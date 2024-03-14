Stocks Gain as Traders Watch Inflation, ECB Speak: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Stocks gained as traders weighed the latest dovish comments from a European Central Bank policy maker, while are also awaiting further readings on US inflation for clues on the Federal Reserve’s interest-rate path.

Europe’s Stoxx 600 climbed about 0.3%. Consumer products and services outperformed, led by Polish e-commerce platform Allegro.eu SA following an earnings beat. Oil majors advanced as Brent crude rose for a second day. Among other movers, renewable-energy producer Encavis AG soared after accepting a €2.8 billion ($3.1 billion) offer from a group led by KKR. Agricultural chemicals maker K+S AG, trading platform IG Group Holdings Plc and arms maker Rheinmetall AG jumped on encouraging results.

Futures on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 posted modest gains. Treasuries were steady, leaving the 10-year yield up around 12 basis points this week. An index of the dollar was little changed.

The US producer-price data, which comes after a sticky consumer reading earlier this week, will be the final inflation report before next week’s Fed decision on rates. Policymakers are expected to hold interest rates steady for a fifth straight meeting, but economists will be looking for clues as to when the central bank will start lowering borrowing costs.

“Markets have a close eye on US producer price data later today, as it could be used to confirm or deny this week’s hotter CPI report,” said Matt Simpson, a senior market strategist at City Index Inc. “That seems to be suppressing volatility more than usual.”

Meanwhile, ECB Governing Council member Yannis Stournaras recommended two interest-rate cuts before the August summer break, and another two by the end of the year. Money markets maintained wagers on the scope for rate cuts this year, with the first quarter-point move seen by June, followed by two more and a 70% chance of a fourth. Bunds trimmed a small decline and the euro was steady.

Sentiment remained fragile in Chinese markets despite officials pledging central government funds to encourage consumers and businesses to replace old equipment and goods. Shares linked to Asian copper miners advanced after the metal jumped to an 11-month high on likely capacity cuts at Chinese smelters.

The yen weakened for a third day ahead of Friday briefing by Rengo — Japan’s largest umbrella group for labor unions — on annual wage negotiations. The Bank of Japan will decide whether to raise interest rates this month after officials see the initial tally from the spring wage talks.

In commodities, crude oil added to the biggest gain in about five weeks after the International Energy Agency said global oil markets face a supply deficit throughout 2024 as OPEC+ looks set to continue output cuts. Iron ore extended its decline toward $100 a ton, with few signs of a turnaround in Chinese steel demand.Gold steadied.

Key events this week:

US PPI, retail sales, initial jobless claims, business inventories, Thursday

China property prices, Friday

Japan’s largest union federation announces results of annual wage negotiations, just ahead of Bank of Japan policy meeting, Friday

Bank of England issues inflation survey, Friday

US industrial production, University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Empire Manufacturing, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.2% as of 9:36 a.m. London time

S&P 500 futures rose 0.3%

Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.5%

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.3%

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose 0.2%

The MSCI Emerging Markets Index rose 0.3%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.0942

The Japanese yen was little changed at 147.85 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.1954 per dollar

The British pound rose 0.1% to $1.2814

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.4% to $73,416.01

Ether was little changed at $3,991.8

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.20%

Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at 2.37%

Britain’s 10-year yield was little changed at 4.03%

Commodities

Brent crude rose 0.8% to $84.73 a barrel

Spot gold fell 0.1% to $2,171.46 an ounce

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

