Stocks Find Floor as Focus Turns to Trump at Davos: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — US stock futures staged a tentative recovery after the S&P 500’s biggest drop in three months, with traders waiting on President Donald Trump’s address at Davos for signs that tensions may cool over Greenland.

Contracts on the US benchmark rose 0.3% after a 2.1% slide in the previous session. Selling pressure eased after Trump struck a more conciliatory tone ahead of his speech at the World Economic Forum, even as he continued to insist the US should take control of Greenland from Denmark.

Sentiment received a further boost after a sharp rebound in long-dated Japanese bonds offered a lift to global debt markets. The mood remained cautious, however, as investors warned that Japan’s government and central bank may need to do more to steady markets amid fiscal concerns ahead of a Feb. 8 poll.

The yield on 30-year US Treasuries eased two basis points to 4.90%. Precious metals remained the haven of choice as gold closed in on $4,900 an ounce and silver hit a fresh all-time high. The dollar halted a three-day slide. European and Asian stocks retreated, tracking late losses in the US.

“Despite all the geopolitical noise, we’re in a purely technical correction in equity markets, not a widespread risk-off episode,” said Roberto Scholtes, head of strategy at Singular Bank. “Conciliatory remarks by Trump would surely improve the mood in markets but, in my view, wouldn’t trigger a strong rally unless yield curves come down.”

Trump was due to speak in Davos at 2:30 p.m. local time, but his appearance will be delayed after his aircraft developed technical issues. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Trump was likely to be about three hours late, though the schedule had yet to be finalized.

Corporate News:

Netflix Inc.’s shares fell after warning of higher program spending and the cost of closing its deal with Warner Bros. United Airlines Holdings Inc. beat Wall Street estimates for the fourth quarter and anticipates a strong 2026, driven by demand from high-spending domestic passengers and international travelers. Kraft Heinz fell 4.2% in after-hours after the food company registered up to 325 million shares for potential sale by holder Berkshire Hathaway. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.2% as of 8:26 a.m. London time S&P 500 futures rose 0.3% Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.3% Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.2% The MSCI Asia Pacific Index fell 0.5% The MSCI Emerging Markets Index fell 0.2% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro fell 0.1% to $1.1711 The Japanese yen rose 0.2% to 157.89 per dollar The offshore yuan was little changed at 6.9621 per dollar The British pound was little changed at $1.3442 Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.2% to $89,168.35 Ether fell 0.8% to $2,965.93 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined two basis points to 4.27% Germany’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 2.84% Britain’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 4.44% Commodities

Brent crude fell 1.3% to $64.05 a barrel Spot gold rose 2.1% to $4,865.24 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

