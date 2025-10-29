Stocks Get Fresh Nvidia Boost Ahead of Fed Cut: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Technology stocks kept driving global equities higher as hopes for a breakthrough by Nvidia Corp. in China reinforced optimism about artificial intelligence ahead of a likely Federal Reserve interest-rate cut.

The S&P 500 looked set to extend its record rally, with futures up 0.3% as investors awaited earnings from five major tech firms over the next two days. Nvidia climbed 2.6% in premarket trading as US President Donald Trump said he’ll discuss the chipmaker’s Blackwell AI processors with China’s Xi Jinping.

While Europe’s benchmark was little changed, mining stocks advanced after copper hit an all-time high on the London Metal Exchange. The metal — a bellwether for global growth — has surged as the US and China move closer to a trade deal. Automakers also gained after Mercedes-Benz Group AG’s upbeat earnings signaled confidence in its cash generation despite trade hurdles.

The technology sector remains at the center of market attention, with Microsoft Corp., Alphabet Inc., Meta Platforms Inc., Amazon.com Inc. and Apple Inc. all set to report results within the next 48 hours. The so-called “Magnificent Seven” are projected to post third-quarter profit growth of 14%, nearly double the 8% expected for the broader S&P 500.

“The story of AI is still intact,” said Anthi Tsouvali, a multi-asset strategist at UBS Global Wealth Management. “The fact that the Fed is cutting rates and we do expect that the Fed will cut another 25 points, this is very good for the economy. It’s easing financial conditions, boosting growth.”

In other corners of the market, the dollar and gold rose to halt days of declines. US Treasuries were little changed across the curve.

Meanwhile, Trump said he expects to lower tariffs the US imposed on Chinese goods over the fentanyl crisis as leaders of the world’s biggest economies seek to ease tensions in a meeting on Thursday.

The Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday Trump was considering cutting the 20% tariff to 10% on Chinese goods over fentanyl.

In another sign of easing tensions, China bought at least two cargoes of US soybeans, its first known purchase this season.

Also buoying sentiment were bets the Fed will cut rates Wednesday, with traders hoping for clarity as to when officials will stop shrinking the central bank’s portfolio of securities. Bets have grown they may end quantitative tightening as soon as this month.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 was little changed as of 8:29 a.m. London time S&P 500 futures rose 0.3% Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.5% Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average were little changed The MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose 0.5% The MSCI Emerging Markets Index rose 0.8% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.1% The euro fell 0.1% to $1.1634 The Japanese yen was little changed at 152.21 per dollar The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.0980 per dollar The British pound fell 0.4% to $1.3219 Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.4% to $113,309.61 Ether rose 1% to $4,018.89 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 3.98% Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at 2.62% Britain’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 4.38% Commodities

Brent crude fell 0.3% to $64.18 a barrel Spot gold rose 1.5% to $4,010.88 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

