Stocks Fall on Mideast Tension, Fed’s Warning: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Equities fell along with risk-sensitive currencies as the US weighs the potential for direct conflict with Iran, and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell warned of meaningful inflation ahead.

MSCI’s regional gauge of shares slid 0.8%, with stocks down across the board in Asia. US equity futures fell about 0.4% after the S&P 500 Index closed little changed in the previous session. The Australian and New Zealand dollar weakened against the greenback. Cash trading in Treasuries is closed Thursday for a US holiday.

Sentiment turned more cautious following a Bloomberg report that senior US officials are preparing for a possible strike on Iran in the coming days. Markets were already on edge after the Fed downgraded its estimates for growth this year and projected higher inflation, underscoring how tariff-driven uncertainties are complicating the central bank’s bid to ease policy.

Reports “underscore the seriousness of the strike planning, but markets remain hesitant to fully price in escalation,” said Charu Chanana, chief investment strategist at Saxo Markets. “Any misstep could trigger a broader conflict, and FX markets will stay on edge until there’s more clarity.”

In commodities, oil dipped after a volatile trading week as the market focused on whether President Donald Trump will plunge the US into the conflict between Israel and Iran.

“The news caused some initial knee-jerk sell-off, but the market seems to have come back a bit overall,” said Kok Hoong Wong, head of institutional equities sales trading at Maybank Securities in Singapore. “Markets have been fretting over on Trump’s decision on the conflict since he left G7 abruptly.”

Trump has for days publicly mused about calling for a strike on Iran, which has been engaged in a war with Israel for nearly a week. He told reporters at the White House Wednesday that he prefers to make the “final decision one second before it’s due” because the situation in the Middle East is fluid.

The Fed voted unanimously on Wednesday to hold the benchmark rate. Powell noted that increases in tariffs are likely to boost prices and added that the effects on inflation could be more persistent. He declined to say if he’ll stay on after his term ends.

“Ultimately, the cost of the tariff has to be paid and some of it will fall on the end consumer,” Powell said. “We know that’s coming and we just want to see a little bit of that before we make judgments prematurely,” he added.

While the median expectation for two rate cuts in 2025 didn’t change, a number of officials lowered their projections. Seven officials now foresee no rate cuts this year, compared with four in March. Two others pointed to one cut this year.

“Powell played it safe,” said Haris Khurshid, chief investment officer at Karobaar Capital in Chicago. “They’re sticking to two cuts for now, but clearly rattled by tariffs. No urgency to move. It’s a tough spot: growth slowing, inflation lingering, and geopolitical risk heating up.”

The yen strengthened 0.1% against the greenback. The Aussie dollar held on to its earlier loss after Australia’s economy surprisingly shed jobs in May.

Elsewhere in Asia, Thailand faces fresh political uncertainty after the second-largest party in Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra’s government quit the ruling coalition. The Taiwanese central bank is expected to hold its benchmark interest rate for the fifth straight quarter, while the Philippines is likely to cut.

Later Thursday the central banks of Switzerland, Norway, Turkey and the UK will also hand down rate decisions.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures fell 0.4% as of 10:51 a.m. Tokyo time

Nikkei 225 futures (OSE) rose 1.2%

Japan’s Topix fell 0.7%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.2%

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 0.7%

The Shanghai Composite fell 0.3%

Euro Stoxx 50 futures fell 0.3%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro fell 0.1% to $1.1466

The Japanese yen was little changed at 145.02 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.1938 per dollar

The Australian dollar fell 0.3% to $0.6491

The British pound fell 0.1% to $1.3406

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.2% to $104,630.03

Ether fell 0.5% to $2,515.81

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was unchanged at 4.39%

Japan’s 10-year yield declined one basis point to 1.435%

Australia’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 4.23%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.4% to $74.86 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.3% to $3,381.04 an ounce

