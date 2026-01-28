Stocks Gain Before Fed Decision, Dollar Steadies: Markets Wrap

5 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Global stocks headed for their longest winning streak in a month, with technology shares driving Asian equities to an all-time high. The dollar steadied after concerns over unpredictable US policymaking pushed a gauge of the currency to its lowest level in almost four years.

The MSCI All Country World Index rose 0.2% to trade just short of a record. Equity-index futures indicated further gains for US stocks after the S&P 500 Index closed at a record high on Tuesday. Nasdaq 100 contracts got a boost as SoftBank Group Corp. said it was in talks to invest an additional $30 billion in OpenAI. Asian shares rose 1.1% as a regional technology gauge hit a record. European shares were set for modest losses.

Meanwhile, the dollar pared some of Tuesday’s slump, with the greenback appreciating against all its Group-of-10 peers. That came after the Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index slid to its lowest since February 2022 in the US session as President Donald Trump said he wasn’t concerned about its recent declines.

“The Trump administration is taking a calculated risk,” said Win Thin, chief economist at Bank of Nassau 1982 Ltd. “Foreign exchange typically is the leader in terms of showing market discomfort with a country’s policies and economic outlook, so this dollar weakness bears watching.”

Stocks have climbed from last April’s lows, buoyed by lower interest rates and optimism that artificial intelligence investments will pay off. A key test comes Wednesday as the Federal Reserve delivers its first policy decision of the year and megacap technology companies begin reporting earnings.

Traders will also pay more attention to how the dollar moves once European session starts. Trump’s relaxed tone about the dollar selloff is fueling speculation the US currency is at the start of a longer-term decline.

“When the person who could jawbone to defend the currency sounds unconcerned, the perceived backstop under the dollar gets thinner,” said Anthony Doyle, chief investment strategist at Pinnacle Investment Management in Sydney. “Markets are reopening the question of whether the US is asking investors to accept a lower standard of stability, and therefore demanding a higher price for bearing US risk.”

In other corners of the market, a number of Asian currencies including the South Korean won strengthened against the US currency on Wednesday. The Bloomberg Asia Dollar Index climbed 0.3%, hovering around levels last seen in July.

Gold hit a record high above $5,200 an ounce, extending a breakneck rally fueled by the dollar weakness.

The yellow metal has gained about 20% since the beginning of the year, smashing through $5,000 an ounce for the first time this week. In the same period, silver has surged more than 50%.

Treasuries were a touch stronger with the yield on the 10-year falling one basis point to 4.23% ahead of Wednesday’s Fed decision.

The US central bank is projected to halt its rate-cutting cycle as a steadier jobs market restores a degree of consensus among officials after months of growing division.

With the economy is still displaying exceptional strength, the Fed’s messaging is likely to emphasize a data‑driven approach to future policy decisions, according to Chris Brigati at SWBC. Investors will also look for any impact on the dollar.

While a weaker dollar boosts exports, the US has some $39 trillion of debt, said Rob Kaplan, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. vice chairman. When you have that much debt, stability of the currency trumps exports, Kaplan said in an interview with Bloomberg TV’s Stephen Engle in Hong Kong.

“The US is going to want to see a stable dollar and wants to see stability, and wants to be able to sell the long end of the Treasury curve,” Kaplan said. “A stable dollar helps.”

Corporate Highlights:

China Vanke Co. won more breathing room as it prepares what would be one of the country’s biggest-ever restructurings, after holders of two yuan bonds accepted the developer’s plan to delay the bulk of those payments by a year. Texas Instruments Inc., the biggest maker of analog chips, gave a strong revenue forecast for the current period, indicating that demand for industrial equipment and vehicles is beginning to rebound. SK Innovation Co. said the termination of a battery joint venture with Ford Motor Co. in the US resulted in a 3.7 trillion won ($2.6 billion) asset loss. BYD Co. is weighing options to expand in India, including local assembly to meet surging demand for the Chinese automaker’s electric vehicles. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.3% as of 2:48 p.m. Tokyo time Japan’s Topix fell 0.6% Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 2.4% The Shanghai Composite rose 0.4% Euro Stoxx 50 futures fell 0.1% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.2% The euro fell 0.4% to $1.1995 The Japanese yen fell 0.3% to 152.65 per dollar The offshore yuan was little changed at 6.9385 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.1% to $88,856.57 Ether fell 0.5% to $2,997.38 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined one basis point to 4.23% Japan’s 10-year yield declined 3.5 basis points to 2.245% Australia’s 10-year yield declined three basis points to 4.81% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.6% to $62.77 a barrel Spot gold rose 1.6% to $5,265.02 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Ruth Carson and Yihui Xie.

©2026 Bloomberg L.P.