC team led by Max Kettner wrote in a note. The negative aspect to improving global growth backdrop is upside risk to inflation, but it’s too early for this to matter now, they wrote.

Also, despite the equity slide this week, the market has still avoided any major pullbacks at a historic pace.

The maximum drawdown thus far in 2024 for the S&P 500 sits at nearly 2% — on track to be among the smallest ever if this continues for the rest of the year, according to data from JPMorgan Asset Management going back to 1980. Since then, the year that holds the record for the tiniest max drawdown is 1995, at roughly 3% — arguably the only time in more than a half century when the Fed pulled off a soft landing.

Since 1950, there have been 11 prior instances where the S&P 500 rose at least 10% in the first quarter, per Keith Lerner of Truist Advisory Services. The equity gauge was higher the rest of the year 10 out of 11 times, with an average gain of 11%, Truist data show. The only exception was in 1987 following the Black Monday crash in October of that year.

Corporate Highlights:

Tesla Inc. delivered 386,810 vehicles in the first three months of the year, missing Bloomberg’s average estimate by the biggest margin ever in data going back seven years.

Health insurance stocks tumbled after US regulators didn’t boost payments for private Medicare plans like the industry had come to expect.

Autodesk Inc. fell after disclosing an internal investigation into its own accounting practices and putting off the release of its annual financial report.

PVH Corp. shares plunged the most since 1987’s Black Monday crash after the company gave full-year sales guidance that fell short of expectations.

SLB agreed to acquire rival oil field service provider ChampionX Corp. for $7.8 billion in an all-stock deal, a move that will bulk up SLB’s technology portfolio as aging shale wells prompt US drillers to spend more to keep output flowing longer.

Airbus SE delivered about 145 aircraft in the first three months of the year as the planemaker works to ramp up output and meet its annual handover goal of 800 jets.

Verve Therapeutics Inc. tumbled after it cited safety concerns for pausing enrollment in a study of its gene-editing treatment for people with high cholesterol, delivering a setback to the promising new field of medicine.

Key events this week:

China Caixin services PMI, Wednesday

Eurozone CPI, unemployment, Wednesday

Japan services PMI, Wednesday

US ADP employment, ISM Services, Wednesday

Fed Chair Jerome Powell speaks, Wednesday

Fed’s Austan Goolsbee, Adriana Kugler and Michelle Bowman also speak, Wednesday

Eurozone S&P Global Services PMI, PPI, Thursday

US initial jobless claims, Challenger job cuts, Thursday

Fed’s Loretta Mester, Alberto Musalem, Thomas Barkin, Patrick Harker, Austan Goolsbee speak, Thursday

European Central Bank publishes account of March rate decision, Thursday

Eurozone retail sales, Friday

US unemployment, nonfarm payrolls, Friday

Fed’s Michelle Bowman, Thomas Barkin and Lorie Logan speak, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 fell 0.9% as of 2:30 p.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 fell 1.2%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.2%

The MSCI World index fell 0.6%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.1%

The euro rose 0.2% to $1.0764

The British pound rose 0.1% to $1.2570

The Japanese yen was little changed at 151.58 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 5.9% to $65,630.46

Ether fell 6.5% to $3,269.42

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced five basis points to 4.36%

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced 10 basis points to 2.40%

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced 15 basis points to 4.08%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 1.7% to $85.15 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.9% to $2,271.37 an ounce

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Jessica Menton, Michael Msika, Carter Johnson, Alexandra Semenova and Farah Elbahrawy.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.