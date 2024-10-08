Stocks Get Tech Boost as Nvidia Keeps Rallying: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — A rebound in the world’s largest technology companies drove stocks higher, with traders also wading through the latest comments from Federal Reserve officials for clues on the central bank’s next steps.

The S&P 500 rebounded after its worst session in a month. Nvidia Corp. led gains in chipmakers, extending a five-day rally to 11%. US-listed Chinese stocks tumbled as Beijing stopped short of launching more major stimulus, disappointing traders looking for more fuel for a world-beating stock rally. Treasuries saw small moves following a recent selloff, with shorter maturities outperforming.

Fede Governor Adriana Kugler said the US central bank should keep its focus on bringing inflation back to its 2% target, though with a “balanced approach” that avoids an “undesirable” slowdown in employment growth and economic expansion. Officials lowered their benchmark rate by a half point last month, a larger-than-anticipated move that Fed Chair Jerome Powell said was meant to protect a strong labor market.

“While stronger US jobs data (coupled with a firmer ISM Services release) bolster our confidence for a soft landing, the US data is not so strong that the Federal Reserve’s contribution to the global rate-cutting cycle looks set to end,” said Mark Haefele at UBS Global Wealth Management. “We therefore maintain our conviction for investors to position for lower rates.”

The S&P 500 rose to around 5,725. A Bloomberg gauge of the “Magnificent Seven” megacaps added 1.1%. The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced three basis points to 4.05%. West Texas Intermediate crude fell 3.6% to $74.34 a barrel.

Corporate Highlights:

Hindenburg Research is short Roblox Corp., the firm said in a post on X.

Honeywell International Inc. plans to spin off its advanced materials division, the latest move by the industrial conglomerate to reshape its portfolio and streamline its holdings.

PepsiCo Inc. trimmed its revenue outlook for the year as cash-strapped consumers, boycotts in the Middle East and a major recall hit volumes of its food and beverages.

Qualcomm Inc. was downgraded by KeyBanc Capital Markets to sector weight from overweight.

E-signature company DocuSign Inc. will join the S&P Midcap 400 Index before trading opens Oct. 11.

Ares Management Corp. agreed to acquire GLP Capital Partners Ltd.’s operations outside of China for up to $5.2 billion, in one of the biggest recent combinations in the alternative asset management industry.

Key events this week:

Fed minutes, Wednesday

Fed’s Lorie Logan, Raphael Bostic, Austan Goolsbee and Mary Daly speak, Wednesday

US initial jobless claims, CPI, Thursday

Fed’s John Williams and Thomas Barkin speak, Thursday

JPMorgan, Wells Fargo kick off earnings season for the big Wall Street banks, Friday

US PPI, University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday

Fed’s Lorie Logan, Austan Goolsbee and Michelle Bowman speak, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 0.5% as of 9:56 a.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.8%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was little changed

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.4%

The MSCI World Index rose 0.1%

Bloomberg Magnificent 7 Total Return Index rose 1.1%

The Russell 2000 Index fell 0.1%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.0978

The British pound rose 0.2% to $1.3104

The Japanese yen was little changed at 148.27 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.3% to $62,803.87

Ether was little changed at $2,443.01

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced three basis points to 4.05%

Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at 2.26%

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced one basis point to 4.22%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 3.6% to $74.34 a barrel

Spot gold fell 0.1% to $2,639.13 an ounce

