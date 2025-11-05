Stocks Fall on Valuations, Bonds Gain on Haven Bid: Markets Wrap

6 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Stocks slipped for a second straight day as concerns over lofty technology valuations weighed on sentiment. Treasuries advanced and investors sought the safety of haven currencies such as the yen.

Asian shares fell 1.1% and contracts for the S&P 500 index retreated 0.2% — both gauges well off the session’s low — after tech shares were hit the hardest on Wall Street. Although sentiment got better as the trading session progressed, it was weak at the start after Super Micro Computer Inc. shares slumped in late trading and Advanced Micro Devices Inc. failed to impress investors with its revenue forecast.

South Korea’s Kospi — a poster child for the artificial intelligence boom and one of this year’s top-performing markets — dropped 2.9% after AI-fueled gains drove its benchmark to a record earlier this week. Japan’s Nikkei dipped 2.9%, having pared earlier losses.

“People are still buying the dip, as they still can’t stay away from the FOMO phase,” said Chauwei Yak, chief executive officer at multi-strategy hedge fund GAO Capital in Singapore. “But I wouldn’t say to buy the dip now – much of the rally wasn’t about fundamentals, so makes no sense to say it’s a value buy now. But if some of the big tech names drop 15%, 20%, then maybe.”

As investors sought safety, Treasuries advanced across the curve, with the yield on the 10-year falling two basis points to 4.06%. Gold rebounded after the biggest drop in more than a week. The yen strengthened to 153.43 against the dollar.

The pause in the global stock rally came after the booming outlook for AI and hopes the Federal Reserve will keep cutting rates sent the US stock benchmark up by almost 40% from its lows in April. But those gains have been confined to fewer shares as sentiment and technical indicators showed signs of overheating, leading Wall Street chiefs to note the possibility of a retreat as a healthy development.

“A pullback was overdue after strong and steady gains in tech,” said Charu Chanana, the chief investment strategist at Saxo Markets in Singapore. “A firmer dollar, weaker crypto markets, and valuation concerns in US Big Tech have all combined to pressure risk sentiment.”

Warnings about frothy stock valuations are easy to find after a record-breaking rally pushed prices to levels typically associated with exuberance. Optimism had turned intense in recent months, with many traders focused on chasing gains rather than questioning lofty prices.

Yet those solid gains, combined with the recent narrowness of the advance, spurred vulnerability worries.

Selling pressure trimmed roughly $500 billion in combined market capitalization from the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index on Tuesday and a Bloomberg gauge tracking Asia chip stocks on Wednesday.

“There are concerns about AI and valuation, but I don’t think we’re at the late stage of the AI bubble, there’s still room to go, so there’ll be some bottom fishers,” said Xin-Yao Ng, a fund manager at Aberdeen Investments.

What Bloomberg strategists say…

Given that it’s a broad-based slump across Asia, there is a feeding frenzy among investors to exit positions. That is developing into an old school sell stocks, buy bonds theme as funds head to the safety of the sidelines.

— Mark Cranfield, MLIV strategist. For full analysis, click here.

Some investors also said that sentiment improved after Chinese government’s announcement to continue to suspend its 24% tariffs on some US goods from Nov. 10 for a year while keeping 10% tariffs.

Technology stocks led the losses in Asia with Disco Corp. shares slumping more than 9% and Samsung Electronics Co. 3.2%. South Korea briefly halted sell orders for program trading after Kospi 200 futures dropped more than 5%, triggering a so-called sidecar for the first time since April.

Elsewhere, the Australian dollar surged to a 12-year high against the kiwi early Wednesday after a jump in New Zealand’s jobless rate.

In commodities, crude oil benchmark Brent pared a drop to trade near $64 a barrel, while copper and iron ore were flat after erasing earlier losses.

“It’s a sea of red across broad markets, and one that offers a gloomy and damp portrayal of risk,” Chris Weston, head of research at Pepperstone Group, wrote in a note to clients.

Corporate News:

Advanced Micro Devices Inc., the main contender to Nvidia Corp. in the artificial intelligence chip market, failed to impress investors with its revenue forecast after an eye-popping rally sent expectations soaring. Super Micro Computer Inc. shares tumbled in late trading after the server maker missed reduced estimates for first-quarter sales and profit and gave a disappointing earnings forecast for the current period. Apple Inc. is preparing to enter the low-cost laptop market for the first time, developing a budget Mac aimed at luring away customers from Chromebooks and entry-level Windows PCs. Nintendo Co.’s stock rose by its most in six months after the company raised its Switch 2 outlook, a strong signal of confidence in the marquee console’s momentum ahead of the critical holiday season. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures fell 0.2% as of 1:45 p.m. Tokyo time Japan’s Topix fell 1.4% Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.2% Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 0.3% The Shanghai Composite was little changed Euro Stoxx 50 futures fell 0.7% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro was little changed at $1.1491 The Japanese yen rose 0.1% to 153.45 per dollar The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.1329 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 1.8% to $102,116.17 Ether rose 4% to $3,340.88 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined one basis point to 4.07% Japan’s 10-year yield was little changed at 1.670% Australia’s 10-year yield declined three basis points to 4.32% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude was little changed Spot gold rose 1% to $3,972.54 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Jake Lloyd-Smith.

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.