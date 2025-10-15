Stocks Get Lift From Bank Earnings and Trade Hopes: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — A renewed wave of dip buying lifted stocks amid hopes for a cooling in trade tensions while the nascent earnings season underscored the strength of Corporate America amid bets that rate cuts will keep the positive momentum going.

Wall Street brushed aside concerns about a trade war to send the S&P 500 up as much as 1.2%. The index pared some of those gains in a continuation of the move that some traders called a healthy reset after a surge from April’s lows. Big banks rallied on solid results from Morgan Stanley and Bank of America Corp. Positive comments on artificial-intelligence demand from ASML Holding NV spurred gains in chipmakers.

Following one of the best six-month stretches for stocks since the 1950s, the market has seen brief bouts of profit-taking amid a flare-up in trade tensions. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent floated a longer tariff truce in return for China putting off its recently announced plan to tighten limits on critical rare earths.

“Markets are being driven by a delicate mix of optimism and caution,” said Fawad Razaqzada at City Index and Forex.com. “Upbeat US bank earnings have reinforced confidence in the resilience of Corporate America.”

Bond markets were broadly stronger worldwide. Longer-dated Treasuries outperformed. Japan’s first sale of government debt since the ruling political coalition crumbled drew firm demand. French bonds surged on optimism budget concessions made by Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu will help avert a deeper political crisis. Gold topped $4,200.

Federal Reserve Governor Stephen Miran said recent trade tensions have increased uncertainty in the outlook for growth, making it more important for policymakers to lower interest rates quickly.

“There’s now more downside risks than there was a week ago, and I think it’s incumbent upon us as policymakers to recognize that should get reflected in policy,” Miran said Wednesday during an event organized by CNBC. Higher uncertainty around trade policies between China and the US have introduced a “new tail risk,” he said.

Speaking in a CNBC event, Bessent said that as far as he’s aware, President Donald Trump “is a go” on meeting President Xi Jinping later this month.

Despite the recent tariff noise, fundamentals remain strong, according to Max Kettner at HSBC.

“The weak USD should help US equities in the next two quarters. Global top-down consensus expectations have been upgraded since May, although they remain low enough for further potential upgrades in our view.”

Kettner also noted he’s heading into 2026 with a continued “risk-on stance” as short-term US growth expectations look easy to beat.

“The biggest risk to our view heading into 2026 remains higher long-end yields. However, given the much lower starting point now, markets would have to start pricing an end to Fed cuts, if not hikes, and that is a long way off in our view,” he concluded.

“Q3 earnings results are important, but they are backward-looking. What I’ll be watching closely is forward guidance, particularly any signs of optimism,” said Stephen Kates at Bankrate. “Positive guidance can be self-reinforcing for Wall St. and Main St. Rising stock prices boost business and consumer confidence, which in turn, encourages more real-economy spending.”

Retail traders’ demand for call options has outpaced puts for 24 consecutive weeks, which ties with November 2023 for the longest streak ever, said Citadel Securities’ Scott Rubner, citing data going back to 2020.

Their conviction in the stock market “remains extraordinary,” Rubner wrote in a note to clients Wednesday.

“Investors who are buying the dip are still driving the action, keeping sentiment firm even as technical indicators show signs of strain,” said Mark Hackett at Nationwide. “Early earnings from the financial sector have surprised to the upside and consumers remain steady, suggesting growth fears may be premature.”

Corporate Highlights:

Morgan Stanley’s stock traders soared past expectations in the third quarter, topping all of its largest rivals as US President Donald Trump’s policies kept markets on edge throughout the period. Shares of the company jumped the most in more than six months. As concerns begin to emerge about the quality of US credit, Morgan Stanley reported a noteworthy figure for loan-loss provisions: zero dollars. Bank of America Corp.’s third-quarter earnings beat estimates as investment-banking activity surged amid a long-awaited comeback in M&A and net interest income topped analysts’ estimates. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s more-expensive commercial deposits grew faster in the third quarter, a drag on net interest margin that pushed the bank further from its year-end goal. Nvidia Corp. added another bull on Wednesday, as HSBC upgraded the chipmaker to buy from hold, citing the ongoing growth of artificial intelligence. Apple Inc. updated its top-of-the-line iPad Pro, Vision Pro headset and 14-inch MacBook Pro, rounding out a series of product refreshes ahead of the crucial holiday-shopping season. Apple is preparing to expand its manufacturing operations in Vietnam as part of a push into the smart home market and an ongoing effort to lessen its dependence on China. ASML Holding NV said demand for its most sophisticated chip-making machines is soaring thanks to the artificial intelligence boom, signaling optimism just months after the semiconductor equipment maker warned the trade war could stymie growth. Meta Platforms Inc. removed a Facebook group used to share information about Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents in Chicago after a request from the Justice Department. Nscale, a data center developer focused on artificial intelligence, has agreed to build a site for Microsoft Corp. in Texas, the fourth such deal between the companies in the last two months. Dollar Tree Inc. projected earnings per share to gain at a compound rate of as much as 15% over the next three years. Papa John’s International Inc. jumped as Reuters reports that Apollo Global Management submitted a bid within the last week to take the pizza chain operator private at $64 per share. AppLovin Corp. said it has shut down a product linked to user and short-seller allegations that apps were being downloaded to mobile phones without consent. Investors led by BlackRock Inc.’s Global Infrastructure Partners agreed to buy Aligned Data Centers in a $40 billion deal, one of the asset manager’s largest infrastructure investments ever that comes as Wall Street races to claim a stake in the artificial-intelligence boom. Lone Star Funds plans to acquire US plastic parts and equipment maker Hillenbrand Inc. in an all-cash transaction valuing the target at around $3.8 billion including debt. Novo Nordisk A/S agreed to pay Omeros Corp. as much as $2.1 billion for rights to an experimental rare-disease drug, as the maker of Ozempic continues to use deal-making to build its pipeline. Abbott Laboratories cut the top end of its 2025 earnings guidance by 2 cents a share, just as the Trump administration launched an investigation into the medical device sector that could lead to tariffs on its biggest product category. Volkswagen AG truck brand Scania AB has opened a €2 billion ($2.3 billion) manufacturing facility in China to supply trucks in the world’s biggest market as well as export to Asia. Ryanair Holdings Plc slashed its winter capacity to Berlin and other German cities by 800,000 seats in a dispute over the country’s aviation taxes and access costs. Waymo is planning to launch its driverless ride-hailing service in London next year, marking its second international expansion and its first in Europe. TotalEnergies SE said its third-quarter profit and cash flow may rise slightly after oil and gas output increased and refining margins jumped from a year earlier, outweighing a drop in crude prices. How should regulators react to the blurring line between investing and gambling? Let us know in the latest Markets Pulse survey.

What Bloomberg Strategists say…

“Equities couldn’t quite finish the job of rallying from steep opening losses Tuesday, but this morning are in an ebullient mood after ASML’s strong sales figures underscored the strength of AI investment demand. It remains very much a bull market from that perspective, and the evidence of the last couple of years suggests that it will take a steady diet of bad news elsewhere to keep the market down for very long.”

—Cameron Crise, Macro Strategist, Markets Live. For the full analysis, click here.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 0.5% as of 12 p.m. New York time The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.8% The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.2% The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.6% The MSCI World Index rose 0.7% Bloomberg Magnificent 7 Total Return Index rose 0.6% The Russell 2000 Index rose 0.8% KBW Bank Index rose 0.8% Philadelphia Stock Exchange Semiconductor Index rose 2.4% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.3% The euro rose 0.2% to $1.1636 The British pound rose 0.5% to $1.3392 The Japanese yen rose 0.4% to 151.22 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 2% to $110,835.14 Ether fell 3.3% to $3,982.94 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.03% Germany’s 10-year yield declined four basis points to 2.57% Britain’s 10-year yield declined five basis points to 4.54% The yield on 2-year Treasuries advanced two basis points to 3.50% The yield on 30-year Treasuries declined one basis point to 4.62% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.5% to $58.40 a barrel Spot gold rose 1.1% to $4,190.07 an ounce ©2025 Bloomberg L.P.