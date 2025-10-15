Stocks Gain as Strong Earnings Soothe Trade Fears: Markets Wrap

5 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Global stocks advanced as strong earnings reignited risk appetite in a market that’s been whipsawed for days by shifting trade-war fears. Gold surged above $4,200 an ounce.

S&P 500 futures rose 0.6% as a second day of big-bank results got underway, with Bank of America Corp. handily beating estimates for net interest income and trading revenue. Europe’s Stoxx 600 rose as LVMH jumped 15% on an unexpected return to growth. Meanwhile, Asia’s benchmark headed for its biggest gain since July.

The dollar fell against all major peers as bets on Federal Reserve interest-rate cuts grew and China stepped up support for the yuan. The People’s Bank of China set the reference rate at its strongest in almost a year, helping stem outflows and bolster confidence.

Gold rose to a fresh record, boosted by US-China frictions and expectations for Fed easing. US Treasuries gained across the curve, with the yield on 10-year notes falling two basis points to 4.01%.

After Wall Street banks marked the unofficial start of earnings season on Tuesday, 71% of the initial 24 S&P 500 companies that have reported so far have beaten forecasts, according to data compiled by Bloomberg Intelligence.

“We’re going into this earnings season with the view that it probably will validate that the corporate sector is still in relatively good shape,” Goldman Sachs Group Inc. strategist Christian Mueller-Glissmann told Bloomberg TV. “There’s a lot of uncertainty on politics and geopolitics, as always, and you want to be careful about making too many shift on your portfolio.”

Wednesday’s advance comes as markets have been pulled in different directions for days, caught between persistent US-China trade tensions and a still-favorable macro backdrop at a time when the Fed is cutting rates. The lack of data during the government shutdown has only added to the uncertainty, clouding the outlook for monetary policy.

Derivatives markets are sending mixed signals on the path ahead. Some investors see the recent spike in near-term pricing as evidence that excess froth has been cleared, while others view the inverted VIX curve as a warning of more pain to come for equities.

Markets will hear from the Fed’s Christopher Waller, Jeff Schmid and Stephen Miran later today after Chair Jerome Powell reiterated concerns about labor-market weakness on Tuesday and signaled the central bank may stop shrinking its balance sheet in the coming months.

Strategists warn that trade headlines will also remain in focus as Washington and Beijing lay the groundwork for negotiations.

Trade tensions “continue to simmer in the background, of course. But the news that we can now be certain, or almost certain, that the Fed will cut interest rates in October has already had a positive impact,” said UniCredit equity strategist Christian Stocker.

Corporate News:

Altice France rejected a €17 billion ($19.7 billion) bid from its three French rivals to split struggling telecom operator SFR between them. Nscale, a data center developer focused on artificial intelligence, has agreed to build a site for Microsoft Corp. in Texas with a capacity of as much as 240 megawatts of power, according to a statement on Wednesday. ASML Holding NV posted stronger-than-expected orders in the third quarter and said sales next year would be at least on par with 2025, as artificial intelligence fueled demand for its chip-making machines. LVMH shares rose the most in almost a quarter century after the owner of Louis Vuitton and Christian Dior unexpectedly returned to sales growth, suggesting a slump in luxury demand is easing. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.6% as of 6:51 a.m. New York time Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.8% Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.4% The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.6% The MSCI World Index rose 0.3% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.2% The euro rose 0.1% to $1.1622 The British pound rose 0.3% to $1.3357 The Japanese yen rose 0.3% to 151.40 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.6% to $112,331.2 Ether was little changed at $4,123.23 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined two basis points to 4.01% Germany’s 10-year yield declined three basis points to 2.58% Britain’s 10-year yield declined five basis points to 4.54% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.1% to $58.64 a barrel Spot gold rose 1.3% to $4,197.53 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from James Hirai, Sagarika Jaisinghani and Jessica Menton.

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.