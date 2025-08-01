Stocks Get Hit as Economic Jitters Fuel Bond Surge: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Treasuries jumped as weak jobs and manufacturing data bolstered bets on Federal Reserve rate cuts. Stocks extended their weekly slide, with investors also weighing the impacts of President Donald Trump’s sweeping tariffs on the economy.

US two-year yields plunged 22 basis points to 3.74%, set for the biggest tumble since August 2024. Money markets are now fully pricing in two rate cuts this year, with a 76% chance of the first one coming in September. The dollar sank. The S&P 500 fell 1.4%, with Amazon.com Inc. leading losses in megacaps on an underwhelming profit outlook. Wall Street’s “fear gauge” – the VIX – topped 20.

Job growth cooled by more than forecast, further evidence that the labor market is shifting into a lower gear amid widespread economic uncertainty. Payrolls increased 73,000 last month after sharp downward revisions to the prior two months. The jobless rate ticked up to 4.2%.

“What had looked like a Teflon labor market showed some scratches this morning,” said Ellen Zentner at Morgan Stanley Wealth Management. “A Fed that still appeared hesitant to lower rates may see a clearer path to a September cut, especially if data over the next month confirms the trend.”

Separate data showed US factory activity contracted in July at the fastest pace in nine months, dragged down by a faster decline in employment as orders continued to shrink. Meantime, consumer sentiment rose to a five-month high in July on optimism about current conditions tied to a stock-market rally, while inflation expectations eased.

Fed Governors Christopher Waller and Michelle Bowman expressed concerns that policymakers’ hesitance to lower interest rates could risk unnecessary damage to the labor market.

“The debate now is whether the White House was right, and the Fed was too late,” said Scott Helfstein at Global X.” The Fed was probably right to wait, but job growth and the economy is slowing from a blistering rate.

Menatime, Fed Bank of Cleveland President Beth Hammack said the US labor market still appears healthy, though fresh jobs numbers released Friday constituted a “disappointing report to be sure.”

“We could see some weakening on the labor side,” Hammack said Friday during an interview on Bloomberg Television. “And if we see that, it would be something that we might want to respond to,” she said, while adding that she wouldn’t want to overreact to one data release.

To Alexandra Wilson-Elizondo at Goldman Sachs Asset Management, the jobs miss directly challenges the Fed’s hawkish posture from this week’s meeting.

“The burden of proof has shifted and continued labor weakness could force the Fed’s hand despite inflation concerns,” she said.

To Jamie Cox at Harris Financial Group, Fed Chair Jerome Powell might “regret” holding rates steady this week.

“September is a lock for a rate cut and it might even be a 50-basis point move to make up the lost time,” he said.

At eToro, Bret Kenwell says the most-obvious question is: How would the Fed handle a slowdown in the labor market alongside a rise in inflation?

“While neither is at an extreme right now, inflation is moving higher and the labor market is losing steam. When push comes to shove, the Fed would likely step in by easing financial conditions if the labor market truly begins to deteriorate, but it may not be as fast or as accommodating if inflation remains stubbornly high,” he said.

Downward Revisions

To Jeff Roach at LPL Financial, the downward revisions were the most revealing in this month’s job report.

“The monster downward revisions to the past two months inflicts a major blow to the picture of labor market robustness,” said Seema Shah at Principal Asset Management. “With negative impact of tariffs only just starting to be felt, the coming months are likely to see even clearer evidence of a labor market slowdown.”

To Charlie Ripley at Allianz Investment Management, today’s data signals labor market conditions continue to cool and while the softer conditions don’t warrant a warning signal for investors, it should put market participants including the Fed on notice that economic conditions are shifting.

“Friday’s jobs report was weaker than expected, which shows that employers still seem to be sitting on the sidelines amid elevated macro uncertainty,” said Glen Smith at GDS Wealth Management. “The slowdown in job gains has been taking place for several months now and this trend could push the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates as soon as this fall.”

“This is was an ugly report,” said Michael O’Rourke at JonesTrading, adding the Fed should be considering resuming rate cuts next month. “This report is very equity-bearish and bond-bullish.”

Corporate Highlights:

Amazon.com Inc. projected weaker-than-expected operating income and trailing the sales growth of its cloud rivals, leaving investors searching for signs that the company’s huge investments in artificial intelligence are paying off. Apple Inc. reported its fastest quarterly revenue growth in more than three years, easily topping Wall Street estimates, after demand picked up for the iPhone and products in China. Exxon Mobil Corp. and Chevron Corp. posted better-than-expected results after record oil production cushioned the impact of lower crude prices. Eli Lilly & Co. gained after a report that Medicaid and some Medicare drug plans will experiment with covering expensive weight-loss drugs, a sign the Trump administration is reconsidering its position against expanding coverage of these treatments. Moderna Inc.’s cost-cutting efforts failed to assuage investors who are worried about the decline of its Covid vaccine business. Kleenex-owner Kimberly-Clark Corp. is making inroads with cost-conscious US consumers, as lower-priced household goods items and surging volume helped it beat second-quarter earnings expectations. President Donald Trump is bringing in bank leaders to meet with him one by one at the White House. He’s asking chief executive officers for their pitches on monetizing mortgage giants Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, including a major public offering of stock, according to people familiar with the matter. Days before a new ownership team takes control of the company, Paramount Global reported second-quarter earnings that beat analysts’ estimates, crediting lower costs and growth in streaming profit. Coinbase Global Inc., the largest US crypto exchange, reported lower-than-estimated second-quarter revenue amid a drop in digital-asset market volatility. Reddit Inc. reported its most profitable quarter to date and projected third-quarter sales that far surpassed analyst expectations, signaling the strength of its growing advertising business. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 fell 1.4% as of 10:29 a.m. New York time The Nasdaq 100 fell 1.6% The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.2% The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 1.8% The MSCI World Index fell 1.1% Bloomberg Magnificent 7 Total Return Index fell 2.1% The Russell 2000 Index fell 2.1% Amazon fell 6.4% Apple fell 1.2% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.8% The euro rose 1.3% to $1.1569 The British pound rose 0.5% to $1.3276 The Japanese yen rose 1.8% to 148.08 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.7% to $115,703.14 Ether fell 2.3% to $3,650 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined 13 basis points to 4.24% Germany’s 10-year yield declined four basis points to 2.66% Britain’s 10-year yield declined five basis points to 4.52% The yield on 2-year Treasuries declined 22 basis points to 3.74% The yield on 30-year Treasuries declined nine basis points to 4.81% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 2% to $67.90 a barrel Spot gold rose 1.7% to $3,346.07 an ounce –With assistance from Denitsa Tsekova, Vildana Hajric and Julien Ponthus.

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.