Stocks Find Footing as Traders Track Bond Rout: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Stocks chalked up a modest rebound as traders tracked the rout in long-dated bonds, fueled by anxiety over inflation and mounting government borrowing.

European stocks rose 0.3% after suffering their steepest loss in a month in the previous session. Nasdaq 100 futures gained 0.3% as Alphabet Inc. rallied in extended trading on Tuesday, buoyed by a ruling that Google won’t be forced to sell its Chrome browser. Contracts on the S&P 500 advanced 0.2%.

While equities found firmer footing, the bond selloff deepened. The yield on 30-year Treasuries climbed three basis points, coming within a whisker of the 5% threshold. Japanese debt joined the rout, with 20-year yields hitting the highest since 1999. UK gilts weakened further, while euro-area bonds proved more resilient.

The fragility of bonds underscores the strain from heavy public spending, which demands ever-rising bond issuance, and a broader erosion of confidence in sovereign credit. That uncertainty has spilled into equities, where traders are grappling with stretched valuations after a record rally, alongside persistent concerns over monetary policy and inflation.

“I don’t see this movement as a threat to the rising trend of stock markets,” said Roland Kaloyan, head of equity strategy at Societe Generale SA. “We don’t see yields rising much further than their current levels. That being said, this bond selloff means that there will be an even greater focus on Friday’s US job data and their impact on the Fed’s easing policy.”

Corporate News:

Alphabet Inc.’s Google will be required to share online search data with rivals while avoiding harsher penalties, including the forced sale of its Chrome business, a judge ruled in the biggest US antitrust case in almost three decades. Alphabet shares rose in after-hours trading. The US has revoked Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.’s authorization to freely ship essential gear to its main Chinese chipmaking base, potentially curtailing its production capabilities at that older-generation facility. TSMC shares retreated in Taiwan. Apple Inc.’s lead artificial intelligence researcher for robotics has departed the company to join Meta Platforms Inc.’s competing effort, part of an exodus of AI talent from the iPhone maker. A group of Thames Water’s senior creditors has submitted a new operational plan to the UK regulator as part of its bid to rescue and take over the ailing utility. Hong Kong is probing allegations of insider dealing that involve at least two individuals at the stock exchange and the city’s financial regulator as well as brokers and social media influencers. What Bloomberg’s Strategists Say…

“The world economy looks to be coping relatively well with the strains imposed by President Trump’s tariffs. That’s reviving the concerns that many had raised in 2024 about the potential for debt-sustainability worries to drive yields higher and higher in the coming years. The jump in yields is likely to limit any bounce back for stocks with borrowing costs getting elevated enough to hurt the outlook for companies.”

— Garfield Reynolds, MLIV Asia Team Leader. Click here for the full analysis.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.3% as of 8:14 a.m. London time S&P 500 futures rose 0.1% Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.3% Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.2% The MSCI Asia Pacific Index fell 0.8% The MSCI Emerging Markets Index was little changed Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.1% The euro was little changed at $1.1631 The Japanese yen fell 0.3% to 148.74 per dollar The offshore yuan fell 0.1% to 7.1468 per dollar The British pound fell 0.2% to $1.3366 Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.6% to $110,785.12 Ether fell 0.2% to $4,306.69 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced three basis points to 4.29% Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at 2.79% Britain’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 4.82% Commodities

Brent crude fell 0.3% to $68.95 a barrel Spot gold was little changed This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

