Stocks Get Boost From Chipmakers as Oil Declines: Markets Wrap

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(Bloomberg) — A resurgence in technology companies powered a rebound on Wall Street, with stocks also rising amid a decline in oil prices as traders looked past fresh hostilities between the US and Iran.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 added about 1%. A gauge of semiconductor firms climbed 4%. Micron Technology Inc. plans to increase spending on new plants in the US to $250 billion to help meet demand fueled by the artificial-intelligence boom. SK Hynix Inc.’s US listing was said to be more than seven times oversubscribed, underscoring strong investor appetite for the South Korean memory chipmaker.

A wild ride for tech stocks in recent weeks has left investors looking for fresh validation of the AI trade. While semiconductor shares just wrapped up their best quarter on record, there have been growing doubts over rising competition, potential overcapacity and the payoff from massive investments.

Those questions have intensified at a time when geopolitical risks resurfaced, with the US and Iran trading airstrikes. But markets treated the attacks as another round of managed escalation based on the premise that the economy can continue to absorb the shock, according to Elias Haddad at Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

In fact, tech has outperformed during the latest bout of market volatility as investors rotated away from sectors directly impacted by the conflict and toward the industry’s strong expectations ahead of earnings season, according to Mason Mendez at Wells Fargo Investment Institute.

“Investors are much more focused on the upcoming earnings season than they are on the geopolitical front,” said Matt Maley at Miller Tabak.

AI is likely to remain a key driver of markets during the second half of 2026, but the narrative is evolving, according to Jeff Buchbinder at LPL Financial. This transition may create a more selective environment in which companies that demonstrate successful monetization are rewarded, while those that fail to deliver face greater volatility, he noted.

“Recent volatility in semiconductor stocks suggests this transition is underway. Investors should focus less on who is spending the most and more on who is generating measurable returns from those investments,” Buchbinder added.

Investors are getting better at distinguishing between the potential risks and rewards in AI, according to JPMorgan Asset Management’s David Lebovitz, a crucial lesson for Wall Street as the technology becomes an “everywhere” trade.

“People are beginning to delineate a bit more between the different pieces and where there may be excess supply, where there may be robust demand,” Lebovitz said Thursday on Bloomberg Television’s Surveillance. “It’s not this, this view that, ‘Oh, we love AI and we’re going to buy everything that has AI associated with it.’”

Corporate Highlights:

SK Hynix Inc. is telling investors it intends to price its US listing at $149 per American depositary receipt, according to people familiar with the matter, despite recent volatility in the Korean memory chipmaker’s shares. Meta Platforms Inc. unveiled a version of its most advanced AI model, Muse Spark 1.1, that includes a new paid tier for developers, marking the first time Meta has charged businesses for access to its models and providing a new revenue stream. It’ll be among the most affordable options on the market, Zuckerberg said in an interview ahead of the release. Starbucks Corp. is developing in-house tools with the help of artificial intelligence that could replace some software applications it now buys from companies such as Microsoft Corp. and International Business Machines Corp. PepsiCo Inc. said consumers pulled back in the second quarter as gas prices rose, slowing its efforts to revitalize its North American snack business. AstraZeneca Plc said a gene silencer drug it’s developing with Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. failed to help prevent heart problems in patients with a rare and potentially fatal disease. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 0.2% as of 10:26 a.m. New York time The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.8% The Dow Jones Industrial Average was little changed The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.7% The MSCI World Index rose 0.4% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro rose 0.2% to $1.1438 The British pound was little changed at $1.3400 The Japanese yen rose 0.1% to 162.37 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 1% to $62,698.51 Ether was little changed at $1,735.32 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined two basis points to 4.56% Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at 3.09% Britain’s 10-year yield declined six basis points to 4.91% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 1.2% to $72.62 a barrel Spot gold rose 1.1% to $4,123.26 an ounce ©2026 Bloomberg L.P.