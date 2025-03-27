The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Login

Stocks Get Tech Lift Amid Lingering Tariff Cloud: Markets Wrap

This content was published on
3 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Stocks erased losses as several megacaps rebounded and data showed faster-than-estimated economic growth, tempering concerns about a widening trade war after President Donald Trump pushed ahead with tariffs on automakers.

Megacaps like Tesla Inc. and Amazon.com Inc. advanced. Automakers from Toyota Motor Corp. to Stellantis NV, Mercedes-Benz Group AG and General Motors Co. got hit. The bond market is flashing concerns about the impact of tariffs on inflation, with short-term Treasuries outperforming longer maturities.

A smartphone displays the SWIplus app with news for Swiss citizens abroad. Next to it, a red banner with the text: ‘Stay connected with Switzerland’ and a call to download the app.

Subscribe to the Stock Movers Podcast on Apple, Spotify and other Podcast Platforms. 

The US economy expanded at a faster pace in the fourth quarter than previously estimated amid a robust increase in corporate profits. The Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation metric — the personal consumption expenditures price index excluding food and energy — was revised down to 2.6%.

To Bret Kenwell at eToro, the data won’t act as a major confidence boost for investors as their focus is firmly planted in the current economic landscape rather than the one from a few months ago.

“Investors will want to see in-line or better inflation results and a strong employment number to gain some reassurance about the current economic backdrop,” Kenwell said.

While the data suggest US companies may have room to absorb higher costs from tariffs, consumers and businesses grow wary of the impacts of a trade war. Trump signed a proclamation to implement a 25% tariff on auto imports and pledged harsher punishment on the EU and Canada if they join forces against the US.

The S&P 500 was little changed. The Nasdaq 100 wavered. The Dow Jones Industrial Average wavered.

The yield on 10-year Treasuries rose one basis point to 4.36%. The dollar wavered.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

  • The S&P 500 was little changed as of 10:32 a.m. New York time
  • The Nasdaq 100 was little changed
  • The Dow Jones Industrial Average was little changed
  • The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.5%
  • The MSCI World Index was little changed

Currencies

  • The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed
  • The euro rose 0.2% to $1.0779
  • The British pound rose 0.3% to $1.2931
  • The Japanese yen fell 0.3% to 150.95 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

  • Bitcoin fell 0.9% to $86,526.6
  • Ether fell 0.3% to $2,005.55

Bonds

  • The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced one basis point to 4.37%
  • Germany’s 10-year yield declined three basis points to 2.77%
  • Britain’s 10-year yield advanced five basis points to 4.78%

Commodities

  • West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.2% to $69.79 a barrel
  • Spot gold rose 1.1% to $3,051.56 an ounce

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

How will Swiss democracy promotion fare after the USAID funding freeze?

Switzerland has followed America's lead so far. The freezing of USAID funds demands a rethink.

Join the discussion
11 Likes
26 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

Are direct democracies more vulnerable to disinformation?

The wave of disinformation is expected to particularly affect direct democracies such as Switzerland or many US states.

Join the discussion
79 Likes
141 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Emilie Ridard

As a Swiss Abroad, how do you feel about the emergence of more conservative family policies in some US states?

In recent years several US states have adopted more conservative policies on family issues, abortion and education. As a Swiss citizen living there, how do you view this development?

Join the discussion
26 Likes
23 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR