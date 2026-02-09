Stocks Fluctuate at Start of Busy Economic Week: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — A big week for economic data began with stocks wavering as investors digested a $1 trillion surge that followed last week’s artificial intelligence-driven rout. Bitcoin fell below $70,000. Gold topped $5,000.

As Wall Street braced for key reports that will help shape the Federal Reserve outlook, equity traders refrained from making big bets. That was after a sharp advance that almost erased last week’s losses. While over 300 shares in the S&P 500 dropped, the high-profile group of technology firms that were at the center of last week’s selloff continued to outperform.

The January jobs report, scheduled for release on Wednesday, is expected to show employers added 69,000 jobs. The unemployment rate is projected to hold steady at 4.4%. The data will also include historical revisions that are anticipated to show a sizable downward adjustment to payrolls in the year through March 2025.

“A so-so jobs report probably won’t have much of an impact, but traders expecting stocks to bounce on weak numbers have to consider the possibility that a choppy stock market may simply treat good news as good and bad news as bad,” said Chris Larkin at E*Trade from Morgan Stanley.

In Friday’s consumer price index, economists will look for more evidence that inflation is on a downward trend. Meantime, figures on Tuesday are projected to show another month of solid retail sales.

Action in the US bond market was fairly muted following an earlier slide driven by news that Chinese regulators were said to be urging banks to curb Treasury exposure amid market risks.

The S&P 500 was little changed. The yield on 10-year Treasuries rose one basis point to 4.22%. The dollar fell 0.6%. Alphabet Inc. is looking to raise about $15 billion from a US high-grade dollar bond sale.

Japanese equities jumped to a record after Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi secured a historic election triumph.

“This week brings two of the most important economic data releases in the same calendar week, a rare occurrence due to the brief government shutdown earlier this month,” said Arthur Hogan at B. Riley Wealth. “That means both sides of the Federal Reserve’s dual mandate will be represented with fresh data.”

National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett said lower US jobs numbers can be expected in the months ahead as population growth slows.

“I think that you should expect slightly smaller job numbers that are consistent with high GDP growth right now,” Hassett said Monday on CNBC. “One shouldn’t panic if you see a sequence of numbers that are lower than you’re used to, because, again, population growth is going down and productivity growth is skyrocketing.”

Corporate Highlights:

Meta Platforms Inc. was given a European Union warning over policies that block the use of rival Artificial Intelligence assistants on WhatsApp, raising the possibility of further tensions with the Trump administration over the regulation of US tech companies. Eli Lilly & Co. agreed to buy closely held US biotech Orna Therapeutics Inc. for up $2.4 billion in cash, its second deal in as many days as the company expands its pipeline beyond its well-known blockbuster obesity drug Zepbound. Novo Nordisk A/S said it’s suing Hims & Hers Health Inc. for making knock-offs of its obesity medicines, even as Hims scrapped plans to sell a copycat version of the Wegovy pill. Kroger Co. plans to name Greg Foran as the supermarket chain’s next chief executive officer, according to a person familiar with the matter, as the nation’s largest grocer looks to carve a new path after a failed megadeal and an unexpected exit of its former boss. Apollo Global Management Inc. set a record in its business of making loans, a crucial plank in the firm’s ambition to become one of the largest underwriters on Wall Street. Newmont Corp., a partner with Barrick Mining Corp. in its most important mines, wants the Canadian company to improve the operations before it spins off the assets and believes it has the power to potentially block the initial public offering, according to people familiar with the matter. NatWest Group Plc agreed to buy wealth manager Evelyn Partners, as the British bank looks to increase its access to affluent clients in its home market. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 was little changed as of 10:08 a.m. New York time The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.2% The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.2% The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.3% The MSCI World Index rose 0.6% Bloomberg Magnificent 7 Total Return Index rose 0.3% Philadelphia Stock Exchange Semiconductor Index rose 0.9% IShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF rose 1.6% The Russell 2000 Index was little changed S&P 500 Equal Weighted Index fell 0.3% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.6% The euro rose 0.8% to $1.1915 The British pound rose 0.3% to $1.3655 The Japanese yen rose 0.9% to 155.76 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 1.4% to $69,642.26 Ether fell 1.4% to $2,064.23 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced one basis point to 4.22% Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at 2.84% Britain’s 10-year yield advanced five basis points to 4.57% The yield on 2-year Treasuries declined one basis point to 3.48% The yield on 30-year Treasuries advanced three basis points to 4.88% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.8% to $64.08 a barrel Spot gold rose 1.4% to $5,033.15 an ounce ©2026 Bloomberg L.P.