Stocks Get Boost From ASML as Dollar Steadies: Markets Wrap

5 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Technology stocks drove global equities higher after a sharp acceleration in orders at ASML Holding NV added fresh fuel to the artificial-intelligence trade. The dollar steadied after its worst performance since 2022.

Contracts on the Euro Stoxx 50 rose 0.5%, reversing earlier losses, as the chip-equipment maker’s fourth-quarter bookings far exceeded estimates. AI-linked shares also gained in Asia after SoftBank Group Corp. said it was in talks to invest $30 billion in OpenAI. Nasdaq 100 contracts climbed 0.9%.

Meanwhile, the dollar pared some of Tuesday’s slump, with the currency appreciating against all Group-of-10 peers. That came after the greenback slid to its lowest in nearly four years as President Donald Trump said he wasn’t concerned about recent declines.

The upbeat mood in stocks comes ahead of the Federal Reserve’s latest policy decision, with investors expecting interest rates to remain on hold and about two cuts priced in for 2026.

“I think that the tech sector is likely to lift markets further, so the rally isn’t over yet,” said Claudia Panseri, chief investment officer for France at UBS Wealth Management. “If one adds possible interest rate cuts from the Fed, that’s another positive factor moving forward.”

Stocks have climbed from last April’s lows, buoyed by lower rates and optimism that investments in AI will pay off. A key test comes Wednesday as megacap technology companies begin reporting earnings.

In other corners of the market, gold hit a record high above $5,200 an ounce, extending a breakneck rally fueled by the dollar weakness.

The yellow metal has gained about 20% since the beginning of the year, smashing through $5,000 an ounce for the first time this week. In the same period, silver has surged more than 50%.

Treasuries rose with the yield on the 10-year falling one basis point to 4.23% ahead of Wednesday’s Fed decision.

With the economy still displaying exceptional strength, the Fed’s messaging is likely to emphasize a data‑driven approach to future policy decisions, according to Chris Brigati at SWBC. Investors will also look for any impact on the dollar.

While a weaker dollar boosts exports, the US has some $39 trillion of debt, said Rob Kaplan, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. vice chairman. When you have that much debt, stability of the currency trumps exports, Kaplan said in an interview with Bloomberg TV’s Stephen Engle in Hong Kong.

“The US is going to want to see a stable dollar and wants to see stability, and wants to be able to sell the long end of the Treasury curve,” Kaplan said. “A stable dollar helps.”

Corporate Highlights:

ASML Holding NV’s orders in the fourth quarter exceeded analysts’ expectations, as the rapid development of artificial intelligence infrastructure boosted demand for its cutting-edge chip-making machines. Sales at LVMH’s key fashion unit fell over the holiday season as the Louis Vuitton owner continued to suffer from sluggish demand. Volvo AB said truck demand is improving in some markets as customers return after months of weak freight conditions and policy uncertainty. Texas Instruments Inc., the biggest maker of analog chips, gave a strong revenue forecast for the current period, indicating that demand for industrial equipment and vehicles is beginning to rebound. Amazon.com Inc. employees who have been anticipating layoffs numbering in the thousands got one more thing to worry about late Tuesday: a meeting invite and email from a top executive that was sent prematurely. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.4% as of 7:54 a.m. London time Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.9% Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average were little changed The MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose 1% The MSCI Emerging Markets Index rose 1.6% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.3% The euro fell 0.5% to $1.1985 The Japanese yen fell 0.3% to 152.67 per dollar The offshore yuan fell 0.1% to 6.9411 per dollar The British pound fell 0.4% to $1.3795 Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin was little changed at $89,040.81 Ether fell 0.3% to $3,002.16 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined one basis point to 4.23% Germany’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 2.86% Britain’s 10-year yield advanced three basis points to 4.52% Commodities

Brent crude was little changed Spot gold rose 2.1% to $5,290.62 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Julien Ponthus.

(Stocks)

©2026 Bloomberg L.P.