Stocks Gain as Microsoft Results Ease AI Worries: Markets Wrap

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(Bloomberg) — US stocks rose as strong growth at Microsoft Corp. reassured investors that expensive bets on AI are starting to pay off, outweighing resurgent worries about inflation that are pummeling long-dated bonds.

S&P 500 futures climbed 0.3%. Nasdaq 100 contracts bounced 0.6% after the index slipped into a technical correction. Microsoft jumped 8.6% in premarket trading as its cloud unit grew at the fastest clip in four years while holding the line on spending. Yields on 30-year Treasuries rose four basis points, extending their run at the highest level since 2007.

Traders are navigating a complex backdrop as they factor in volatility in the artificial-intelligence trade after a strong rally, sharp swings in oil prices and a Federal Reserve that’s offering little guidance on policy.

Bond investors are growing increasingly concerned that Fed Chair Kevin Warsh won’t manage to rein in inflation that has run above target for five straight years. Amid a slate of earnings from the biggest AI spenders, they are also looking for signs that those vast outlays will pay off.

While Microsoft’s results were well received, Meta Platforms Inc. dropped 8.8% after a disappointing revenue forecast. Markets will get another look at the health of Big Tech when Amazon.com Inc. and Apple Inc. report after the close.

“We’ve seen the hyperscalers that have been wanting to spend more without backing up with profits getting penalized,” said Rory McPherson at Magnus Financial Discretionary Management. “But then you have Microsoft, which isn’t spending any more than it forecast and is growing its cloud business. That’ll remain key, particularly for Amazon.”

Oil continued its advance, with Brent up 0.7% to $91.40 a barrel, as the US retaliated against Iranian strikes on American forces.

Attention turns Thursday to an update on the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge. June’s monthly headline personal consumption expenditures reading is expected to turn negative, driven largely by lower energy prices before the recent spike in oil. The core annual print is seen remaining well above the Fed’s 2% target.

Investors will also get a fresh reading on the state of economic activity and consumer spending. In the UK, the Bank of England will deliver its latest policy decision. While a hold is widely expected, markets remain almost evenly split on September.

While Microsoft and Meta had diverging fortunes in premarket trading, beaten-down chip stocks got a boost after Samsung Electronics Co. posted a 250-fold surge in chip profits and said it expects memory shortages to worsen.

An exchange-traded fund tracking the Philadelphia Stock Exchange Semiconductor Index rose 1%, signaling that a selloff in the index that totaled 16% over five days may have found a floor. Meta and Alphabet Inc. were the only Magnificent Seven stock to fall.

“The earnings season is broadly good for US tech, but there’s clearly a rotation ongoing from chips to hyperscalers,” said Claudia Panseri, chief investment officer at UBS Wealth Management in France. “Semiconductor stocks, even if they beat expectations, rarely manage to rise.”

Corporate Highlights:

Adidas AG shares fell the most on record after the German brand’s marketing spending for the football World Cup resulted in lower-than-expected quarterly profit. Societe Generale SA raised its profitability target and announced a new share buyback, showing how Chief Executive Officer Slawomir Krupa is making progress less than two months before presenting his next strategy. Samsung Electronics Co. posted a 250-fold surge in chip profits and now expects memory shortages to worsen next year, reflecting the relentless pace of a global AI infrastructure buildout. Stellantis NV’s profitability remained under pressure in the second quarter from intensifying competition in Europe, where Chinese brands are expanding with affordable electric and hybrid models. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.3% as of 10:59 a.m. London time S&P 500 futures rose 0.3% Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.6% Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.3% The MSCI Asia Pacific Index fell 0.2% The MSCI Emerging Markets Index fell 0.1% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.2% The euro was little changed at $1.1465 The Japanese yen was little changed at 163.31 per dollar The offshore yuan was little changed at 6.7541 per dollar The British pound was little changed at $1.3380 Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 1.6% to $64,484.59 Ether rose 1.8% to $1,915.91 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced three basis points to 4.70% Germany’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 3.18% Britain’s 10-year yield advanced one basis point to 5.05% Commodities

Brent crude rose 0.6% to $91.30 a barrel Spot gold fell 0.1% to $4,063.05 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Neil Campling and Julien Ponthus.

©2026 Bloomberg L.P.