Stocks Fall on War and Credit Worries as Oil Rises: Markets Wrap

5 minutes

(Bloomberg) — A renewed oil advance stoked fears the war in Iran will exacerbate a global energy crunch, spurring a drop in stocks, which also came under pressure amid anxiety surrounding the private-credit industry.

Without any signs the conflict in the Middle East is abating, the S&P 500 extended this month’s decline. Alternative asset managers fell as Apollo Global Management Inc. and Ares Management Corp. became the latest firms to curb withdrawals from some of their private-credit funds. Brent topped $103. Gold was set for a 10th straight day of losses. Treasury yields and the dollar rose.

Fighting between the US-Israeli alliance and Iran raged unabated, even as President Donald Trump claimed talks are under way to end the conflict. Iran has started charging transit fees on some commercial vessels passing through the Strait of Hormuz, another sign of Tehran’s control over the world’s most important maritime energy channel.

“It all comes down to the re-opening the Strait of Hormuz,” said Matt Maley at Miller Tabak. “So, if we hear that ‘good progress is being made’ in the negotiations at the end of this week, it won’t be enough, if the Strait remains very restricted.”

Maley also notes that the issues facing the private-credit market are not receding, so brushing these problems aside is not a good idea.

“Thus, the risk/reward equation in the marketplace right now is still decidedly weighted towards risk,” he added.

Asset managers have been hit with a wave of redemption requests amid growing anxiety around the $1.8 trillion private-credit market’s lending practices and exposure to businesses that are vulnerable to artificial-intelligence disruption.

The rapid pace of these requests has led to further questions about whether direct-lending — an illiquid form of leveraged finance — is a suitable asset class for investors looking for pockets of liquidity.

Monday’s optimism about the war in the Middle East ending without the US first making an attempt to secure and control the Strait of Hormuz, or without getting first more leverage in talks with Iran, still seems misplaced, according to Thierry Wizman at Macquarie Group.

“The longer oil prices stay high, the longer central banks will feel obligated to sound as if they will tighten policy,” he said.

Yet Wizman noted that hawkish policies that come in response to supply-side induced inflation have been proven to be the cause of much more financial stress than when monetary policy comes in response to an inflation that is demand-driven.

“If this proves to be a short-term disruption, as markets are currently pricing, then the baseline outlook still assumes moderate global growth,” said Tiffany Wilding and Andrew Balls at Pacific Investment Management Co. “However, a prolonged disruption would pose more significant challenges and increase global recession risks.”

For now, markets remain at the mercy of any headlines related to the war.

“Traders are hanging on any signals around whether ceasefire talks are even remotely on the table,” said Fawad Razaqzada at Forex.com. “Until there’s something concrete, it’s hard to see risk appetite improving in any meaningful way.”

Corporate Highlights:

A JPMorgan Chase & Co.-led bank group made further changes to the nearly $15 billion junk-debt sale for the record leveraged buyout of Electronic Arts Inc., showing the day-to-day challenge in selling risky debt amid a market-moving Middle East war. Trian Fund Management and General Catalyst raised their offer for Janus Henderson Group Plc to $52 a share in cash as they fend off a rival bid from Victory Capital Holdings. Estée Lauder Cos. said it’s in talks to buy Puig Brands SA in a deal that would create a cosmetics giant with about $20 billion in annual sales. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. has no immediate plan to take over Jefferies Financial Group Inc., according to people with direct knowledge of the matter, after a media report of a potential deal. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 fell 0.6% as of 10 a.m. New York time The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.8% The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.7% The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.3% The MSCI World Index fell 0.4% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.3% The euro fell 0.3% to $1.1578 The British pound fell 0.4% to $1.3380 The Japanese yen fell 0.2% to 158.80 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 1.1% to $70,090.27 Ether fell 1.1% to $2,138.22 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced six basis points to 4.40% Germany’s 10-year yield advanced three basis points to 3.03% Britain’s 10-year yield advanced three basis points to 4.95% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 4.5% to $92.09 a barrel Spot gold fell 0.6% to $4,382.60 an ounce ©2026 Bloomberg L.P.