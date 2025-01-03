Stocks Fluctuate as China Woes Weigh on Sentiment: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Stocks were mixed at the end of a holiday-shortened and turbulent week as concerns over the misfiring Chinese economy fed through to markets and investors looked ahead to fresh US data.

US equity futures climbed, indicating another attempt by the S&P 500 index to end a losing streak now stretching to five sessions, the longest since April. European stocks struggled, with miners sliding on concerns about Chinese demand for iron ore.

In Asian trading, Chinese stocks extended the worst start to the year since 2016, reflecting worries about the growth outlook. The yuan fell to breach the psychological milestone of 7.3 per dollar for the first time since late 2023. The nation’s 10-year government bond yield slipped below 1.6% for the first time ever.

Figures on US manufacturing due later Friday will give investors clues on the health of the economy. Longer term, traders are awaiting clarity on US trade strategies following the swearing in of President-elect Donald Trump later this month.

Trump’s “policies especially on tariffs are inflationary in their very nature,” said Jung In Yun, chief executive officer of Fibonacci Asset Management Global, on Bloomberg Television. “Inflation being very sticky and refusing to come down means we could have the current state of mid-level interest rates for a prolonged period of time.”

The dollar trimmed its decline after slipping from the two-year high it set Thursday, while Treasury yields ticked lower. The benchmark 10-year yield is nearly 20 basis points above the level prior to Jerome Powell’s hawkish turn at the Dec. 18 Federal Reserve meeting. Big moves have proliferated across asset classes after Powell’s board expressed waning enthusiasm for interest-rate cuts.

Turning back to China, the yield on the country’s bonds “could get closer to zero” than 1% before the end of the year, Ed Yardeni, president of Yardeni Research, said on Bloomberg Television. It seemed like Chinese policymakers are “running out of magic here” after multiple rounds of stimulus have failed to kick-start consumer spending, he added.

On the US monetary policy front, the Fed would find little to support rate cuts in economic data from Thursday. Initial applications for US unemployment fell to an eight-month low, reflecting relatively muted levels of job cuts in a labor market that has remained surprisingly resilient.

Investors will be watching the US House Speaker vote Friday to see if Mike Johnson will retain his position. Republican squabbling over his reelection could bode ill for Trump’s agenda, according to Tom Essaye, founder of the Sevens report.

President Joe Biden has decided to block the sale of United States Steel Corp. to Japan’s Nippon Steel Corp., according to three people with knowledge of the matter, ending a $14.1 billion deal that has faced months of vocal opposition and raising questions over the future of a US industrial giant.

In commodities, oil was steady after a four-day rally. Gold was on track for its biggest weekly gain since November. Bitcoin dropped for the first time in four days.

Key events this week:

US ISM manufacturing, light vehicle sales, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.1% as of 8:26 a.m. London time

S&P 500 futures rose 0.3%

Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.4%

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.2%

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose 0.2%

The MSCI Emerging Markets Index rose 0.3%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.1%

The euro rose 0.2% to $1.0284

The Japanese yen was little changed at 157.36 per dollar

The offshore yuan fell 0.2% to 7.3566 per dollar

The British pound rose 0.1% to $1.2397

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.7% to $96,400.78

Ether fell 0.4% to $3,437.73

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.55%

Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at 2.37%

Britain’s 10-year yield declined three basis points to 4.57%

Commodities

Brent crude was little changed

Spot gold fell 0.2% to $2,652.81 an ounce

