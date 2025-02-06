Stocks Gain as Bessent Says Focus Is Lower Yields: Markets Wrap

3 minutes

(Bloomberg) — US stocks futures rose after Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the Trump administration is focusing on bringing down Treasury yields. European stocks rallied on the back of robust earnings.

S&P 500 futures added 0.2% and 10-year yields hovered near the lowest since December. In Europe, Societe Generale SA and AstraZeneca Plc rallied on the back of better-than-exected results. A. P. Moller-Maersk A/S surged almost 9% after announcing a $2 billion buyback.

Bessent said in an interview with Fox Business on Wednesday that when it comes to the Fed, “I will only talk about what they’ve done, not what I think they should do from now on.” He repeated his view that expanding energy supply will help lower inflation. More earnings are expected today, with Amazon.com Inc. due to release results after the close.

“When you have positive earnings growth, bond yields coming down, it is still positive for equity markets despite all of these negative headlines” around trade, Charles-Henry Monchau, chief investment officer at Banque Syz & Co., said on Bloomberg TV.

UK stocks outperformed and the pound fell on expectations the Bank of England is set to cut interest rates later Thursday.

In US premarket trading, Qualcomm Inc., the world’s biggest seller of smartphone processors, fell after reporting earnings on Wednesday, as investors fret that demand for new handsets will stall in the coming year.

Ford Motor Co. dropped after warning that profit may fall on lower vehicle prices and costly new-model launches, adding to risks posed by potential steep new tariffs under President Donald Trump and dimming demand for plug-in cars.

In economic news, German factory orders surged in December, adding to evidence that the outlook for the beleaguered sector may be improving. European retail sales and US data on jobless claims will also on traders’ radar today, with the payrolls report due tomorrow.

Key events this week:

Eurozone retail sales, Thursday

UK rate decision, Thursday

US initial jobless claims, Thursday

Fed’s Christopher Waller, Lorie Logan speak, Thursday

Amazon earnings, Thursday

US nonfarm payrolls, unemployment, University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday

Fed’s Michelle Bowman, Adriana Kugler speak, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.7% as of 9:48 a.m. London time

S&P 500 futures rose 0.2%

Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.2%

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.2%

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose 0.2%

The MSCI Emerging Markets Index rose 0.3%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.3%

The euro fell 0.4% to $1.0363

The Japanese yen was little changed at 152.69 per dollar

The offshore yuan fell 0.2% to 7.2954 per dollar

The British pound fell 0.6% to $1.2434

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 1.7% to $98,615.78

Ether rose 2.1% to $2,846.07

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced two basis points to 4.44%

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 2.39%

Britain’s 10-year yield was little changed at 4.44%

Commodities

Brent crude rose 0.5% to $75.01 a barrel

Spot gold fell 0.3% to $2,858.56 an ounce

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Richard Henderson, Winnie Hsu and Chiranjivi Chakraborty.

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.