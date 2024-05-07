Stocks Gain on Bank Earnings, Rate Cut Optimism: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Optimism that the Federal Reserve will start cutting interest rates this year and a string of upbeat results pushed stocks and bonds higher Tuesday.

The Stoxx 600 index rose to its highest level in more than a month, taking its cue from Wall Street’s gains on Monday. US equity futures were steady after the S&P 500 closed up 1% and above its average price of the past 50 days. Ten-year Treasuries extended their advance, with the yield dipping three basis points to 4.46%.

Investors are gaining confidence that the Fed will be able to start unwinding elevated rates while companies deliver positive earnings surprises. The share of European firms reporting better-than-expected earnings for the first quarter has jumped sharply, according to HSBC strategists. Among members of the S&P 500, first-quarter profit growth has easily surpassed “mediocre expectations,” according to analysts at Bloomberg Intelligence.

“In this environment of growth not rolling over as much as we feared and potentially cuts coming in, there is upside for earnings going forward,” Beata Manthey, head of European equity strategy at Citigroup Inc., said in an interview with Bloomberg TV

UBS Group AG jumped more than 6% after it returned to profit and UniCredit SpA climbed on better-than-forecast results. German semiconductor-maker Infineon Technologies AG cut its revenue forecast, signaling demand from the automotive industry remains weak.

“One part of the European equities that we are not so bullish about — we are indeed underweight — is the auto sector,” Manthey said. “Trade tensions is something that we worry about a lot. “

In a week light on data but heavy on Fedspeak, Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari is set to appear Tuesday. Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin said Monday said he expects high interest rates to eventually cool US inflation to the central bank’s 2% target.

“The market is taking a positive view about the US job data and anticipating that the Fed will indeed be able to cut rates,” said Arnaud Girod, head of economics and cross-asset strategy at Kepler Cheuvreux in Paris.

Swaps traders are betting on about 45 basis points of Fed rate cuts by December. US central bankers left their benchmark rate unchanged last week at a more than two-decade high of 5.5%, where it’s been since July of last year.

Oil advanced for a second day on tensions in the Middle East, with Israel rejecting a cease-fire proposal for the Gaza Strip.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 5:36 a.m. New York time

Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.1%

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.2%

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.6%

The MSCI World index rose 0.1%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.1%

The euro was little changed at $1.0760

The British pound fell 0.2% to $1.2542

The Japanese yen fell 0.4% to 154.48 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 1.5% to $64,220.79

Ether rose 1.4% to $3,119

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined three basis points to 4.46%

Germany’s 10-year yield declined three basis points to 2.44%

Britain’s 10-year yield declined seven basis points to 4.15%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude was little changed

Spot gold fell 0.4% to $2,315.38 an ounce

