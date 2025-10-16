Stocks Gain as Tech Optimism Outweighs Trade Fears: Markets Wrap

4 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Asian stocks advanced as investors shifted their focus to tech bets after a week largely defined by the threat of a US-China trade war.

An MSCI gauge of regional shares rose as much as 1.1% as benchmark indexes in South Korea, Japan and Australia all gained. The moves were fueled in part by a return to bets on tech stocks, after Wednesday’s earnings from Dutch chip-machine maker ASML Holding NV added to optimism the artificial intelligence boom can still power corporate earnings. US stock futures edged higher.

Gold soared to as high as $4,242 an ounce, taking gains this year to more than 60% as trade frictions and expectations for further Federal Reserve interest-rate cuts lured buyers. Bloomberg’s dollar index slipped for a third day, while Treasuries were mixed after two-year yields fell toward their lowest level this year on Wednesday.

The broad rally in Asian shares showed investors remain optimistic about the region even as renewed trade tensions between China and the US cast a shadow. Asian stocks have been a big winner for investors this year, with the MSCI regional gauge outpacing US benchmarks with a 23% gain.

Investors are getting so used “to political ups and downs, that they are now realizing that unless they hurt the earnings of companies, which are the real drivers of risk markets, than they really cannot affect equity markets,” Fabiana Fedeli, CIO for equities, multi-asset and sustainability at M&G Investments, said in Bloomberg Television interview.

Tech companies were among the big winners Thursday with China’s ZTE Corp. rising as much as 10% in Hong Kong, reversing a selloff earlier this week. Shares of Korean chipmaker SK Hynix Inc. jumped as much as 6.9%, helping fuel a 2.1% gain in the benchmark Kospi.

Trade Fears

Markets had been whipsawed in US trading by comments from President Donald Trump that the US was locked in a trade war with China, and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent’s suggestion of a longer-term truce. After several months of relative calm, tensions between Washington and Beijing have flared up again, with stocks fluctuating after Friday’s selloff as dip buyers stepped in.

Trump spoke just hours after Bessent dangled the possibility of extending a pause of import duties on Chinese goods for longer than three months if China halts its plan for strict new export controls on rare-earth elements. The US and China have agreed to a series of 90-day truces since earlier this year, with the next deadline looming in November.

Gold has jumped more than 5% so far this week, extending a breakneck rally underway since mid-August. The buying spree has spread to other precious metals, with silver surging more than 3% on Wednesday as availability in the London market remained tight.

Oil rose from a five-month low after Trump said Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had vowed to halt purchases of Russian barrels, a move that could squeeze global supply.

In Japan, political tensions are ramping up as ruling party leader Sanae Takaichi called on the leaders of an Osaka-based opposition party to back her in a parliamentary vote to decide the prime minister expected next week.

Australia’s dollar fell as a surge in the nation’s jobless rate raised the likelihood of a central bank rate cut next month. The Aussie dropped as much as 0.5% after the data showed the unemployment rate jumped to a four-year high

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 2:43 p.m. Tokyo time Nikkei 225 futures (OSE) rose 1% Japan’s Topix rose 0.5% Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 0.8% The Shanghai Composite fell 0.1% Euro Stoxx 50 futures fell 0.4% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro rose 0.1% to $1.1659 The Japanese yen was little changed at 151.10 per dollar The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.1313 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.2% to $111,391.58 Ether rose 1.4% to $4,019.24 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.03% Japan’s 10-year yield was unchanged at 1.655% Australia’s 10-year yield declined six basis points to 4.15% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.9% to $58.77 a barrel Spot gold was little changed This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Jason Scott, Winnie Hsu and Haslinda Amin.

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.