Stocks Get Tech Lift as Tariff Talks Sink Dollar: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Wall Street traders looked past hot inflation data, with stocks up and bond yields down amid signs the Federal Reserve’s favored price gauge will be softer than expected.

Big tech led equities higher, with Tesla Inc. and Nvidia Corp. up at least 3.2%. Apple Inc. climbed 1.5% as chief Tim Cook said the “newest member of the family” is coming on Feb. 19. Meta Platforms Inc. wavered after an 18-day surge. Treasuries rebounded from the worst slide since December. The dollar fell after a CNBC reporter posted on X that President Donald Trump’s tariffs set to be announced Thursday will not go into effect until possibly April 1.

The producer price index rose in January by more than forecast. Several of its components that feed into the Fed’s preferred inflation measure — the personal consumption expenditures price index — were more favorable last month, registering declines in most health-care items and in airfares. The next PCE will be released on Feb. 28.

“While PPI was much higher than expected, with even higher revisions, the real data that goes into PCE was weaker,” said Andrew Brenner at NatAlliance Securities. “And PCE is the one that Jerome Powell and the Fed look at. So in reality, the numbers are better.”

The S&P 500 rose 0.6%. The Nasdaq 100 added 0.9%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.3%. The Bloomberg Magnificent Seven Total Return Index climbed 1.2%. The Russell 2000 gained 0.2%.

The yield on 10-year Treasuries fell eight basis points to 4.54%. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index lost 0.4%. Gold climbed toward a fresh record.

The PPI for final demand climbed 0.4% from a month earlier following an upwardly revised 0.5% increase in December, according to a Bureau of Labor Statistics report released Thursday. The median forecast in a Bloomberg survey of economists called for a 0.3% gain. Compared with a year ago, the PPI increased 3.5%.

“Overall, better news than yesterday on price inflation, but core PCE still comes in well above the 2% target, and the Fed will be braced for bigger increases in PCE in February and March too, repeating what happened last year,” said Paul Ashworth at Capital Economics.

Despite the better outlook for PCE, the latest price reading serves as further evidence that inflation progress has at least stalled — if not in danger of being reversed. Combined with a solid labor market, it will likely keep the Fed on hold for the foreseeable future.

“PPI confirmed yesterday’s hot CPI, and along with another low jobless claims number, we continue to see a picture that doesn’t include Fed rate cuts anytime soon,” said Chris Larkin at E*Trade from Morgan Stanley.

A bearish trade is looming for US equities, according to Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s Scott Rubner.

The market is increasingly crowded and dip-buying is running out of steam, Rubner said. The managing director for global markets and tactical specialist was rightfully bullish heading into 2025, while touting an upcoming negative turn. In a note on Wednesday, he said this was his “last bullish email” for the first quarter.

“Everyone is in the pool, including retail traders, 401k inflows, start of the year allocations, and corporates,” he said. “The flow demand dynamics are quickly changing, and we are approaching negative seasonals.”

Corporate Highlights:

Apple Inc.’s iPhones will use Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.’s AI technology, the Chinese firm’s chairman said, affirming reports the e-commerce pioneer had scored a coveted role in helping power the iPhone in the world’s top mobile arena.

Cisco Systems Inc. gave an upbeat sales forecast for the current quarter, helped by companies spending more on computing infrastructure to take advantage of AI technology.

Deere & Co., the world leader in farm machinery, anticipated another challenging year with grain and soy growers still not spending.

Robinhood Markets Inc. reported revenue that more than doubled as the online trading firm was buoyed by crypto-market transactions around the US presidential election.

Reddit Inc.’s fourth-quarter user growth missed Wall Street’s expectations, a sign the newly public company is struggling to keep up with larger digital advertising peers Meta Platforms Inc. and Google.

Molson Coors Beverage Co. reported profit that beat expectations, with a lift from sales outside of the US.

Barclays Plc shares plunged after the British bank left its earnings guidance for next year unchanged.

Nestle SA climbed after sales growth at the world’s biggest foodmaker edged up from historically low levels in the final quarter of last year.

Key events this week:

Eurozone GDP, Friday

US retail sales, industrial production, business inventories, Friday

Fed’s Lorie Logan speaks, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 0.6% as of 11:42 a.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.9%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.3%

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 1.1%

The MSCI World Index rose 0.8%

Bloomberg Magnificent 7 Total Return Index rose 1.2%

The Russell 2000 Index rose 0.2%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.4%

The euro rose 0.4% to $1.0429

The British pound rose 0.7% to $1.2529

The Japanese yen rose 0.8% to 153.11 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 2.2% to $95,490.59

Ether fell 1.9% to $2,631.16

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined eight basis points to 4.54%

Germany’s 10-year yield declined six basis points to 2.42%

Britain’s 10-year yield declined six basis points to 4.49%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude was little changed

Spot gold rose 0.4% to $2,916.42 an ounce

