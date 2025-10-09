Stocks Falter as Focus Shifts to Earnings Season: Markets Wrap

5 minutes

(Bloomberg) — US equity futures drifted as traders looked to the upcoming earnings season for validation of the artificial intelligence frenzy that has powered a record rally.

Futures on the S&P 500 were little changed after the gauge hit another record on Wednesday. Delta Air Lines Inc. climbed more than 5% in premarket trading after reporting profits that beat estimates. PepsiCo Inc. gained on stronger-than-expected revenue and flagged a turnaround at its US beverage unit.

Nvidia Corp. rose after the US approved several billion dollars worth of its chip exports to the United Arab Emirates. Tesla Inc. declined as US auto safety regulators launched a safety probe into incidents related to its partial-automation software.

Stocks around the world have soared to records as traders looked past worries of a potential bubble in high-profile tech names and instead focused on corporate resilience and the possibility of further US interest-rate cuts. The optimism now faces a key test as earnings season gets underway, with Wall Street lenders including Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Citigroup Inc. due to report next week.

Tesla is the first of the Magnificent Seven set to report on Oct. 22, followed by Alphabet Inc., Microsoft Corp. and Meta Platforms Inc. on October 29.

“Given how lopsided the expectations have become, given how lofty the valuations have become, I think investors are laser focused on earnings,” Aidan Yao, a strategist at Amundi Investment Institute, said on Bloomberg TV. “They are trying to see if earnings are really catching up into the valuations.”

Oil slipped and gold stalled near a record high above $4,000 as traders focused on cooling tensions in the Middle East. Israeli markets staged a broad rally, sending the shekel to a three-year high. The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange 35 Index added 1.7%, notching a fresh all-time high, while bond yields fell across the board.

President Donald Trump said Israel and Hamas have signed off on the first phase of a peace plan. A ceasefire in Gaza has gone into effect, Israel Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister Sharren Haskel said subsequently. If the agreement holds, it would mark a major step toward ending the conflict that erupted after Hamas attacked Israel on Oct. 7, 2023 and threw the Middle East region into crisis.

Meanwhile, the dollar erased a gain, while Treasury yields were flat after Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams backed additional interest-rate cuts this year and is paying close attention to US employment, which has shown recent signs of weakness.

The Stoxx Europe 600 index hovered near a record high. Banks were a drag on the gauge as Lloyds Banking Group Plc fell after warning it may have to set aside an additional provision for disputed car loans. HSBC Holdings Plc plunged on plans to take one of its banking units private, with investors speculating it may be overpaying for the deal.

What Bloomberg strategists say…

Stocks’ valuations are even more stretched if inflation expectations are factored in, with the market’s expected earnings yield more negative than it has ever been. …That’s likely to be a problem for the market at some point, as investors decide it’s not worth taking equity risk for returns that are likely to be eliminated ever more by rising prices.

— Simon White, Macro Strategist. Click here for the full analysis.

For David Kruk, the Paris-based head of trading at La Financiere de l’Echiquier, any pullback in stocks would be an opportunity to buy the dip.

“On fundamentals, we’re in a Goldilocks scenario: growth is resilient, inflation is no longer worrisome and earnings are in a positive trend,” Kruk said. “It’s understandable to have doubts about the rally, but I don’t see any concrete reason to sell.”

France’s CAC 40 stock index gained for a third day after President Emmanuel Macron said he’ll name a new prime minister by Friday evening, having for the time being avoided the need to call a snap election that would have deepened the political chaos in France.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 8:26 a.m. New York time Nasdaq 100 futures were little changed Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average were little changed The Stoxx Europe 600 was little changed The MSCI World Index was little changed Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro fell 0.2% to $1.1610 The British pound fell 0.2% to $1.3377 The Japanese yen was little changed at 152.74 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.1% to $123,069.75 Ether fell 2.6% to $4,388.72 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced one basis point to 4.13% Germany’s 10-year yield advanced one basis point to 2.69% Britain’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 4.73% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.2% to $62.43 a barrel Spot gold was little changed This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Anand Krishnamoorthy.

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.