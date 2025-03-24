Stocks Get Tech Lift as Bonds Fall on Tariff Signs: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Stocks rallied as traders snapped up beaten-down tech shares, while signs that US tariffs will be more targeted than anticipated reduced the appetite for safety. Bonds fell. Oil climbed as President Donald Trump said he would seek a 25% tariff on nations buying crude and gas from Venezuela.

Wall Street’s risk-on bid lifted the S&P 500 by about 1.5% Tesla Inc. led gains in megacaps, following a slide that put the “Magnificent Seven” giants on track for their worst quarter since 2022. A gauge of chipmakers climbed 3% despite news that Jack Ma-backed Ant Group Co. used Chinese-made semiconductors to develop techniques for training AI models that would cut costs by 20%. That’s a stark contrast to a January rout sparked by Deepseek’s cheap model.

“Stocks look to continue to rally from oversold levels, and any reduction in potential tariff impacts will be an upward catalyst,” said Ivan Feinseth, chief investment officer at Tigress Financial Partners. “I believe we have seen the worst of the market’s pullback, though we will continue to see increased volatility at the beginning of next month based on the outcome of President Trump’s tariff policies.”

A weaker dollar will improve the earnings outlook for US stocks, potentially turning around the massive rotation that’s been underway in global markets since start of the year, according to Morgan Stanley strategists including Michael Wilson.

“Relative performance versus international developed equities can swing back in favor of the US,” they said. “Stronger seasonals, lower rates and oversold momentum indicators support our call for a tradeable rally. Finally, Mag 7 earnings revisions look like they may be bottoming, which could also support a rotation back to the US.”

The S&P 500 rose 1.6%. The Nasdaq 100 climbed 1.9%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 1.3%. A gauge of the Magnificent Seven megacaps gained 2.7%. The Russell 2000 advanced 2.2%.

The US 10-year yield rose eight basis points to 4.32%. Treasuries also came under pressure with around 10 potential companies looking to raise capital in the investment-grade primary market Monday.

Countries in the crosshairs of US tariffs are rushing to offer concessions and other defensive responses to White House demands in the final full week before Trump stages trade “Liberation Day.”

The flurry of talks in the run-up to April 2 — when Trump plans to reveal tariffs that offset levies on US goods — reflect the urgency of some of the US’s largest trading partners to convince Trump’s team that they’ll address his grievances over imbalances he said have disadvantaged American workers for decades.

“We said last week that we had already seen ‘peak chaos’ in US tariff policy,” said Thierry Wizman at Macquarie. “Events over the weekend seemed to confirm that regularization and rationalization of tariff policy is coming, followed by negotiations and concessions.”

“Yes, tariffs hurt the economy by complicating capex decisions about the future,” said Scott Wren at Wells Fargo Investment Institute. “But today the issue is mainly price increases, which we foresee as incremental and diluted. What’s more, the economy has slowed from 2024, but we think to a sustainable pace.”

The lack of any major tariff news and a dovish outcome from the Federal Reserve last week helped bring buyers back into the market, according to Adam Turnquist at LPL Financial.

On Friday, the S&P 500 halted a stretch of four straight weeks of losses. Since 1928, Turnquist says the end of those streaks has sent the US benchmark gauge up 1.2%, 2.9%, and 4.6% over the subsequent one-, three-, and six-month periods, respectively.

Hedge funds net sold US single stocks by the most in seven weeks – with short sales outpacing long buys, according to Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’ prime brokerage desk report for the week ended on March 21.

“The US equity pullback has put a dent in US outperformance over the rest of the world,” said BlackRock Investment Institute’s Strategists including Jean Boivin and Wei Li. “We stay overweight US stocks and see opportunities across global stocks.”

Some of the main moves in markets**:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 1.6% as of 11:46 a.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 rose 1.9%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.3%

The Stoxx Europe 600 was little changed

The MSCI World Index rose 1.1%

Bloomberg Magnificent 7 Total Return Index rose 2.7%

The Russell 2000 Index rose 2.2%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro fell 0.2% to $1.0797

The British pound was little changed at $1.2913

The Japanese yen fell 0.9% to 150.64 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 3.5% to $88,140.35

Ether rose 4.7% to $2,086.16

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced eight basis points to 4.32%

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 2.79%

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced one basis point to 4.72%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 1.3% to $69.17 a barrel

Spot gold fell 0.3% to $3,013.68 an ounce

