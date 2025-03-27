Stocks Get Tech Lift Amid Lingering Tariff Cloud: Markets Wrap

3 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Stocks erased losses as several megacaps rebounded and data showed faster-than-estimated economic growth, tempering concerns about a widening trade war after President Donald Trump pushed ahead with tariffs on automakers.

Megacaps like Tesla Inc. and Amazon.com Inc. advanced. Automakers from Toyota Motor Corp. to Stellantis NV, Mercedes-Benz Group AG and General Motors Co. got hit. The bond market is flashing concerns about the impact of tariffs on inflation, with short-term Treasuries outperforming longer maturities.

The US economy expanded at a faster pace in the fourth quarter than previously estimated amid a robust increase in corporate profits. The Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation metric — the personal consumption expenditures price index excluding food and energy — was revised down to 2.6%.

To Bret Kenwell at eToro, the data won’t act as a major confidence boost for investors as their focus is firmly planted in the current economic landscape rather than the one from a few months ago.

“Investors will want to see in-line or better inflation results and a strong employment number to gain some reassurance about the current economic backdrop,” Kenwell said.

While the data suggest US companies may have room to absorb higher costs from tariffs, consumers and businesses grow wary of the impacts of a trade war. Trump signed a proclamation to implement a 25% tariff on auto imports and pledged harsher punishment on the EU and Canada if they join forces against the US.

The S&P 500 was little changed. The Nasdaq 100 wavered. The Dow Jones Industrial Average wavered.

The yield on 10-year Treasuries rose one basis point to 4.36%. The dollar wavered.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 was little changed as of 10:32 a.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 was little changed

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was little changed

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.5%

The MSCI World Index was little changed

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro rose 0.2% to $1.0779

The British pound rose 0.3% to $1.2931

The Japanese yen fell 0.3% to 150.95 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.9% to $86,526.6

Ether fell 0.3% to $2,005.55

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced one basis point to 4.37%

Germany’s 10-year yield declined three basis points to 2.77%

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced five basis points to 4.78%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.2% to $69.79 a barrel

Spot gold rose 1.1% to $3,051.56 an ounce

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.