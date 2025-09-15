Stocks Get Tesla Boost as Fed-Rate Week Kicks Off: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Equities began the week on an upbeat note as traders prepared for a widely expected start to a series of Federal Reserve interest-rate cuts, with Tesla Inc. gaining after Elon Musk bought roughly $1 billion of stock.

S&P 500 futures rose 0.3%, pointing to a fresh push into record territory. Nvidia Corp. slipped 1.7% in premarket trading after Chinese regulators said that the chipmaker had violated anti-monopoly laws. Tesla rose more than 7%.

The Nvidia announcement landed as US and Chinese officials held a second day of trade talks in Madrid. President Donald Trump posted on social media that the negotiations have gone “very well” and that he will speak with Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Friday. Trump also backed moving to a six-month earnings reporting schedule for companies.

French bonds underperformed in Europe after Fitch Ratings cut the nation’s rating in the wake of political turmoil. The pound and Swedish krona led major currencies higher against the dollar. Treasuries notched small gains, with the 10-year yield falling one basis point to 4.06%.

The key question this week is whether the Fed will push back against market wagers on a string of cuts extending into next year when officials gather on Wednesday. Traders are almost fully pricing reductions at each of the next three meetings, betting the Fed will lean toward supporting a softening job market even as inflation remains above target.

“At this moment of the cycle, bad news just doesn’t stick,” said David Kruk, head of trading at La Financiere de l’Echiquier. “We’re about to enter a cycle of rate cuts with strong EPS growth, that’s a really great cocktail.”

The Fed won’t be the only major central bank in focus. Policy decisions from the Bank of Canada on Wednesday, the Bank of England on Thursday, and the Bank of Japan at week’s end will round out a packed calendar for half of the world’s 10 most-traded currencies.

Options traders aren’t betting on volatility to resurface this week, even with Friday’s $5 trillion triple-witching expiration looming as well. Instead, the spotlight will also rest on upcoming employment data for hints on how fast and deep the Fed will have to cut.

Options markets are pricing in a 0.78% move for the US nonfarm payrolls report Oct. 3 and 0.72% for Wednesday’s Fed rate decision, according to Citigroup Inc.

“The week ahead for risk could be a bumpy ride, especially if the Fed deliver a message that lands hawkish,” said Michael Brown, research strategist at Pepperstone Group Ltd. “I still see the path of least resistance as leading higher, with economic and earnings growth solid, calmer tones prevailing on trade, and a looser monetary stance helping to juice things along.”

Corporate News:

President Donald Trump hinted TikTok deal has been reached with Chinese government. Tesla Inc. Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk purchased about $1 billion worth of the carmaker’s shares, according to a regulatory filing. China ruled that Nvidia Corp. violated anti-monopoly laws with a high-profile 2020 deal, ratcheting up the pressure on Washington during sensitive trade negotiations. Orsted A/S plans to sell new shares at 67% below Friday’s close as the offshore wind developer pushes ahead with a $9.4 billion rights offering to shore up its finances. Banco Sabadell SA’s chairman called on rival BBVA SA to significantly increase its offer if it wants it to be considered, less than a week after rejecting a $18 billion takeover bid the board said was too low. Swiss lawmakers will on Monday vote on a second attempt to delay new rules for bank capital quality which are set to lift UBS Group AG’s capital requirements by some $3 billion. J Sainsbury Plc shares rose after terminating talks to sell its general merchandise unit Argos to JD.com Inc. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.3% as of 8:29 a.m. New York time Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.2% Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.2% The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.6% The MSCI World Index rose 0.2% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.2% The euro rose 0.3% to $1.1765 The British pound rose 0.4% to $1.3610 The Japanese yen rose 0.2% to 147.36 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.9% to $114,867.33 Ether fell 2.1% to $4,522.23 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined one basis point to 4.05% Germany’s 10-year yield declined one basis point to 2.70% Britain’s 10-year yield declined three basis points to 4.64% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.4% to $62.97 a barrel Spot gold fell 0.1% to $3,638.79 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

