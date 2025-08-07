Stocks Gain Amid Relief Over Chip Tariff Carveouts: Markets Wrap

6 minutes

(Bloomberg) — European shares gained along with US equity futures amid relief over President Donald Trump’s carveout of companies that invest in the US from his threatened 100% tariff on chip exporters.

The Stoxx Europe 600 benchmark advanced 0.4%, with technology stocks outperforming. Upbeat earnings from some of the region’s biggest companies helped boost sentiment, even after German industrial production suffered its biggest drop in almost a year in another setback for Europe’s largest economy.

Contracts for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 added 0.5%. Asian shares advanced 0.9%, the biggest gain in two weeks, helped by technology companies such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. and Samsung Electronics Co.

Market sentiment got a boost after Trump announced that companies producing goods in the US, such as Apple Inc., would be eligible for exemptions from the proposed levies, easing investor concerns over potential supply chain impacts. Increasing speculation on a Federal Reserve interest-rate cut are also supporting optimism in stocks as sweeping new tariffs to reshape global trade officially took hold Thursday.

“To some degree this outcome would be something of a relief,” Morgan Stanley analysts including Joseph Moore wrote in a note. “The biggest fear was that such a tariff would be implemented immediately.”

Investors are also contending with a busy slate of earnings. Among companies that reported on Thursday:

German defense company Rheinmetall AG slumped after missing analysts’ estimates for operating profit as orders from increased German and broader European defense spending have yet to materialize. Deutsche Telekom AG fell more than 5% after reporting second-quarter earnings that included a weakening performance in Germany, its biggest market. Siemens AG’s shares fluctuated after revenue and orders increased in its fiscal third quarter. Allianz SE, the German insurer that owns bond manager Pacific Investment Management Co., climbed more than 3% after second-quarter profit rose amid better results in its property-casualty insurance segment and inflows at Pimco. Shares in A. P. Moller-Maersk A/S, a bellwether for world trade, climbed after it raised its financial outlook for 2025, saying demand outside North America is “resilient” even amid concerns over a trade war. Sandoz Group AG rose after the Swiss pharmaceutical company posted an earnings beat. Oil steadied after a five-day drop — the longest losing run since May — as investors tracked US efforts to punish buyers of Russian crude. Bonds dipped with the yield on 10-year Treasuries rising two basis points to 4.25%, while a gauge of the dollar edged lower for a fifth day, the longest streak in almost four months.

Trump said the US would charge “a tariff of approximately 100% on chips and semiconductors,” late Wednesday in the US. He added “but if you’re building in the United States of America, there’s no charge.” The comments came as Apple Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook unveiled a $100 billion US investment plan alongside Trump in the Oval Office.

In European news, Trump said he’s planning to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy as soon as next week in another bid to bring peace between the two countries. Later Thursday, the Bank of England is expected to cut rates.

Also, one of Trump’s highest tariffs is now in effect on Switzerland after it failed in its last-ditch effort to get the US president to lower the rate.

Meanwhile, three Fed policymakers voiced concerns about the US labor market Wednesday with remarks that pointed to a potential interest-rate cut in September. Fed San Francisco President Mary Daly said policymakers will probably need to adjust interest rates in “coming months” to prevent a further deterioration in hiring.

Data published last week pointed to a sharp cooling in the labor market over the last few months. Policymakers left rates unchanged at the end of July and next meet in September. They have two more meetings after that in 2025.

Traders are awaiting data later Thursday on weekly unemployment claims for more clues on the health of the US jobs market.

Separately, Trump indicated he would likely nominate a temporary Fed governor to fill the soon-to-be vacant seat on the central bank’s board within the coming days, rather than use the seat to signal his choice to replace Jerome Powell as chairman.

Elsewhere, China’s export growth unexpectedly accelerated last month in the fastest gain since April. The resilience in overseas shipments came despite the high tariffs imposed by the US. Chinese shares were flat.

In other tariff news, the US also imposed an additional 25% levy on Indian goods, effectively doubling the rate announced days earlier. Indian shares fell for a third day. The rupee depreciated.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.4% as of 9:19 a.m. London time S&P 500 futures rose 0.5% Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.5% Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.3% The MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose 1% The MSCI Emerging Markets Index rose 1% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.1% The euro rose 0.2% to $1.1679 The Japanese yen rose 0.2% to 147.11 per dollar The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.1813 per dollar The British pound was little changed at $1.3367 Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin was little changed at $115,007.76 Ether rose 1.2% to $3,718.72 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced one basis point to 4.24% Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at 2.64% Britain’s 10-year yield was little changed at 4.52% Commodities

Brent crude fell 0.2% to $66.78 a barrel Spot gold rose 0.3% to $3,381.04 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Joanne Wong and Winnie Hsu.

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.