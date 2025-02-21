Stocks Gain as Alibaba Boosts China Tech Optimism: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Asian stocks led gains in global equities on the back of strong earnings from Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. Gold slipped from a record and the dollar ticked higher.

Chinese technology stocks jumped the most in three years, boosting technology shares across Asia as Alibaba surged almost 14%. Europe’s Stoxx 600 Index added 0.3% and US equity futures traded steady.

While investors remain wary about rising geopolitical tensions and a widening tariff war, Alibaba and other Chinese technology shares have climbed in recent weeks on enthusiasm over DeepSeek’s artificial-intelligence model. Global funds piling into the rally have driven a $1.3 trillion gain in Chinese stocks.

Alibaba Chief Executive Officer Eddie Wu said the pursuit of artificial general intelligence is now the company’s “primary objective.” The firm aims to continue to develop models that “extend the boundaries of intelligence,” he told investors on a call after earnings.

US Treasury yields edged lower, leaving the rate on 10-year bonds almost flat in the week at 4.48%. In comments Thursday, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said that any move to boost the share of longer-term Treasuries in government debt issuance is some ways off. On Ukraine, he signaled that sanctions relief for Russia could be on the table in talks over ending the war.

In Europe, traders are hoping for a German election result at the weekend that allows the Conservative front-runner to forge a coalition that can push through economic reforms and loosen strict borrowing rules. If Europe’s biggest economy can spend more on defense, it may help calm a market rattled by Washington’s efforts to boost ties with Russia, over the heads of officials in Brussels and Kyiv.

The euro hit a fresh low for the day versus the dollar after French composite PMI data came in below forecasts.

The yen slipped as Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda signaled a readiness to quell a surge in bond yields. Japanese inflation data showed price growth accelerated more than expected, supporting bets for more rate hikes by the BOJ.

Traders priced in a roughly 84% chance of a 25 basis point increase in July. But Ueda’s comments gave the market pause as he reiterated the central bank’s long-standing commitment to supporting stable markets.

Oil headed for its biggest weekly gain since early January on increasing supply uncertainty. Gold headed for an eighth consecutive weekly advance on increasing haven demand fueled by geopolitical and trade tensions.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.2% as of 8:28 a.m. London time

S&P 500 futures were little changed

Nasdaq 100 futures were little changed

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average were little changed

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose 0.7%

The MSCI Emerging Markets Index rose 1.3%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.2%

The euro fell 0.3% to $1.0473

The Japanese yen fell 0.5% to 150.46 per dollar

The offshore yuan fell 0.3% to 7.2549 per dollar

The British pound was little changed at $1.2657

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.1% to $98,264.25

Ether rose 1% to $2,755.84

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined three basis points to 4.47%

Germany’s 10-year yield declined four basis points to 2.49%

Britain’s 10-year yield declined one basis point to 4.59%

Commodities

Brent crude fell 0.5% to $76.12 a barrel

Spot gold fell 0.7% to $2,919.59 an ounce

